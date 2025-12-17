film

English department tries out after-school film screening

English department tries out after-school film screening

After reading Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” the AP English literature class agreed to get together at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and watch the movie. Fueled by Goshen Pizza supplied by Mr. Osora, blankets, and a newly finished novel, the 12 students settled in and watched the film in room 133.

“The premise of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ teaches students ideas of conformity and compliance to people of power,” Osora said. “These messages are more important today as ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ can reveal to people the importance of not being a silent witness when power is abused.”

Watching the movie is important to understand the messages. The students compared the film to the novel by looking at what they left out and why the movie deemed it unimportant. This way, a comparison can be made between the ideas and messages either discarded or highlighted in the movie. “They can look at whether the movie preserved the most important ideas and themes,” Osora said.

Some of the students stuck around after school to watch the girls’ soccer team play, and didn’t have time to go home before watching the film.The movie, being 2 hours and 18 minutes long, did not provide for a short night as the students got home roughly around 7:30 p.m.

But the academic and social experience it provided the students negated the cons of their thirteen-hour day.

Watching the movie outside of school meant that the students did not need to waste multiple class periods watching and dissecting the movie. Instead, they took two hours out of their night to watch it all together.

“I liked being able to compare and contrast the movie, especially because there were so many changes, and that we got to discuss these changes after the movie,” Sara Ireland said.

At the end of the night, the class agreed they would like to do it again with other books the class reads together.

film

Latest News

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

The Community Closet at HVRHS is open for students to take clothes for any reason during the school day.

Anna Gillette

What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.

The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Sophomore Eliana Lang enjoys her Housy Shack cookie.

Ibby Sadeh

Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.

The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs