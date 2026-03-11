basketball

Taft knocks Kent girls basketball out of NEPSAC tournament

Taft’s Sara Santimaw takes a jump shot.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Kent School’s girls varsity basketball team lost 42-39 to Taft School in the first round of the New England Prep School Athletic Conference playoffs Wednesday March 4.

These two Founders League teams had already played twice in the regular season, with Kent winning both games.

Kent was ranked in 3rd in the playoff tournament and Taft was ranked 6th.

This match was a defensive clinic. Kent’s Kaya Nuthall scored three seconds into the game, and the score remained 2-0 until Taft’s Sara Santimaw hit a 3 pointer with 3:39 left in the 1st period.

The low scoring period ended with Taft leading 11-8. Lock-down defense from both sides persisted in the second quarter, ending in a 16-12 Taft lead.

Kent’s Kaya Nuthall drives the lane. Lans Christensen

Taft gradually took charge in the third quarter with good control and great shots by Santimaw, Jalisa Matthews and Emma Strub, ending the period with a 32-21 Taft lead.

The lead grew to a maximum 38-24 for Taft with five minutes left in the game.

Fans of both teams were ready to call it a day, some thrilled and others disappointed.

Then, Kent changed the tone. The game became a true nail-biter.


Taft and Kent players battle under the basket.Lans Christensen

The 14-point lead was eaten away by Kent, virtually single-handedly by Caoimhe Brophy. Her shots from outside the paint and under the basket were all perfect swishes.

With two minutes left, the margin was cut to 3 points. Kent family and friends were cheering and encouraging Kent to close the gap.

Taft’s defense was able to contain Brophy shotless and the game ended 42-39 for a close, tough Taft victory.

Taft then lost to Sacred Heart Greenwich 58-35 in the semifinals, who went on to win the title over Loomis.


Taft’s Maddy Little on defense.Lans Christensen

Alfred Lyon Ivry

Alfred Lyon Ivry

SALISBURY — Alfred Lyon Ivry, a long-time resident of Salisbury, and son of Belle (Malamud) and Morris Ivry, died in Bergen County, New Jersey, on Feb. 12 at the age of 91, surrounded by family members. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he was a graduate ofAbraham Lincoln High School and Brooklyn College, where he earned a B.A. in English literature and Philosophy and served as drama critic for the school paper.

Alfred earned a PhD in Medieval Jewish Philosophy from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts in 1963 and in 1971 was awarded a D. Phil in Medieval Islamic Philosophy from Oxford University, Linacre College.

Alice Gustafson

Alice Gustafson

LAKEVILLE — Alice Gustafson (née Luchs), 106, of Lakeville, Connecticut, passed away on March 2, 2026. Born in Chicago on Dec. 15, 1919, Alice was raised between New York City, Florida and Lime Rock, where she graduated from Salisbury High School in 1937.

Alice’s career spanned roles at Conover-Mast Publications in New York City, The Lakeville Journal, the Interlaken Inn, and as a secretary to the past president of Smith College. In 1948, she married Herbert “Captain Gus” Gustafson at Trinity Church in Lime Rock.

Larry Power

Larry Power

LAKEVILLE — Larry Power passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2026.

Larry was born at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City in 1939.

Carol Hoffman Matzke

Carol Hoffman Matzke

KENT — Carol L. Hoffman Matzke passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 22, 2026.

She was a beloved mother and stepmother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, community member, and friend.Her presence will be deeply missed. She had a beautiful way of loving, accepting, and supporting all the many members of her vast family, and of welcoming others into her family circle. She was intelligent and well-informed about history and current events, and she took a genuine interest in knowing and understanding everyone she met, from friends and family right down to the stranger who stood next to her in line at the grocery store. Kind and generous, her family and friends knew that she would do anything in her power to help and support them.

In remembrance: Grace E. Golden

In remembrance: Grace E. Golden

As we reflect on the first year of our mom’s passing we can be grateful to God for having the best mother and grandmother of all.

We miss you every day and still struggle with your loss.

Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks

Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks

From left, is First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, Dick Sears and CVFD Chief Will Russ signed the contract for two new fire trucks March 3.

Provided

CORNWALL — Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department and the Board of Selectmen signed the contract for two new fire trucks Tuesday, March 3.

The custom rescue pumper and mini pumper will be manufactured by Greenwood Emergency Vehicles, located in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

