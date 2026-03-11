Taft knocks Kent girls basketball out of NEPSAC tournament

KENT — Kent School’s girls varsity basketball team lost 42-39 to Taft School in the first round of the New England Prep School Athletic Conference playoffs Wednesday March 4.

These two Founders League teams had already played twice in the regular season, with Kent winning both games.

Kent was ranked in 3rd in the playoff tournament and Taft was ranked 6th.

This match was a defensive clinic. Kent’s Kaya Nuthall scored three seconds into the game, and the score remained 2-0 until Taft’s Sara Santimaw hit a 3 pointer with 3:39 left in the 1st period.

The low scoring period ended with Taft leading 11-8. Lock-down defense from both sides persisted in the second quarter, ending in a 16-12 Taft lead.

Kent’s Kaya Nuthall drives the lane. Lans Christensen

Taft gradually took charge in the third quarter with good control and great shots by Santimaw, Jalisa Matthews and Emma Strub, ending the period with a 32-21 Taft lead.

The lead grew to a maximum 38-24 for Taft with five minutes left in the game.

Fans of both teams were ready to call it a day, some thrilled and others disappointed.

Then, Kent changed the tone. The game became a true nail-biter.





Taft and Kent players battle under the basket. Lans Christensen

The 14-point lead was eaten away by Kent, virtually single-handedly by Caoimhe Brophy. Her shots from outside the paint and under the basket were all perfect swishes.

With two minutes left, the margin was cut to 3 points. Kent family and friends were cheering and encouraging Kent to close the gap.

Taft’s defense was able to contain Brophy shotless and the game ended 42-39 for a close, tough Taft victory.

Taft then lost to Sacred Heart Greenwich 58-35 in the semifinals, who went on to win the title over Loomis.



