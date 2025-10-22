schools

New Head of School joins IMS

New Head of School joins IMS

Indian Mountain School’s new Head of School Lisa Sun addresses the crowd during her installation event on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Alec Linden

LAKEVILLE— Soja Field came alive on Thursday, Oct. 16 as Indian Mountain School staff, trustees, students and their families came out to see Lisa Sun installed as the institution’s 11th head of school in a lively ceremony that emphasized community, leadership and connection to the landscape.

She joins the school after a 30-year career of teaching and school administration across the northeast and mid-Atlantic.

Former Head of School Jody Reilly Soja formally welcomed Sun to the pre-k through ninth grade boarding school. Soja left the post in 2024 to lead the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, but said that the school remains in the capable hands of a “hardworking, humble and visionary leader” with Sun.

While Sun officially assumed the role in July, Thursday’s proceedings allowed her to reflect on the warm welcome she’s received from faculty and students alike. “How are you settling in?” she recalled one student asked early in her tenure, which is not a question she’s received from many middle schoolers, she said to laughs from the crowd.

Aside from reflective remarks, the occasion also offered a venue for the student body’s musical propensities to shine. A student band soundtracked the procession of Sun and IMS student council members with the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun.” Shortly after, the entire Lower Campus — pre-k and elementary school — sang “Sisi ni Moja” (“We Are One”) by Jacob Narverud and “Consider Yourself” from the musical “Oliver!” to the several-hundred-person crowd as 24 flags from across the globe billowed behind them.

Eighth-graders Jasper Burger and Sasha Leven performed a track of their own, accompanied by fellow student Kes Simmonds, that they had composed specifically for the event titled “A Million Nights.”

Others to speak at the event were Assistant Head of School Alex Hodosy, Board of Trustees President David Nuzum and former IMS student council President José Jiménez Rodríguez, who is now a senior at The Hotchkiss School.

Members of the current student council gave advice to Sun from those “who really know what’s going on – the students,” said President Roberta Craig de Silva, which included suggestions of “less homework” and “no dress code.”

One particularly well-researched sixth grader pitched for “more recess time,” complete with citations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The jury is out on whether those demands will come to pass, but Sun emphasized that the students are what it’s all about: “You fill my heart and remind me each day why I love this work.”

schools

Latest News

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Keep ReadingShow less

School spirit on the rise at Housy

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming
The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Housy takes on Halloween

Housy takes on Halloween
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
community