Salisbury property assessments up about 30%; Tax rate likely to drop

Salisbury Town Hall
Alec Linden

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s outside contractor, eQuality, has completed the town’s required five-year revaluation of all properties.

Proposed assessments were mailed to property owners in mid-December and show a median increase of approximately 30% to 32% across the grand list.

The assessments are based on 70% of estimated market value as of Oct. 1, 2025. Single-family home values were calculated primarily using home type, condition, size and location.

Property owners were able to schedule a 15-minute phone appointment with an eQuality representative between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30 to request a review of their proposed assessment. Final assessments and the new grand list were submitted to Salisbury’s assessor on Jan. 1.

By Feb. 1, updated tax cards will be available to the public at www.equalitycama.com, replacing the previous Vision system (you can also search “Town of Salisbury Connecticut tax cards”). Property owners then have until Feb. 20, 2026, to file a written appeal with the Board of Assessment Appeals if they disagree with their assessment.

Actual property taxes for next year will not be known until the town adopts its new budget and sets the mill rate, which is based on total spending and the taxable grand list. First Selectman Curtis Rand said the budgeting process for 2025-26 will begin in March. However, if the town’s budget increases are similar to recent years, the mill rate is expected to drop.

Because of the higher grand list, many property owners are likely to see lower taxes despite higher assessments, as values are brought into line across the town. Salisbury is also expected to continue having one of the lowest property tax rates in Connecticut.

