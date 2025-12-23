Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Warrant arrest
On the evening of Dec. 12, troopers arrested Douglas Palmer, 34, of Colebrook on an active arrest warrant relating to an incident that occurred on March 7 on Twin Lakes Road in Salisbury. He was arrested on two counts: “offer to make or make any home improvement without having a current certificate of registration,” and “failure to refund the amount paid for a home improvement within 10 days of a written request.” Palmer was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Dec. 19.
Disturbance yields arrest
On Dec. 13, troopers were dispatched to Locust Avenue in Salisbury on the report of an active disturbance. While investigating, troopers discovered that Tina Humes, 48, of Salisbury had an active warrant out for her arrest for violating probation. Humes was held on a $15,000 cash bond and was transported to Torrington Superior Court for her arraignment on Dec. 15.
Collision with parked vehicle
On the afternoon of Dec. 14, Jeremy Glass, 32, of Suffield, Connecticut was parked on the eastbound shoulder of Cornwall Bridge Road near the intersection with Herrick Road. Michael Fass, 44, of New York City, was traveling east on Cornwall Bridge Road and collided with the rear of delivery Ford Transit T-350 that Glass drove in his leased Hyundai Ioniq 5. All parties were evaluated by Sharon EMS but were found to have no apparent injury. Fass was issued an infraction for distracted driving other than the use of a mobile phone.
Snowy slide-out
Early in the morning on Dec. 14, Nelfy Veizaga Montano was traveling west on Johnson Road in Falls Village on snowy roads when she slid off the roadway while negotiating a downhill curve. She was uninjured in the incident, but her Honda CRV was disabled. She was ultimately issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.
Downtown Lakeville accident
On the afternoon of Dec. 14, Alison Holmes, 25, of Lakeville was driving east on Main Street in Lakeville near the intersection with Bostwick Street when she veered off the road, striking a Department of Transportation-owned bridge. The Subaru Outback she was driving was disabled in the accident, but Holmes reported no injuries. She was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.
Car vs. utility pole
Early in the morning on Dec. 15, Enrique Hairol Ramirez Pula, 48, of West Springfield, Massachusetts was driving south on Route 7 near the intersection with Undermountain Road in Falls Village. While attempting to navigate a downhill curve, he drifted across the center line and attempted to recover, subsequently overcorrecting and veering off the roadway, ultimately striking a utility pole. The vehicle was disabled but he was uninjured in the accident, for which he was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com
FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.
The atmosphere was intense in Ed Tyburski Gym with frequent fouls, traps and steals on the court. Fans of both sides heightened the energy for the return of varsity basketball.
HVRHS started with a lead in the first quarter. The score balanced out by halftime and then Nonnewaug caught fire with 20 points in the third quarter. Despite a strong effort by HVRHS in the last quarter, the Chiefs held on to win.
Housatonic’s Victoria Brooks scored a game-high 17 points and Olivia Brooks scored 14. Carmela Egan scored 8 points with 14 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists. Maddy Johnson had 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 points, and Aubrey Funk scored 1 point.
Nonnewaug was led by Gemma Hedrei with 13 points. Chloe Whipple and Jayda Gladding each scored 11 points. Sarah Nichols scored 9, Bryce Gilbert scored 5, Gia Savarese scored 2 and Jazlyn Delprincipe scored 1.
CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.
Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.
There will be no external “personal” storage proposed for the property.
The commission decided that Saliter should go ahead with a site plan application under the regulations for “retail stores and trades.”
P&Z also set a public hearing on a proposed text amendment on dimensional requirements for properties in the West Cornwall General Business (GB) zone. It will be held Jan. 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Library.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.
First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.
“The person said there is not proper maintenance of that road and it is often the scene of accidents,” Barger said in a phone interview. “There is a problem with the canopy of trees that hang over it, making it hard to keep clear, but there is also the problem of speeding, which is terrible.”
As a former state trooper, he said he is familiar with the problem of drivers going too fast on that road, describing one case in which he had to charge someone for traveling way above the speed limit.
Barger said the town cannot reconfigure the roadway at this time, but officials and road crew members will keep an extra eye on it as a short-term solution.
In other business, Barger said the selectmen plan to call a town meeting sometime next month. Residents will be asked to take the remaining funds, which total $48,200, from the non-recurring capital fund to allow for Allied Engineering to perform engineering studies on the proposed salt shed. Money for construction has already been secured through a STEAP grant, which the town received in the amount of $625,000.
“We’re looking at critical infrastructure projects and this is one component,” he said.
At that town meeting, there will also be a vote to take $2,000 from the town’s discretionary fund to pay Cardinal Engineering for work on repair of the Cobble Road bridge.