Police Blotter: Troop B

Warrant arrest

On the evening of Dec. 12, troopers arrested Douglas Palmer, 34, of Colebrook on an active arrest warrant relating to an incident that occurred on March 7 on Twin Lakes Road in Salisbury. He was arrested on two counts: “offer to make or make any home improvement without having a current certificate of registration,” and “failure to refund the amount paid for a home improvement within 10 days of a written request.” Palmer was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Dec. 19.

Disturbance yields arrest

On Dec. 13, troopers were dispatched to Locust Avenue in Salisbury on the report of an active disturbance. While investigating, troopers discovered that Tina Humes, 48, of Salisbury had an active warrant out for her arrest for violating probation. Humes was held on a $15,000 cash bond and was transported to Torrington Superior Court for her arraignment on Dec. 15.

Collision with parked vehicle

On the afternoon of Dec. 14, Jeremy Glass, 32, of Suffield, Connecticut was parked on the eastbound shoulder of Cornwall Bridge Road near the intersection with Herrick Road. Michael Fass, 44, of New York City, was traveling east on Cornwall Bridge Road and collided with the rear of delivery Ford Transit T-350 that Glass drove in his leased Hyundai Ioniq 5. All parties were evaluated by Sharon EMS but were found to have no apparent injury. Fass was issued an infraction for distracted driving other than the use of a mobile phone.

Snowy slide-out

Early in the morning on Dec. 14, Nelfy Veizaga Montano was traveling west on Johnson Road in Falls Village on snowy roads when she slid off the roadway while negotiating a downhill curve. She was uninjured in the incident, but her Honda CRV was disabled. She was ultimately issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Downtown Lakeville accident

On the afternoon of Dec. 14, Alison Holmes, 25, of Lakeville was driving east on Main Street in Lakeville near the intersection with Bostwick Street when she veered off the road, striking a Department of Transportation-owned bridge. The Subaru Outback she was driving was disabled in the accident, but Holmes reported no injuries. She was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.

Car vs. utility pole

Early in the morning on Dec. 15, Enrique Hairol Ramirez Pula, 48, of West Springfield, Massachusetts was driving south on Route 7 near the intersection with Undermountain Road in Falls Village. While attempting to navigate a downhill curve, he drifted across the center line and attempted to recover, subsequently overcorrecting and veering off the roadway, ultimately striking a utility pole. The vehicle was disabled but he was uninjured in the accident, for which he was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.





