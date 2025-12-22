community

Parade of Lights illuminates Cornwall

Cornwall's Parade of Lights, Sunday, Dec. 21.

Photo by Tom Browns

CORNWALL — A variety of brightly decorated vehicles rolled through Cornwall Village the night of Sunday, Dec. 21, for the town's inaugural Parade of Lights. It was well attended despite the cold conditions, which didn't seem to dampen spirits. The various vehicles included trucks, utility vehicles, a school bus and rescue apparatus from Cornwall and surrounding towns.

Photo by Tom Brown

Cornwall's Parade of Lights.

Sharon Hospital drops Northern Dutchess Paramedics as ambulance provider

Sharon Hospital

Stock photo

SHARON — Northern Dutchess Paramedics will cease operating in Northwest Connecticut at the start of the new year, a move that emergency responders and first selectmen say would replace decades of advanced ambulance coverage with a more limited service arrangement.

Emergency officials say the change would shift the region from a staffed, on-call advanced life support service to a plan centered on a single paramedic covering multiple rural towns, raising concerns about delayed response times and gaps in care during simultaneous emergencies.

Connecticut crowns football state champs

Berlin High School’s football team rejoices after a last-minute win in the Class M championship game Saturday, Dec. 13.

Photo courtesy of CIAC / Jada Mirabelle

In December’s deep freeze, football players showed their grit in state playoff tournaments.

Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference named six state champions in football. The divisions are based on school size: Class LL included schools with enrollment greater than 786; Class L was 613 to 785; Class MM was 508 to 612; Class M was 405 to 507; Class SS was 337 to 404; and Class S was fewer than 336.

Citizen scientists look skyward for Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count

Citizen scientists look skyward for Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count

Volunteers scan snowy treetops during the Trixie Strauss Christmas Bird Count in Sharon. Teams identified more than 11,400 birds across 66 species.

Photo: Cheri Johnson/Sharon Audubon Center.

SHARON — Birdwatching and holiday cheer went hand in hand for the Trixie Strauss Christmas Bird Count on Sunday, Dec. 14, with hobbyists and professionals alike braving the chill to turn their sights skyward and join the world’s longest running citizen science effort.

The Christmas Bird Count is a national initiative from the Audubon Society, a globally renowned bird protection nonprofit, that sees tens of thousands of volunteers across the country joining up with their local Audubon chapters in December and January to count birds.

A warehouse-to-home proposal in downtown Kent runs into zoning concerns

A warehouse-to-home proposal in downtown Kent runs into zoning concerns

John and Diane Degnan plan to convert the warehouse at the back of the property into their primary residence, while leaving the four-unit building in the front available for long-term rentals.

By Ruth Epstein

KENT — A proposal to convert an old warehouse into a residence on Lane Street in downtown Kent has become more complicated than anticipated, as the Planning and Zoning Commission considers potential unintended consequences of the plan, including a proposed amendment to Village Residential zoning regulations.

During a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 10, attorney Jay Klein of Carmody, Torrance, Sandak and Hennessey presented the proposal on behalf of John and Diane Degnan, who have lived at 13 Lane St. since 2022.

