Affordable home in Cornwall ready for residents

An open house was held Nov. 1 at this Town Street house in Cornwall, which is part of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity’s Affordable Homeownership Program.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — Visitors gave rave reviews as they toured one of two new affordable houses on Town Street in Cornwall during an open house hosted Saturday, Nov. 1, by the Cornwall Housing Corporation.

The homes are part of a development overseen by the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity through its Litchfield County Affordable Homeownership Program for scattered sites in four towns. In addition to Cornwall, homes have been completed or are underway in Salisbury, Norfolk and Washington.

Funding comes from the Connecticut Department of Housing, along with town and nonprofit contributions. Program facilitation and construction loans are provided through Capital for Change..

As Becky Hurlburt, the town’s social service director, was about to leave after taking the tour Saturday, she called out, “A big thumbs up!”

Ginni Block, president of the housing corporation, explained that a lottery was held for each of the two houses that were built near each other on Town Street and both have been approved for purchase. One will sell for $255,000 and the other for $280,000. The house prices are kept affordable to households below the area’s median income.

In both cases, the corporation will lease the land on which the houses sit, which is a little over one acre each.

Block, along with corporation members Beth Frost and Hugh Cheney, showed visitors through the house, which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large area for the kitchen, dining room and living room, as well as another room that can serve multiple purposes. There is also a full basement.

They were all quick to heap great praise on Ginny Potter who donated the two pieces of property for these houses.

Streams of visitors came throughout the afternoon. Heather Pelletier and her father, Douglas Pelletier, are neighbors of the property. “I think this is great,” said Heather Pelletier. “The house is really nice.” Her father said, “It’s a lot bigger when you get inside.”

“It shows what one person can do,” said First Selectman Gordon M. Ridgway, speaking of Potter. “It shows what a legacy she left for the future of two more Cornwall families. House by house, it makes a difference.”

Latest News

Transfer Station gets grant for ‘pay as you throw’ garbage plan

The Salisbury-Sharon transfer station.
Patrick L. Sullivan
The application estimates a UBP (unit-based pricing) model at the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will lower waste yields by 25-40% in the two towns

SALISBURY/SHARON — The governor’s office announced on Oct. 29 that the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will receive a state grant to implement a unit-based pricing system —known as UBP or “pay as you throw” — and expand its composting operations.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) awarded the transfer station $266,692 through its Sustainable Materials Management grant program. The funds will support a gradual, three-phase transition to a pay-per-bag model to replace the current $150 flat fee paid by households. Both the Salisbury and Sharon selectboards endorsed the application when it was submitted in June.

Whistle Pig Books welcomes readers in North Canaan

Emily Peterson, left, and her father, Thom Wilson, are on a mission to rescue secondhand books and match them with new readers — turning old pages into new adventures.

lauren killawee

NORTH CANAAN — Father and daughter team Thom Wilson and Emily Peterson were excited to open their new business, “Whistle Pig Books,” at 62 Main St. in North Canaan on Oct. 11.

The duo shares a lifelong love of books. “For years I’ve dreamed of creating a space to share my love of literature, after retirement,” Wilson said. “The opportunity presented itself earlier than we imagined and we took the leap together.”

Astronomy Night at CCS

Tricia Collins

A group of 14 Cornwall Consolidated School students gazed into outer space Tuesday, Oct. 28, during Middle School Astronomy Night. Science teacher Joe Markow reported that 6th graders studying the properties of light looked at Saturn, the moon and the Andromeda galaxy through a reflector telescope. Constellations were identified including Ophiuchus, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cygnus and Pegasus. Several meteors were spotted, giving 5th graders a chance to compare and contrast stars and shooting stars.

Kent P&Z takes action to resolve downtown parking problem

Kent town workers install a “no parking” sign Monday, Oct. 27.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — After two years of complaints from neighbors, the Kent Planning and Zoning Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order directing Motoriot, an auto business located at 21 Bridge St., to stop its employees from parking their vehicles on public streets such as Elizabeth Street.

The order stems from repeated violations of the company’s zoning permit, which requires employees and customer vehicles to be parked on the business property. Residents living nearby say the overflow of vehicles has made their street unsafe and created traffic hazards.

