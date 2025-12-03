film

Family and fabrication: a daughter’s eye on her architect mother’s life

Director Yael Melamede and her mother Ada Karmi Melamade in ‘Ada: My Mother the Architect.’

When “Ada: My Mother the Architect” arrives at the Millerton Moviehouse this weekend, it may not immediately seem like your typical holiday fare. But looks can be deceiving. As the title suggests, director Yael Melamede has made her mother’s extraordinary architectural achievements the subject of a documentary. Ada Karmi Melamade is a mother of three, a central figure of Israel’s contemporary Bauhaus design, and a trailblazer for women who has reached dizzying professional heights over the course of a long and storied career.

What the title leaves unsaid, however, is the difficult personal choices the architect had to make along the path to success. Motherhood couldn’t always take priority — and while all’s well that ends well in this stirring portrait of family and fabrication, that underlying tension elevates what might have otherwise become a study in monotonous adulation.

The buildings are the easy part: Ada’s creations are unequivocally beautiful, and her daughter is up to the challenge of capturing their essence on film. Using a combination of unique perspective, time-lapse sequences and archival material, we’re treated to a symphony of light.

Provided

“I think that with one beam of light that falls right, it can change everything,” Melamade says, and we see her buildings — Jerusalem’s Supreme Court building and the Ben Gurion Airport among them —bloom and glow in some of the most breathtaking sequences.

But the film’s heart lies in the sometimes strained relationship between mother and daughter. “How [did] you love me for so many years?” Ada asks her daughter during one interview. “I wasn’t with you.” It’s a cutting message that has special resonance during the holiday season: Where are the lines between work and life, and how do we know when they need to be redrawn?

“Ada: My Mother the Architect” will screen at the Moviehouse in Millerton on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. A Q&A with director Yael Melamede will follow the film. Tickets at themoviehouse.net.

Graham Corrigan is a writer and musician from Philadelphia currently living in Lakeville.

Anne Day is a photographer who lives in Salisbury. In November 2025, a small book titled “Les Flashs d’Anne: Friendship Among the Ashes with Hervé Guibert,” written by Day and edited by Jordan Weitzman, was published by Magic Hour Press.

The book features photographs salvaged from the fire that destroyed her home in 2013. A chronicle of loss, this collection of stories and charred images quietly reveals the story of her close friendship with Hervé Guibert (1955-1991), the French journalist, writer and photographer, and the adventures they shared on assignments for French daily newspaper Le Monde. The book’s title refers to an epoymous article Guibert wrote about Day.

Writer and performer Nurit Koppel
In 1983, writer and performer Nurit Koppel met comedian Richard Lewis in a bodega on Eighth Avenue in New York City, and they became instant best friends. The story of their extraordinary bond, the love affair that blossomed from it, and the winding roads their lives took are the basis of “Apologies Necessary,” the deeply personal and sharply funny one-woman show that Koppel will perform in an intimate staged reading at Stissing Center for Arts and Culture in Pine Plains on Dec. 14.

The show humorously reflects on friendship, fame and forgiveness, and recalls a memorable encounter with Lewis’ best friend — yes, that Larry David ­— who pops up to offer his signature commentary on everything from babies on planes to cookie brands and sports obsessions.

