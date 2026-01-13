basketball

Lakeview hosts Housatonic for rivalry night

Aubrey Funk passes.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Lakeview High School Friday, Jan. 9, for back-to-back rivalry games.

Both games were competitive and the score differential was within one possession into the second half. Ultimately, Lakeview won the boys game 65-48 and the girls game 49-35.

the HVRHS student section came dressed in a "Men in Black" theme and held custom signs.

The cheerleaders, prep band and roaring student sections made for a lively atmosphere with high energy. HVRHS fans dressed in a “Men in Black” theme, save for one supporter in a fox-fur Mountaineer cap.

The boys game was played first. HVRHS was missing its starting guards Owen Riemer and Nick Crodelle, who were both out with the flu.

Wyatt Bayer dribbles.

Lakeview opened up a lead early and was up by seven points at halftime. HVRHS caught wind in the third quarter and narrowed the gap, bringing the score to 43-41. Lakeview regained control in the fourth quarter to win 65-48.

Lakeview’s leading scorers were Jack Gollow with 29 points, Quinn Coffey with 20 points and Max Guma with 14 points. For HVRHS, Anthony Foley scored 14 points, Anthony Labbadia scored 13, Tyler Roberts scored 10, Simon Markow scored nine and Wyatt Bayer scored two.

Olivia Brooks plays point guard for Housatonic in the game against Lakeview Friday, Jan. 9.

The girls game followed. The score went back and forth in the first half with HVRHS leading by one-point at the break. Lakeview caught fire in the third quarter and opened up an 11-point lead. The Bobcats held on to win 49-35.

Lakeview’s leading scorers were Allie Pape with 20 points, Christina Barone with 17 points and Eleanor Turturo with six points. For HVRHS, Olivia Brooks scored 12 points, Carmela Egan scored 10, Victoria Brooks scored seven, Maddy Johnson scored four and Aubrey Funk scored two. Egan had a double-double with 14 rebounds.

The snack bar sold more than 100 slices of pizza.

