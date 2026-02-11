basketball

Housy girls take down Shepaug 66-25

Maddy Johnson takes a contested shot. She scored 6 points for Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the game against Shepaug Valley High School on Thursday, Feb. 5

Tom Brown

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s girls varsity basketball team defeated Shepaug Valley High School 66-25 on Thursday, Feb. 5.

The Mountaineers maintained a double-digit advantage from the first quarter through to the end. Of the 26 field goals for HVRHS, 22 baskets were assisted.

Carmela Egan posted a double-double with 17 rebounds and 11 points. Defensively, Egan snagged 7 steals. Victoria Brooks scored 12 points, Olivia Brooks scored 11, Aubrey Funk scored 8, Maddy Johnson scored 6, Grace Graney scored 6, Hayden Bachman scored 4, Keely Malone scored 4, Olivia Simonds scored 2 and Lily Danforth-Gold scored 2.

For Shepaug, Eva Mathis scored a game-high 15 points. Lexi Thomas scored 5, Dayanna Daly scored 2, Mackenzie Schramm scored 2 and Avery D’Amico scored 1.

HVRHS’s season record advanced to 6-9 and Shepaug fell to 3-13. HVRHS moved into 4th place in Berkshire League standings after the win. As of early February, Lakeview leads the league at 14-2, followed by Thomaston at 13-2 and Nonnewaug at 13-4.

HVRHS freshman Aubrey Funk scored 8 points. Tom Brown

