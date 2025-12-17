‘The Nutcracker at Wethersfield’ captures creativity and resilience in dark times
In the fall of 2020 — months into a global shutdown and at the onset of a long, uncertain winter — a group of artists, organizers and community members in the area undertook what many believed to be an impossible task: staging a full reimagining of “The Nutcracker” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their story is now captured in the new documentary “The Nutcracker at Wethersfield,” directed by award-winning filmmaker Annie Sundberg.
For Sundberg — long known for documentaries tackling heavy social issues — the project was a significant departure from her previous work. “It really felt like a fairy tale. This just felt very pure in an incredibly delightful way,” she said.
The idea began when choreographer and Ballet Collective artistic director Troy Schumacher feared that the annual “Nutcracker,”a lifeline for dancers and audiences alike, would vanish entirely that year. “We all began to realize that ‘The Nutcracker’ was probably going to end up getting canceled,” he said. “As working artists this also felt very scary for us, because ‘The Nutcracker’ is such an essential part of our year.”
Around this time, Schumacher was invited on an impromptu tour of the Wethersfield Estate in Amenia. After seeing the historic home and gardens, he immediately recognized its potential. “We weren’t expecting to have this revelation that this place could actually serve as the perfect and perhaps only place that a ‘Nutcracker’ could exist that year.” But that’s exactly what he came away thinking.
As the seed of an idea gradually became something more tangible, Tara Schafer — the executive director of the Wethersfield Estate and an executive producer of “The Nutcracker at Wethersfield” — recalls the legwork that went into the project. “The entire production was really made possible by people of the Millerton, Millbrook and Pine Plains area. People in the community really rallied together to support these artists to try to achieve the impossible.”
What followed was a whirlwind. Over five weeks, 24 New York City Ballet dancers lived and rehearsed on site — masked, distanced and isolated — to bring the performance to life. And the performance itself prioritized an audience who most needed joy that season: frontline workers, first responders and community members deeply affected by the pandemic.
Sundberg’s film captures both the dreamlike beauty of the production and the emotional stakes behind it. “It’s about creative resilience,” she said.
For Schumacher, the memory remains powerful. “It was this really bright spot in a very dark, scary time for all of us,” he said. “People can come together and work hard and achieve things that seem impossible.”
For the filmmakers, the dancers and the local volunteers who helped make the performance possible, “The Nutcracker at Wethersfield” stands as a testament not only to artistic determination but also to community collaboration in times of uncertainty. This holiday season, the film offers audiences a chance to revisit a moment when creativity, courage and holiday spirit helped light the way through darkness.
The film, which had its world premiere at DOC NYC, screened at The Moviehouse in Millerton on Thursday, Dec. 11, and was followed by a Q&A with director Annie Sundberg and executive producer Tara Schafer. Upcoming screenings will take place Thursday, Dec. 18, at Upstate Films/Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, New York, and Saturday, Dec. 20, at Bantam Cinema in Bantam, Connecticut. Both screenings will be followed by a Q&A with Sundberg.
For a listing of upcoming screenings, visit: nutcrackerfilm.com. For those who can’t make it to a local screening, the film is also available to rent exclusively through the website from Dec. 21 through Jan. 5. You can even gift a rental to someone for the holidays!
What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.
The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.
From the beginning, Novak envisioned the closet as an inclusive space. “It’s open to anybody, it’s not just based on economic needs,” she said. Sustainability also plays a role. “Thinking about the environment, some students like to thrift and just get clothes that way,” Novak said.
After the initial donation, contributions continued to grow. “I reached out to our staff members and faculty,” Novak said. The most consistent donations come from the faculty at HVRHS and a few community members who learned about the closet. Finding teenage-appropriate clothes has been a challenge. “I get a lot of donations that are nice, but I don’t think teenagers would want to wear them,” Novak said.
Another ongoing obstacle has been awareness. Many students don’t know the closet exists at all. “That’s been the hard part,” Novak said. “Getting it out to the wider community of the school.” Novak is looking for students and staff to spread the word. “It helps because our school nurse knows and other faculty members,” she said. “When they know a student needs something, they just bring them up.”
Looking ahead, she hopes to promote the space more actively. “When we come back from this break, I do plan to … get fliers and all that up and going,” Novak said. There may even be an upcoming expansion — she has discussed the possibility of turning part of the area into a food pantry. “That would be more of a need-based system for students,” she said. “But right now, promoting it is where I’m at.”
The Community Closet is well-stocked currently. “Just because of the amount of clothes I have, I’m not accepting any more donations until I clear some stuff out,” Novak said. She is still willing to make room for more fashionable, teen-friendly items donated by students. “That way I’ll have more teenager approved clothes.”
Above all, she wants students to know that no one is limited to using the space. “Sometimes there’s a stigma around it … like, ‘I don’t need help. I don’t want to take away from anybody else that may need it,’” Novak said. Due to the amount of clothes, students should feel welcome to use the closet for any reason. Some students even grab items last minute for sports and activities. “It’s important for kids to know it’s for everyone.”
Whether a student wants to thrift clothes sustainably, forgot to pack clothes for an after-school practice, or is in need of a new outfit, the Community Closet is a resource for all.
Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.
The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.
The cookies are so popular that the store had to increase prices from 50 cents to a dollar and implement a four cookie per person maximum. The Shack sells about 40-100 cookies per day and has about 20-60 HVRHS customers visiting per day.
Julie Browning and Heather Strid, two of the HVRHS faculty members that help run the Shack, said their goal was to create real-world job experiences as well as real-world shopping experiences for students at HVRHS. “Learning the skills to work in the world can be taught in a classroom, but the lessons are more meaningful and valuable when they are applied in real work situations, which is what we create through the school store,” Browning said.
The original purpose for the store seems to be working, as several students are learning important skills. Students said the store taught them skills like counting money, checking inventory and cleanliness along with social skills and customer service that could help in the professional world after high school.
The Housy Shack open sign, welcoming customers in for cookies.Anna Gillette
As the store quickly became a hit, organizers were faced with the challenge of finding funding. “When we started planning to start the school store two years ago we needed money to buy equipment, supplies and food to start it up but were not sure how to get it,” Browning said. “Mrs. Strid came up with the idea of applying for a grant from the 21st Century Fund to help us get started and they were so generous.” That grant has been crucial to the success and growth of the school store.
Not only does the Housy Shack benefit the special education department, students said it fosters a sense of community throughout the school. “School store cookies are my favorite thing ever. They brighten up my day,” said Eliana Lang, a sophomore at HVRHS. Dayana, one of the student staffers at the Housy Shack, said her favorite part of working in the school store is when students come in to make purchases. She enjoys talking to them and ringing up their orders on the cash register. The Housy Shack brings people together and offers the opportunity for students to connect with each other.
As the school year continues, the members of the school store look forward to expanding their inventory by creating and selling a variety of Housy merchandise — t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, and more. “I have had several students put in requests for certain hats, key chains, etc. … so there will be more of that to come,” Browning said. Last school year, profits were all invested back into the school store. “This year we are hoping to make more of a profit and will look to use the money that we make for field trips, outings as well as opportunities to donate and give back to the community,” Browning said. They also would like to use the school store to fundraise for other causes. “Right now we are collecting donations for The Little Guild Animal Shelter, so if anyone has pet supplies they would like to donate please drop them off in exchange for a cookie,” Browning said.