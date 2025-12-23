real estate

Goshen real estate sales in November

Goshen real estate sales in November

Set back from Torrington Road, this antique cape cod house built in 1790 sold for $700,000 in November 2025, up from $530,000 when sold in 2022.

Christine Bates

GOSHEN — The sale of buildable lots in Goshen continues to be a significant part of the town’s overall real estate activity, accounting for three of the nine transfers in November.

Despite only one property selling for more than $500,000, 12-month median single family residential prices have stayed above $600,000 since July of 2024, reaching $642,400 in November.

In mid-December there were 12 homes listed for sale, with three that are not yet built, and eight parcels of land.

Transactions

Ashley Drive, Woodridge Lake Lot 272 — 0.88 acres sold by Jay P Davis and Janice L. Kish to Mark J. Appelbaum for $185,000.

11 Belshyre Court — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home built in Woodridge Lake sold by Mary Rickevicius to Vernon and Kristin Leblanc for $250,000.

East Street North — 5.07 acres sold by Saba J. Dwyer to James Elliott Brown and Kamile L. Brown for $250,000.

101 North Street — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home built in 1963 sold by Lindsey K. McCarthy and Donald K. Pardon to Nicholas and Bronwyn McCarthy Sears for $380,000.

183 Torrington Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 3.01 acres sold by Cazador Trust to Drin Gyuk and Erika Hernandez Lomas for $700,000.

33B North Street, Orchard Hill — 1 bedroom/1 bath condo sold by Neil Reising to John and Danielle Miller for $225,000.

Deer Run Lane, Lot 1 — 2.08-acre residential lot sold by Peter J. Bujnowski to JJ Rear LLC for $178,500.

823 North Street — 3 bedroom/3 bath brick ranch on 6.93 acres sold by Arthur C. Herman to Eric and Marybeth Pirro for $430,000.

100 Bartholomew Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2bath home on 2 acres sold by Leah Reid Trustee, William J. Korner Revocable Trust to Travis and Jailyn Cunningham for $400,000.

* Town of Goshen real estate transfers recorded as sold between Nov. 1, and Nov. 30, 2025, provided by Goshen Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag closed sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

real estate

Latest News

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

HVRHS’s Victoria Brooks navigates traffic on her way to the hoop. She scored a game-high 17 points against Nonnewaug Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Moving company eyes Cornwall location

Moving company eyes Cornwall location

CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.

Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.

Keep ReadingShow less
cornwall p&z

Falls Village selectmen discuss Sand Road

Falls Village selectmen discuss Sand Road

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.

First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village board of selectmen