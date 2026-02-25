community

Quality Thrift turns deals into community support

Quality Thrift turns deals into community support

Guests at the latest ‘People and Places of Kent’ program speak about the Quality Thrift Shop. From left, Gloria Hill, Melinda Keck and Carolyn De Vita.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — It’s a bargain hunter’s paradise — with a purpose.

The Quality Thrift Shop, housed in the former parsonage of the First Congregational Church on North Main Street, not only provides items at reasonable prices, but helps to fill the coffers of a long list of charitable organizations.

Volunteers who help run the enterprise spoke on Feb. 18 at the latest “People and Places of Kent” session put on by the Kent Historical Society and the Kent Senior Center. Carolyn DeVita, Gloria Hill and the Rev. Melinda Keck, a retired pastor, described how the shop operates and why it continues to draw customers from near and far.

The shop, which opened in 1989, was the inspiration of sisters Marcy Ames and Bonnie Treacy. The pair had run a similar type of shop in an Arkansas church and believed one could find success in Kent. They were right.

Starting small in a tiny room in the church’s parish house, described by the speakers as “no more than a closet,” the operation took off. It became a popular destination, originally formed to raise money for the church’s outreach programs and a nutrition site in the Philippines. Donations were plentiful the first year, with a total of $4,550 raised, Hill said.

Sales dropped off after the initial year, but the shop went through a revival when Keck became the church’s co-pastor along with the Rev. Glenn Rainsley. “We didn’t need the parsonage because we had our own home,” Keck said, so Rainsley suggested the shop move into those premises. The house went through a transformation, with many volunteers contributing numerous hours toward the conversion. The shop’s new home, with much more space, opened in 1995.

What began as a church project is now a community endeavor. The shop is staffed by volunteers who sort donations, stock shelves and run the register. De Vita said the number of volunteers has dwindled, going from 40 in 1998 down to the current 28. New faces would be welcome.

The operation is overseen by a board of directors headed by De Vita. Its makeup consists of three non-church members, reflecting the idea of community inclusion, said Keck, adding, “so we’re not so insular.”

Revenue has increased over the years. She noted that in 1989, they took in $3,300; in 2000, $24,375 and in 2025, $52,414. By 2018, total receipts since its beginnings finally topped the $1 million mark.

The trio expressed gratitude for the steady stream of donations the shop receives. “We get some very expensive items [some men’s shirts that retail for $500 to $600] and we try to price them reasonably,” said De Vita.

Alicia Winter is knowledgeable about the value of clothing and puts worthy items online.

The wide selection attracts shoppers locally, as well as those who come distances to browse and buy. She said there is one woman from Massachusetts who posted about the shop on Instagram, which brought a whole new set of customers.

In addition to women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, the shop sells shoes, purses, jewelry, household goods, knickknacks, greeting cards and whatever other items come in—some rather quirky, such as a ceremonial bride’s costume and an old-fashioned Victrola. “We get so many things we have no idea what they are,” interjected Hill.

One person in the audience said he has a friend who comes from afar because of the quality of the inventory. He said she is pleased there is no junk. The women said the donations are scrutinized to pull out clothing that may be torn or show stains. A small amount of money is earned by selling non-usable clothing for rags.

While there are a few down sides, such as some shoplifting and complaints that the prices are too high, they are far outweighed by the good. In one case, a customer who discovered cash tucked inside a purchase returned after hours and slipped the bills through the door.

Proceeds all go to nonprofits. The shop distributes funds to educational, emergency response and social service organizations.

Generosity is shown in other forms, such as giving free clothing to those proven to be in great need.

De Vita, asked about expenses of the operation, said they amount to approximately $22,000 a year for such things as supplies, cleaning and shoveling snow.

The Quality Thrift Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

community

Latest News

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Salisbury Association’s Land Trust seeks part-time Land Steward: Responsibilities include monitoring easements and preserves, filing monitoring reports, documenting and reporting violations or encroachments, and recruiting and supervising volunteer monitors. The Steward will also execute preserve and trail stewardship according to Management Plans and manage contractor activity. Up to 10 hours per week, compensation commensurate with experience. Further details and requirements are available on request. To apply: Send cover letter, resume, and references to info@salisburyassociation.org. The Salisbury Association is an equal opportunity employer.

Keep ReadingShow less

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

Fireweed attracts the fabulous hummingbird sphinx moth.

Photo provided by Wild Seed Project

You must figure that, as rough as the cold weather has been for us, it’s worse for wildlife. Here, by the banks of the Housatonic, flocks of dark-eyed juncos, song sparrows, tufted titmice and black-capped chickadees have taken up residence in the boxwood — presumably because of its proximity to the breakfast bar. I no longer have a bird feeder after bears destroyed two versions and simply throw chili-flavored birdseed onto the snow twice a day. The tiny creatures from the boxwood are joined by blue jays, cardinals and a solitary flicker.

These birds will soon enough be nesting, and their babies will require a nonstop diet of caterpillars. This source of soft-bodied protein makes up more than 90 percent of native bird chicks’ diets, with each clutch consuming between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars before they fledge. That means we need a lot of caterpillars if we want our bird population to survive.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett

L. Tomaino
"The field of illustration is very close to my heart"
— Stephanie Plunkett

For more than three decades, Stephanie Haboush Plunkett has worked to elevate illustration as a serious art form. As chief curator and Rockwell Center director at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, she has helped bring national and international attention to an art form long dismissed as merely commercial.

Her commitment to illustration is deeply personal. Plunkett grew up watching her father, Joseph Haboush, an illustrator and graphic designer, work late into the night in his home studio creating art and hand-lettered logos for package designs, toys and licensed-character products for the Walt Disney Co. and other clients.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care
‘Come See Me in the Good Light’ is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards.
Provided

Craig Davis, co-founder and board chair of East Mountain House, an end-of-life care facility in Lakeville, will sponsor a March 5 screening of the documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light” at The Moviehouse in Millerton, followed by a discussion with attendees.

The film, which is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards, follows the poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley as they are suddenly and unimaginably forced to navigate a terminal illness. The free screening invites audiences to gather not just for a film but for reflection on mortality, healing, connection and the ways communities support one another through difficult life transitions.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

The power of one tray

The power of one tray

A tray can help group items in a way that looks and feels thoughtful and intentional.

Kerri-Lee Mayland

Winter is a season that invites us to notice our surroundings more closely and crave small, comforting changes rather than big projects.

That’s often when clients ask what they can do to make their homes feel finished or fresh again — without redecorating, renovating or shopping endlessly. My answer: start with one tray.

Keep ReadingShow less
writer's notebook

Tangled specks: tiny flies, big ambitions

Tangled specks: tiny flies, big ambitions

Here is a sample from a recently purchased assortment of specks. From left: Black speck, Parachute Adams dry fly speck, greenish sparkly speck.

Patrick L. Sullivan

I need to get my glasses checked

My fingers fumbling like heck

Keep ReadingShow less
fishing
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.