schools

Webutuck selected as regional Literacy Champion

Webutuck selected as regional Literacy Champion

Sydney Cipriano’s second grade class posed with a plaque and a certificate granted to the school by the United Way of Dutchess-Orange.

Provided

AMENIA — The Webutuck Central School District was named a Literacy Champion by United Way of Dutchess-Orange Region.

Superintendent of Schools Raymond Castellani accepted the plaque for the district at the United Way Dutchess-Orange Region’s Imagination Breakfast held at Doubletree by Hilton in Poughkeepsie on Sept. 18.

Webutuck and Pine Bush were the only schools to be selected Literacy Champions in the region that includes Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Sullivan counties. The United Way is collaborating with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in this initiative to deliver a free book each month to children’s homes from birth until they start kindergarten.

“It’s a tremendous accolade for all the hard work that our teachers and our administrators are putting in, in regards to shaping literacy within our school district to have students be successful,” said Castellani.

“Somedays you say to yourself, are we doing what’s right, are we taking the right avenue to address our students’ needs. Obviously, accolades like this and a program like this, which actually gives resources to our children at even earlier ages means we’re on the right track.”

Castellani also received for the district a Certificate of Recognition from State Sen. Rob Rolison and a Dutchess County Government Office of the County Executive Proclamation signed by County Executive Sue Serino.

“It is very special and it just shows that people out there, whether in the field of education or in county government or different agencies, recognize the work that we put in and that we are putting forward for our children,” said Castellani.

Castellani said district residents would be notified and encouraged in the coming weeks to register in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program for their free books.

schools

Latest News

Local talent takes the stage in Sharon Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’

Local talent takes the stage in Sharon Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’

Top row, left to right, Caroline Kinsolving, Christopher McLinden, Dana Domenick, Reid Sinclair and Director Hunter Foster. Bottom row, left to right, Will Nash Broyles, Dick Terhune, Sandy York and Ricky Oliver in Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

Aly Morrissey

Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.

Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Plein Air Litchfield returns for a week of art in the open air

Plein Air Litchfield returns for a week of art in the open air

Mary Beth Lawlor, publisher/editor-in-chief of Litchfield Magazine, and supporter of Plein Air Litchfield, left,and Michele Murelli, Director of Plein Air Litchfield and Art Tripping, right.

Jennifer Almquist

For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.

The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
art festival