Housatonic hosts Lakeview for Rivalry Night

HVRHS’s Anthony Labbadia takes a jump shot in the game against Lakeview.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Back-to-back basketball games were played at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Friday, Feb. 13, against rival Lakeview High School.

The evening of excitement began with the girls varsity game and was followed by the boys game. Lakeview won them both with final scores of 46-26 for the girls and 72-36 for the boys.

It was a true rivalry atmosphere inside the Ed Tybursky Gym and cheering sections for both sides were full. In the home crowd, student commentators were situated courtside behind a mock ESPN sports desk.

The girls game was a physical battle with hard fouls from both sides. Athletic Trainer Erica Russell was quick to address injuries including a bloody nose and sprained thumb.

HVRHS point guard Olivia Brooks passes the ball.Riley Klein

The score was close early on but as time marched on, Lakeview’s girls showed why they have only lost two games this season. Star guard Allie Pape scored a game-high 18 points for Lakeview. Addie Foss scored 11, Christina Barone scored 9, Micaela Rae scored 5, Dorothy Olmstead scored 2 and Alyssa Barone scored 1.

The HVRHS girls were led by Olivia Brooks with 8 points. Victoria Brooks scored 7, Maddy Johnson scored 6, Hayden Bachman scored 2, Carmela Egan scored 2 and Aubrey Funk scored 1.

Game analysts talk things over during a break in the back-to-back basketball games Friday, Feb. 13.Riley Klein

In the boys game, HVRHS wore throwback jerseys complete with overly baggy shorts that were worn in the early 2000s. Two seniors were out due to injury: Wes Allyn was still recovering from knee surgery and Owen Riemer was in a sling due to a hyperextended elbow.

Lakeview built a lead early on and stayed ahead until the end. The Bobcats were led offensively by Jack Gollow with 35 points. Quinn Coffey scored 9, Chuck Pickert scored 6, Roch Bolton scored 6, Max Guma scored 5, Renaldi Mucka scored 4, Jovany Pirro scored 4, Henry Contadini scored 2 and Connor Aldrich scored 1.

HVRHS was led in scoring by Anthony Foley with 12 points. Anthony Labbadia scored 10, Simon Markow scored 6, Nick Crodelle scored 3, Wyatt Bayer scored 3 and Tyler Roberts scored 2.

The Mountaineer cheer team roots from the sideline in the Berkshire League rivalry game between HVRHS and Lakeview High School.Riley Klein

After the results, Lakeview’s girls moved into first place in Berkshire League standings with a record of 16-2. The HVRHS girls were in fourth place, tied with Northwestern at 7-10.

For the boys, Lakeview remained in third place with a record of 11-6. The HVRHS boys moved to 4-13 in seventh place.

Latest News

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Roberta Katherine Stevens

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

