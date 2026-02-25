Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care

Craig Davis, co-founder and board chair of East Mountain House, an end-of-life care facility in Lakeville, will sponsor a March 5 screening of the documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light” at The Moviehouse in Millerton, followed by a discussion with attendees.

The film, which is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards, follows the poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley as they are suddenly and unimaginably forced to navigate a terminal illness. The free screening invites audiences to gather not just for a film but for reflection on mortality, healing, connection and the ways communities support one another through difficult life transitions.

East Mountain House grew out of a realization that “there are so many issues with how we are taking care of our dying in our community,” said David. “We wanted to provide a solution for some people where they can die in a serene and calming home-like setting.” This compassionate approach at East Mountain House is carried out with the support of seven staff members and 42 volunteers who do everything from reading to residents, gardening, cooking, communicating with family members and assisting with therapeutic treatments. East Mountain House houses just two residents at a time, and staff and volunteers work around the clock to accommodate their needs.

In a culture where we are trained to panic when a loved one is dying, and where a clinical space like a hospital is the norm for many individuals at the end of their lives, Davis feels that East Mountain House is an alternative with a natural and organic approach to death. It’s a place where death can be celebrated and viewed as something that is simply a part of life. Davis’ vision for East Mountain House is more than a decade in the making, and he is eager to introduce his work and his perspective to locals at the upcoming community screening.

One of the reasons Davis was interested in sponsoring a screening of “Come See Me In The Good Light” was because the film gracefully explores themes of vulnerability, resilience and the search for meaning in the face of death. Through its deeply personal storytelling, the film highlights how people navigate loss, transformation and the desire to be seen for who they truly are. The documentary’s emphasis on compassion and human connection aligns closely with the mission of East Mountain House, making the post-film discussion a natural extension of the evening.

Davis hopes the event will serve as both a cultural offering and a community touchstone — an opportunity for neighbors to gather in a welcoming space, share ideas and reflect on the importance of end-of-life support systems. The screening is free and open to the public, though advance registration is recommended due to limited seating.

For registration, go to themoviehouse.net.