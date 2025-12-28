cornwall

Year in review: Cornwall’s community spirit defined the year

In May, Cornwall residents gathered at the cemetery on Route 4 for a ceremony honoring local Revolutionary War veterans.

CORNWALL — The year 2025 was one of high spirits and strong connections in Cornwall.

January started on a sweet note with the annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the United Church of Christ’s Parish House. Volunteers served up fresh pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and real maple syrup.

February brought a focus on housing, as legislators, local officials and affordable housing advocates gathered on a cold morning Feb. 7 on Town Street to celebrate the launch of a regional affordable housing program.

State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, said, “What better than a cold, windy day to remind you of the importance of having a warm home,” she said.

Two new homes were completed later in the year on Town Street, and the Cornwall Housing Corporation invited the community to an open house celebration.

On the housing front, the Planning and Zoning Commission also worked throughout 2025 to address regulations that may have been restricting new home construction in town.

In March, a heroic effort by bystanders likely saved the life of a driver in a one-car accident on Route 7. The car had struck a utility pole and was surrounded by live wires when nearby residents rushed to help.

“The woman was pulled from the car with, by my estimate, 90 seconds to spare before the flames would have reached her,” said Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Gawel.

Two of the responders, Niya Borst and Emil Urbanowicz, both students at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, were recognized in front of the student body. Borst said she and her aunt used a sledgehammer to break the rear window in an attempt to free the driver.

In April, Cornwall Consolidated School’s 7th graders completed a research project honoring Naomi Freeman, Cornwall’s first Black female landowner. As part of the project, a portion of Great Hollow Road was renamed for Freeman on an honorary basis.

Cornwall Consolidated School seventh graders take part in a project honoring Naomi Freeman, Cornwall’s first Black female landowner,Lakeville Journal

In May, Cornwall held a powerful ceremony to honor local veterans of the Revolutionary War and replaced 10 refurbished grave markers in the cemetery on Route 4.

Cornwall’s Manny Matsudaira earned valedictorian honors at HVRHS.

The Village Green was the destination for summer fun with July Fest, Taste of Cornwall in August and the Agricultural Fair in September.

In the fall, Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department launched a major fundraising campaign to replace two outdated firetrucks. The effort was a huge success and CVFD successfully met its goal of $600,000.

At the fire department’s open house in October, Resident Richard Schlesinger spoke of his experience being rescued by the volunteer ambulance corps after experiencing cardiac arrest about four years ago. “They saved my life because they had the right equipment and the dedication and the skill.”

December saw the addition of a new event in Cornwall: The Parade of Lights. The illuminated procession brought cheer and joy as Cornwall concluded another trip around the sun.

Latest News

Year in review: Quiet change and enduring spirit in Falls Village

Matthew Yanarella shows children and adults how to make cannoli at the Hunt Library on Sept. 12.

By Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The year 2025 saw some new faces in town, starting with Liz and Howie Ives of the Off the Trail Cafe, which took over the town-owned space at 107 Main St., formerly occupied by the Falls Village Cafe.

As the name suggests, the café’s owners have made a point of welcoming Appalachian Trail hikers, including be collaborating with the Center on Main next door on an informal, trail-themed art project.

Year in review: Progress and milestones in Salisbury

Affordable housing moved forward in 2025, including two homes on Perry Street in Lakeville. Jennifer Kronholm Clark (with scissors) cuts the ribbon at one of the two affordable homes on Perry Street along with (from left) John Harney, State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) and housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno.

By Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Salisbury expanded its affordable housing stock in 2025 with the addition of four new three-bedroom homes developed by the Salisbury Housing Trust. Two of the homes were built at 26 and 28 Undermountain Rd, with another two constructed at the top of Perry Street in Lakeville.

Motorists and students from The Hotchkiss School will soon benefit from a new sidewalk along Sharon Road (Route 41) connecting the school to Lakeville village. In November, Salisbury was awarded $800,000 in state funding to construct the sidewalk along the southbound side of the road, linking it to the existing sidewalk between Main Street and Wells Hill Road.

New CT laws taking effect Jan. 1: Housing, solar panels, driving

The state Capitol.
Mark Pazniokas/CT Mirror

Connecticut will kick off 2026 with nearly two dozen new laws that are slated to wholly or partially take effect on Jan 1.

The laws touch a range of areas in the state, from farming to pharmaceuticals to housing to the justice system.

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

Housatonic falls to Nonnenwaug 52-42 in varsity season opener

HVRHS’s Victoria Brooks navigates traffic on her way to the hoop. She scored a game-high 17 points against Nonnewaug Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.

