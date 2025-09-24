Webutuck selected as regional Literacy Champion

AMENIA — The Webutuck Central School District was named a Literacy Champion by United Way of Dutchess-Orange Region.

Superintendent of Schools Raymond Castellani accepted the plaque for the district at the United Way Dutchess-Orange Region’s Imagination Breakfast held at Doubletree by Hilton in Poughkeepsie on Sept. 18.

Webutuck and Pine Bush were the only schools to be selected Literacy Champions in the region that includes Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Sullivan counties. The United Way is collaborating with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in this initiative to deliver a free book each month to children’s homes from birth until they start kindergarten.

“It’s a tremendous accolade for all the hard work that our teachers and our administrators are putting in, in regards to shaping literacy within our school district to have students be successful,” said Castellani.

“Somedays you say to yourself, are we doing what’s right, are we taking the right avenue to address our students’ needs. Obviously, accolades like this and a program like this, which actually gives resources to our children at even earlier ages means we’re on the right track.”

Castellani also received for the district a Certificate of Recognition from State Sen. Rob Rolison and a Dutchess County Government Office of the County Executive Proclamation signed by County Executive Sue Serino.

“It is very special and it just shows that people out there, whether in the field of education or in county government or different agencies, recognize the work that we put in and that we are putting forward for our children,” said Castellani.

Castellani said district residents would be notified and encouraged in the coming weeks to register in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program for their free books.