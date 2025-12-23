Goshen real estate sales in November
Christine Bates
GOSHEN — The sale of buildable lots in Goshen continues to be a significant part of the town’s overall real estate activity, accounting for three of the nine transfers in November.
Despite only one property selling for more than $500,000, 12-month median single family residential prices have stayed above $600,000 since July of 2024, reaching $642,400 in November.
In mid-December there were 12 homes listed for sale, with three that are not yet built, and eight parcels of land.
Transactions
Ashley Drive, Woodridge Lake Lot 272 — 0.88 acres sold by Jay P Davis and Janice L. Kish to Mark J. Appelbaum for $185,000.
11 Belshyre Court — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home built in Woodridge Lake sold by Mary Rickevicius to Vernon and Kristin Leblanc for $250,000.
East Street North — 5.07 acres sold by Saba J. Dwyer to James Elliott Brown and Kamile L. Brown for $250,000.
101 North Street — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home built in 1963 sold by Lindsey K. McCarthy and Donald K. Pardon to Nicholas and Bronwyn McCarthy Sears for $380,000.
183 Torrington Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 3.01 acres sold by Cazador Trust to Drin Gyuk and Erika Hernandez Lomas for $700,000.
33B North Street, Orchard Hill — 1 bedroom/1 bath condo sold by Neil Reising to John and Danielle Miller for $225,000.
Deer Run Lane, Lot 1 — 2.08-acre residential lot sold by Peter J. Bujnowski to JJ Rear LLC for $178,500.
823 North Street — 3 bedroom/3 bath brick ranch on 6.93 acres sold by Arthur C. Herman to Eric and Marybeth Pirro for $430,000.
100 Bartholomew Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2bath home on 2 acres sold by Leah Reid Trustee, William J. Korner Revocable Trust to Travis and Jailyn Cunningham for $400,000.
* Town of Goshen real estate transfers recorded as sold between Nov. 1, and Nov. 30, 2025, provided by Goshen Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag closed sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.
FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.
The atmosphere was intense in Ed Tyburski Gym with frequent fouls, traps and steals on the court. Fans of both sides heightened the energy for the return of varsity basketball.
HVRHS started with a lead in the first quarter. The score balanced out by halftime and then Nonnewaug caught fire with 20 points in the third quarter. Despite a strong effort by HVRHS in the last quarter, the Chiefs held on to win.
Housatonic’s Victoria Brooks scored a game-high 17 points and Olivia Brooks scored 14. Carmela Egan scored 8 points with 14 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists. Maddy Johnson had 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 points, and Aubrey Funk scored 1 point.
Nonnewaug was led by Gemma Hedrei with 13 points. Chloe Whipple and Jayda Gladding each scored 11 points. Sarah Nichols scored 9, Bryce Gilbert scored 5, Gia Savarese scored 2 and Jazlyn Delprincipe scored 1.
CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.
Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.
There will be no external “personal” storage proposed for the property.
The commission decided that Saliter should go ahead with a site plan application under the regulations for “retail stores and trades.”
P&Z also set a public hearing on a proposed text amendment on dimensional requirements for properties in the West Cornwall General Business (GB) zone. It will be held Jan. 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Library.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.
First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.
“The person said there is not proper maintenance of that road and it is often the scene of accidents,” Barger said in a phone interview. “There is a problem with the canopy of trees that hang over it, making it hard to keep clear, but there is also the problem of speeding, which is terrible.”
As a former state trooper, he said he is familiar with the problem of drivers going too fast on that road, describing one case in which he had to charge someone for traveling way above the speed limit.
Barger said the town cannot reconfigure the roadway at this time, but officials and road crew members will keep an extra eye on it as a short-term solution.
In other business, Barger said the selectmen plan to call a town meeting sometime next month. Residents will be asked to take the remaining funds, which total $48,200, from the non-recurring capital fund to allow for Allied Engineering to perform engineering studies on the proposed salt shed. Money for construction has already been secured through a STEAP grant, which the town received in the amount of $625,000.
“We’re looking at critical infrastructure projects and this is one component,” he said.
At that town meeting, there will also be a vote to take $2,000 from the town’s discretionary fund to pay Cardinal Engineering for work on repair of the Cobble Road bridge.