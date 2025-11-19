schools

Kellogg welcomes new principal

Andrew Deacon

FALLS VILLAGE — Andrew Deacon has been appointed principal of Lee H. Kellogg School, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Stacey Calo, who resigned earlier in the school year and stepped down last month.

Deacon was at a meet and greet with the Kellogg community Monday afternoon, Nov. 17 in the school library.

He said he was encouraged by his warm reception in his initial meetings with students, parents and school staff. When he takes over next month, “there will be a lot of listening and learning”

“And I’ll be building relationships.”

Deacon currently serves as a literacy interventionist and instructional coach at Sharon Center School. His previous experience includes roles as supervisor of student development and academic success for grades Pre-K–12 in the Milford Public Schools, as well as director of academics and intervention support for grades K–5, assistant principal, literacy and numeracy specialist, and fourth-grade teacher in the Torrington Public Schools.

Deacon holds a bachelor’s in art history from Manhattanville College, a master’s in elementary education and a sixth-year certificate in reading and language arts from the University of Bridgeport, a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Bridgeport, and a Superintendent of Schools Certificate from Sacred Heart University.

Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley said in a Nov. 7 email that she will be working out of Kellogg throughout November.

