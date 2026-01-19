Region One basketball takes on Northwestern
Photo by Riley Klein
Middle school basketball players battled on the courts of Northwestern Regional High School in Winsted Thursday, Jan. 15. Region One’s boys and girls teams took on Region Seven in side-by-side games. Region One’s team includes players from Cornwall, Falls Village, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon. Region Seven includes Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk.
The boys game was won by Region One 62-41. The girls game was won by Northwestern 27-14.
Athletes in both games played with intensity and passion.
The Region One middle school girls basketball team played Northwestern Jan. 15.Photo by Riley Klein
SALISBURY — St. John’s Episcopal Church marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend by welcoming Canon Petero Sabune for a special service on Sunday, Jan. 18, followed by a visit to Salisbury School the next day.
King’s legacy and faith were central themes throughout the service. The first reading featured an excerpt from King’s final book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” including the oft-quoted passage: "Returning violence for violence multiples violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”
In his sermon, Sabune said that many accounts of King’s life and influence often “forget about his faith and convictions.”
“He was a baptized disciple of Jesus Christ,” Sabune said.
After the service, Sabune was asked about ongoing protests and controversy in Minneapolis. He noted that King’s philosophy of nonviolent resistance was shaped by Mahatma Gandhi, who in turn drew inspiration from the writings of Henry David Thoreau.
Sabune said civil rights workers and protestors in the 1950s and 1960s underwent formal training in nonviolence. “They taught people how to get hit and not respond, what [civil rights figure and congressman] John Lewis called ‘good trouble,’” he said.
Reflecting on more recent events, Sabune said that when considering the circumstances that led to the death of Renee Good at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross, “I feel the pain, not just for Renee, but for Officer Ross.”
Music also played a prominent role in the service. The hymns were drawn from “Lift Every Voice and Sing II: An African-American Hymnal.” Among them was “Precious Lord,” which King requested be sung the night before his death.
“Sing ‘Precious Lord’ and sing it pretty,” King told a follower.
Sabune’s visit to Salisbury followed a long journey that began with a bus ride from Tucson, Arizona, to Phoenix on Saturday, Jan. 17, followed by an overnight flight. The Rev. Johan Johnson, priest-in-charge at St. John’s and chaplain at Salisbury School, picked him up at 7 a.m. Sunday.
The two men have known each other for so long they cannot recall exactly where or when they first met. During an interview, Sabune paused to greet Johnson’s youngest daughter, whom he baptized.
As he headed toward the reception, where parishioners were waiting to greet him, Sabune was asked one final question:
“You going to get a nap in today?”
“Yes!” he said emphatically over his shoulder as he hurried up the aisle.
CORNWALL — A public hearing was held Tuesday, Jan. 13, to consider the creation of the West Cornwall General Business (WCBG) district.
The proposed zoning text amendment was submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission in response to longstanding difficulties faced by West Cornwall business owners seeking to modify nonconforming buildings that do not meet current zoning requirements.
The amendment would establish the WCBG district as a separate zone, distinct from the existing business district in Cornwall Bridge. Within the new district, applicants are seeking to reduce the minimum lot size from one acre to 10,000 square feet, narrow the minimum lot width from 100 feet to 50 feet, and eliminate minimum front, side and rear setback requirements.
Most buildings in the area predate modern zoning regulations and were constructed directly on property lines, planning consultant Martin Connor told the commission on behalf of the applicants, West Cornwall Development Group LLC.
As a result of their nonconforming status, Connor said, many property owners have been unable to make even modest improvements. He cited the Pink House as an example, noting that its owners currently store buckets and mops outdoors because they are not permitted to construct a small exterior storage closet behind the building.
Public comment was mixed, with residents voicing both concern and support. Some speakers raised questions about safety and the potential impacts of the proposed changes, while others said the amendment would help bring long-standing nonconforming properties into compliance and create a more business-friendly environment. One resident asked the commission to allow additional time to review the application.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway spoke in favor of the proposal, saying the current zoning framework “makes it very hard for any business to expand.” He added, “Having large amounts of property being zoned as nonconforming is bad planning, especially as we have for years tried to revive our business centers.”
After closing the public hearing, the commission discussed the proposal during its regular meeting and considered modifications before voting.
Commissioners focused their discussion on the proposed setback distances, citing fire safety concerns tied to the village’s historic character and the age of many buildings.
“Most of these buildings are old. They’re not built with fire blocking,” said Christine Gray, a commission member.
James LaPorta, also a commission member, raised similar concerns about safety and setbacks. “To have a zero side setback, I think, is asking for trouble in the long run. I think five [feet] would be fine.”
Commissioners said eliminating side setbacks entirely could create long-term safety risks and discussed whether a modest buffer would better balance flexibility for property owners with public safety considerations.
Commissioners also emphasized that any future applications within the district would still require review and approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as other relevant boards, including the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Agency, the fire marshal and the Torrington Area Health District.
Chair Anna Timell moved to approve the application with a modification setting the side and rear setbacks at five feet, while reducing the front setback to zero feet. She cited the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, which calls for reviewing and revising zoning regulations in business zones.
The motion passed unanimously.
Moving company
Commissioners also approved a site plan application for Karls on Wheels, a moving company proposing to locate at 26 Kent Road.
The plan includes no change to the footprint and no change in use, and does not permit self-storage on the site.
The application was approved unanimously.
Edward Aparo passed away peacefully at his home on January 7, 2026 surrounded by his loving family.
Edward was born on May 10, 1936 in New Britain, CT. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Rose Valenti Aparo and attended New Britain schools. On April 7, 1958 Edward married his school sweetheart Jean Ackerman beginning a devoted marriage that spanned 67 years. Together they built a life rooted in family, hard work and love.
Edward began his career working in the family business, Aparo’s Electric Motor Service Inc. where he learned the trade alongside his father. Following his father’s passing, Edward became the owner of the business, carrying on the family legacy with dedication and pride. Edward is survived by his loving wife Jean Ackerman Aparo, his sons Stephen Aparo and his wife Marie of New Britain, CT and Craig Aparo and his wife Valerie of Naples, Fl, his sister Arlene Aparo StGermain and husband Joseph of Hobe Sound FL and his cherished grandchildren Danny Aparo and wife Nicole, Tyler Aparo and Morgan Wilson and Jared Aparo all of New Britain.
Services with be private.
SALISBURY — Salisbury’s longstanding tradition of ski jumping is reaching new heights this year with the 100th annual Jumpfest, scheduled for Feb. 6–8 at Satre Hill.
The weekend-long celebration begins with a community night on Friday, Feb. 6, followed by youth ski jumping competitions and the Salisbury Invitational on Saturday, and culminates Sunday with the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships.
While spectators look skyward to watch the high-flying athletes, Jumpfest will also invite the community to look back on Salisbury’s deep-rooted ski jumping history.
Ski jumping originated in Norway in the 19th century and is a tradition familiar to most Nordic children. That was the case for the five Satre brothers — John, Magnus, Ottar, Sverre and Olaf — who grew up competing in ski jumping and cross-country skiing.
When John Satre moved to Salisbury in 1923 to work as a chauffeur, he brought the tradition with him. The rolling hills and heavy winters of the Northwest Corner resembled those of Norway, allowing John to seamlessly integrate his passion into his new community.
Within a year, his brothers followed. In 1926, John Satre captivated roughly 200 spectators by skiing off a snow-covered barn roof.
The brothers soon formed the Salisbury Outing Club — now known as the Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA) — and began construction of a permanent ski jump in the same location it sits today: Satre Hill.
John Satre, 1927Photo provided
By 1933, the Satre brothers had won numerous championships and helped popularize the sport across the United States. Salisbury hosted the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1932, and the following year hosted the National Championships.
Tragically in 1934, at the age of 40, John Satre was killed in a car accident. The New York Times hailed him as a pioneer in U.S. skiing and his legacy is carried on in the winter sports culture that is nurtured in Salisbury today.
During this time, local children were introduced to the sport, creating makeshift jumps in their backyards out of crates and hay bales. One of these children was Richard Parsons, who became the first Salisbury resident to earn recognition for cross country skills. He earned a spot for the 1932 Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games and in 1936 competed in the Winter Olympics in Garmisch, Germany, where he was the leading American-born cross-country skier.
Ottar Satre, 1931Photo provided
During World War II, young athletes who would have normally been jumping were enlisted in the service, causing a lull in the sport and deterioration of the jump itself. After the war, however, community members eagerly worked to rebuild the jump, and another Salisbury athlete emerged.
Roy Sherwood was first introduced to ski jumping when his father built him and his brother their own ski jump in their backyard. Sherwood quickly gained ground, earning himself the title of “hometown hero.” By 1954, Sherwood was offered a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team for the 1956 games in Cortina, Italy.
Sherwood’s path to the Olympics was far from easy. A year before the Games, he was diagnosed with polio, threatening his ability to compete. He recovered enough to travel to Italy, only to hit an icy patch during a practice run.
Sherwood rebounded and competed the next day, placing 36th out of 51 — the second-highest finish by an American — and was later inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame.
Today, four jumps line Satre Hill — K10, K20, K30, and K65. The 65-meter jump is used for competitions, and the smaller jumps are used to teach local youth during winter camps.
Islay Sheil, a Housatonic Valley Regional High School student and Lakeville resident, is the current SWSA athlete on the rise in ski jumping today. Her passion for the sport emerged during one of the SWSA winter camps, and last March earned gold in the Junior National Championships. The next Junior National Championships will be hosted in Salisbury in 2027.
While Salisbury celebrates the 100th anniversary of its own ski jump this year, the Olympic Games will be held in Milan and Cortina, Italy, the same place that Sherwood gained global recognition.
To honor the town’s remarkable history and tradition of ski jumping, Jumpfest will begin early with a Winter Warmer on Jan. 31 between 5:30 to 8 p.m. It will be at the home of Salisbury First Selectman Curtis Rand. Small plates and drinks will be served. Limited tickets are available for $50 and more details can be found at Jumpfest.org/100years/
On Feb. 1, a double feature screening of On the Hill and Downhill Racer will be held at The Moviehouse in Millerton, followed by a panel discussion on winter sports and SWSA’s role in Salisbury’s history. There will also be a raffle and SWSA merchandise for sale.
Tickets for the showing are $16 and details can be found at Jumpfest.org/100years/.
Magnus Satre, 1932Photo provided
On Friday, Feb. 6, Jumpfest will host community night at Satre Hill. SWSA will offer free admission for the night. Gates open at 6 p.m. and “Target Jumping Under the Lights” will begin at 7 p.m. There will be fireworks sponsored by NBT Bank, bonfires, and food and drinks available for purchase. The Human Dogsled Race is set for 8:30 p.m. Teams of five can register at Jumpfest.org
On Saturday, Feb. 7, the Junior Competition on K20 jump will begin at 9 a.m. The Salisbury Invitational Ski Jumping Competition will practice from 11 a.m. to noon and compete at 1 p.m. Community members are invited to the Snow Ball at the Lakeville Town Grove at 8 p.m. Dancers will be accompanied by live music from the Steve Dunn Band. Entrance to the Ball is $20 with children 12 and under free of charge.
On Sunday, Feb 8, Satre Hill will hold the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships. Athletes will practice between 11 a.m. to noon and compete at 1 p.m.
When describing the community that surrounds the ski jumps, Willie Hallihan of SWSA explained that the length of time and number of people involved on an emotional level has made the sport “iconic to Salisbury.”
Hallihan recounted in the PBS documentary “The Jump” that the ski jumps are “like a family member to a lot of people”.