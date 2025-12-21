ambulance

Sharon Hospital drops Northern Dutchess Paramedic as ambulance provider

Nuvance/Northwell plans to operate its own paramedic service.

Sharon Hospital drops Northern Dutchess Paramedic as ambulance provider

Sharon Hospital

Stock photo

SHARON — Notice that Northern Dutchess Paramedic will no longer be operating in northwest Connecticut has left local emergency responders and first selectmen concerned about the quality of future ambulance service in the Northwest Corner.

The news was first heard on Dec. 11 that the service would end as of Jan. 1, said Andrea Downs, speaking as president of the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department. She is also an employee of NDP. The service, which was established in 1994 and is based in Rhinebeck, New York, has provided advanced life support and basic life support ambulance service to communities in Dutchess and Columbia counties in New York state, as well as parts of Litchfield County.

Al Tortorella of Sharon, another NDP employee, explained that every Connecticut town is required to have an advanced life support provider. For 28 years, Sharon Hospital has signed an annual hospital-sponsored agreement with NDP and in recent times Dr. Ronald Santos, the head of the emergency department under whose license NDP serves, acted as the signatory. When he was recently approached by NDP to sign it, he said he could not, taking everyone by surprise, Tortorella said.

Area towns have their own volunteer ambulance services whose members provide basic life support. NDP supplements those crews providing more advanced care and dispensing medicines, as well as carrying out inter-facility transports.

Sharon Hospital is part of Nuvance Health and earlier this year merged with Northwell Health. Downs and Tortorella said they understand that Nuvance/Northwell plans to operate its own paramedic service.

A paramedic will be covering the Sharon Hospital catchment area. The person will start the day in New Milford and then come to Sharon. If needed he/she will be assisted by a paid EMT from Nuvance.

“It’s a system designed to fail,” said Tortorella. “This is a huge issue.”

Downs agreed, noting that the person’s 12-hour shift will be taken up with hours of travel time. “I’m very concerned with the health and well-being of the residents of the Northwest Corner. We don’t want any reduction of services for patients in the region. I can’t understand the rationale of taking services away. Northwell wants to maintain a model of corporate healthcare. They can’t put a face to the people and culture we’ve established here. We’re talking life and death.”

Downs made it clear this has nothing to do with any job losses at NDP, which has just been bought by Empress. There is plenty of need for services in New York state, so their jobs are secure. Their concern is for the welfare of their families, friends and neighbors in the Northwest Corner.

During an interview with Christina McCulloch, CEO and president of Sharon Hospital, and Andrea Rynn, assistant vice president for community, government and public relations at Northwell, when asked about the decision to drop Northern Dutchess, they said, “Recently concerns were brought to our attention about compliance and lacking communications. This information left us unsettled and unable to be a sponsoring hospital at this time.”

As for the short notice, they agreed the timing for the transition was not optimal. “We were disappointed that information was not more forthcoming to us and in a timelier way. Despite the tight timing, we are actively developing a coverage plan in concert with local first responders and area leaders. This is a process that is just beginning and we are confident it will strengthen over time.”

The pair emphasized they are committed to ensuring service continuity as they continue to work with community partners to enhance emergency medical services across the region and provide high-quality care.

The two have met with representatives of area ambulance squads and on Friday held a session with the region’s first selectmen. Gordon Ridgway, first selectman of Cornwall, said people are feeling a bit rushed about the move. They are concerned that services will be lessened, not enhanced. “This is the most important thing in town; picking up people in the middle of the night and providing immediate care. It has to be done well.”

Falls Village First Selectman David Barger said while it was a productive meeting and a number of questions were answered; there were a number that were not. He is offering to hold a meeting at that town’s emergency services center in January at which all interested parties, including ambulance squads, first selectmen and hospital representatives, will be invited.

