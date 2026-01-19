basketball

Region One basketball takes on Northwestern

The Region One boys basketball team huddles up during a break in the game against Northwestern Thursday, Jan. 15.

Photo by Riley Klein

Middle school basketball players battled on the courts of Northwestern Regional High School in Winsted Thursday, Jan. 15. Region One’s boys and girls teams took on Region Seven in side-by-side games. Region One’s team includes players from Cornwall, Falls Village, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon. Region Seven includes Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk.

The boys game was won by Region One 62-41. The girls game was won by Northwestern 27-14.

Athletes in both games played with intensity and passion.

The Region One middle school girls basketball team played Northwestern Jan. 15.Photo by Riley Klein

Photo by Riley Klein

Latest News

Salisbury reflects on MLK’s enduring message

Canon Petero Sabune addresses the congregation at St. John’s Episcopal Church Sunday, Jan. 18.

Photo by Patrick l. Sullivan

SALISBURY — St. John’s Episcopal Church marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend by welcoming Canon Petero Sabune for a special service on Sunday, Jan. 18, followed by a visit to Salisbury School the next day.

King’s legacy and faith were central themes throughout the service. The first reading featured an excerpt from King’s final book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” including the oft-quoted passage: "Returning violence for violence multiples violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

P&Z approves creation of West Cornwall General Business District

By Riley Klein

CORNWALL — A public hearing was held Tuesday, Jan. 13, to consider the creation of the West Cornwall General Business (WCBG) district.

The proposed zoning text amendment was submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission in response to longstanding difficulties faced by West Cornwall business owners seeking to modify nonconforming buildings that do not meet current zoning requirements.

Edward Aparo

Edward Aparo

Edward Aparo passed away peacefully at his home on January 7, 2026 surrounded by his loving family.

Edward was born on May 10, 1936 in New Britain, CT. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Rose Valenti Aparo and attended New Britain schools. On April 7, 1958 Edward married his school sweetheart Jean Ackerman beginning a devoted marriage that spanned 67 years. Together they built a life rooted in family, hard work and love.

Salisbury prepares for launch of 100th Jumpfest

Henry Loher flew farther than any other competitor at Jumpfest 2025

Randy O'Rourke

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s longstanding tradition of ski jumping is reaching new heights this year with the 100th annual Jumpfest, scheduled for Feb. 6–8 at Satre Hill.

The weekend-long celebration begins with a community night on Friday, Feb. 6, followed by youth ski jumping competitions and the Salisbury Invitational on Saturday, and culminates Sunday with the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships.

