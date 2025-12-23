Community radiates warmth through cold winter months
Jennifer Almquist
Throughout Litchfield County, compassion takes shape in service and generosity. This holiday season, a chorus of voices from the Northwest Corner were asked to define what community means to them.
Norfolk Fire Chief Brian Hutchins said, “Community is the comfort and security you feel being connected to something bigger than yourself. It doesn’t have to be geographic, and it can be whatever fills a person with joy and purpose.”
For many, community begins with meeting people’s basic needs.
Friendly Hands Food Bank in Torrington responded, “Community is where change begins. We must ensure everyone has access to the resources for healthy lives.” On Dec. 22, Friendly Hands offered a free Christmas food party for all area veterans.
The Corner Food Pantry in Lakeville reported serving 235 families/1,107 individuals at Thanksgiving, a 20% increase over last year. The Norfolk Food Pantry made holiday baskets for 66 families, including 176 loaves of cranberry orange bread baked by the Ministry of Bread.
Erick Olsen, pastor of Church of Christ in Norfolk for 22 years, said, “The termination of SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits is driving a spike in food pantry usage. I hear regularly from folks working full-time yet are forced to choose between paying rent and buying nutritious food. No one should face such choices. Our church offers help with rent, heating oil, auto repairs, medicine and care.”
Housing insecurity is another pressure point where community matters.
The folks at the Winchester Emergency Homeless Shelter at the Y in Winsted, which has 16 beds, added, “As the weather turns cold, many of our neighbors rely on us for warmth, safety, and support.”
Friends In Service to Humanity, FISH, in Torrington provides 35 shelter beds, including five beds reserved for homeless veterans. Director Deirdre Houlihan Di Cara said, “We now provide meals to 2,652 individuals, 938 families. We distributed enough food for 182,859 meals, an increase of 952 people from last year.”
Julie Scharnberg, VP of Community Engagement, Northwest CT Community Foundation, wrote, “To me community means being together in a way that generates a positive benefit; something rooted in kindness and care, that works to overcome barriers, celebrates joy and success, providing comfort at times of loss or grief.” Her work with homelessness, affordable housing, addiction, women’s issues and early childhood care “is how we help NW CT move forward for the next generations that will call this beautiful region home.”
Marinell Madden-Crippen runs the Icebox Café in Norfolk with her husband Peter. She put it simply, “Community to me is saying hello to your neighbor and asking how their week was and caring and remembering their name. We support our community by being a neutral space and remembering who people are and what they are up to and caring. Genuinely.”
Jenny Langendoerfer, executive director of Little Guild in West Cornwall explained the animal shelter’s mission, “Beyond caring for the animals within our shelter, we serve as a vital community resource. Financial hardship can separate families from their beloved pets. We created an on-site Pet Pantry providing free pet food and supplies. We hold no-cost wellness clinics for dogs and cats.”
Community is enhanced by art and music, poetry and literature, public libraries and schools, children and families, both young and old.
FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.
The atmosphere was intense in Ed Tyburski Gym with frequent fouls, traps and steals on the court. Fans of both sides heightened the energy for the return of varsity basketball.
HVRHS started with a lead in the first quarter. The score balanced out by halftime and then Nonnewaug caught fire with 20 points in the third quarter. Despite a strong effort by HVRHS in the last quarter, the Chiefs held on to win.
Housatonic’s Victoria Brooks scored a game-high 17 points and Olivia Brooks scored 14. Carmela Egan scored 8 points with 14 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists. Maddy Johnson had 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 points, and Aubrey Funk scored 1 point.
Nonnewaug was led by Gemma Hedrei with 13 points. Chloe Whipple and Jayda Gladding each scored 11 points. Sarah Nichols scored 9, Bryce Gilbert scored 5, Gia Savarese scored 2 and Jazlyn Delprincipe scored 1.
CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.
Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.
There will be no external “personal” storage proposed for the property.
The commission decided that Saliter should go ahead with a site plan application under the regulations for “retail stores and trades.”
P&Z also set a public hearing on a proposed text amendment on dimensional requirements for properties in the West Cornwall General Business (GB) zone. It will be held Jan. 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Library.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.
First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.
“The person said there is not proper maintenance of that road and it is often the scene of accidents,” Barger said in a phone interview. “There is a problem with the canopy of trees that hang over it, making it hard to keep clear, but there is also the problem of speeding, which is terrible.”
As a former state trooper, he said he is familiar with the problem of drivers going too fast on that road, describing one case in which he had to charge someone for traveling way above the speed limit.
Barger said the town cannot reconfigure the roadway at this time, but officials and road crew members will keep an extra eye on it as a short-term solution.
In other business, Barger said the selectmen plan to call a town meeting sometime next month. Residents will be asked to take the remaining funds, which total $48,200, from the non-recurring capital fund to allow for Allied Engineering to perform engineering studies on the proposed salt shed. Money for construction has already been secured through a STEAP grant, which the town received in the amount of $625,000.
“We’re looking at critical infrastructure projects and this is one component,” he said.
At that town meeting, there will also be a vote to take $2,000 from the town’s discretionary fund to pay Cardinal Engineering for work on repair of the Cobble Road bridge.