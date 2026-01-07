real estate

2025 real estate trends by town

Market data from Matrix Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, real estate salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

Chart by Christine Bates

Last year, the Northwest Corner diverged from national housing trends, with performance varying widely by town.

Nationally, the median sale price for an existing home remained flat at about $415,000, with a median price per square foot of $222. Locally, results were far less uniform, with prices declining in Cornwall and Salisbury while rising across the other Region One towns.

Salisbury remained the region’s most active market in 2025, recording 50 sales, a 9% increase from the prior year. Of those, 22 closings topped $1 million, while just six sold for $400,000 or less—nearly the inverse of North Canaan’s market, which saw only one million-dollar sale and 20 homes sell at or below $400,000.

In Sharon, overall sales declined, but prices rose sharply. The town posted a 23% increase in median sale price to $702,500 and a 41% jump in price per square foot, alongside a relatively balanced range of sale prices.

For detailed, town-by-town data, see the accompanying chart above.

Art and entertainment in 2025

The cast of 'Once Upon a Mattress' at Sharon Playhouse.

Aly Morrissey

In 2025, the pages of Compass tracked the steady hum of creativity across the Northwest Corner. Here’s a look at some of the highlights that shaped the year.

ART

Eat your way to Jumpfest’s 100th anniversary

Jumpfest 2025

Lans Christensen

There’s just one month until Jumpfest’s 100th anniversary weekend of ski jumping in February, and the celebration is already underway. For the first time, Jumpfest organizers have launched a community restaurant month as part of the milestone event, running from Jan. 4 through Feb. 4, inviting locals and visitors alike to dine around town in the lead-up to the historic jumps.

The inaugural promotion includes 42 participating restaurants across the Northwest Corner, ranging from cafés to pubs. Participating spots include The White Hart Inn, Black Rabbit Bar & Grille, Roma’s Pizza, Sweet William’s Coffee Shop, The Boathouse, and The Woodland, among many others.

An angler’s year testing rods, riversides and patience

Gary Dodson casting at dawn on the Salmon River in Pulaski, New York in late April. It was cold but it sure looked nice.

Patrick L. Sullivan

I was very optimistic as winter loosened its grip in the early part of 2025. I had a couple new rods to play with, my rotator cuff problem on my casting arm was resolved in a satisfactory manner, and I joined a private fishing club in the Catskills and was looking forward to exploring new water.

Some of the exploring and trying new things with new rods happened, but a lot of it did not. I blame Nature.

