Ambulance corps invites new participants to join training program

Recruitment signs aim to attract new volunteers to join Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service ahead of the fall emergency responder training that begins Sept. 15.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service is actively recruiting new members.

Jacquie Rice, SVAS Chief of Service, said in a phone interview Aug. 27 that while the service signed up two new volunteers earlier this month, there’s plenty of room for more.

Recruits must take an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) course, which starts on Monday, Sept. 15, and runs into mid-November. The course meets Monday and Wednesday evenings, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the SVAS building at 8 Undermountain Road in Salisbury, and if the student plans to join SVAS it’s free.

Rice said EMR certification is the basic level of training needed, and next year SVAS may offer more advanced training.

Rice said the service currently has about 40 members but can use “as many as possible.”

“We’ve got all kinds of shifts, depending on how much time people can give,” said Rice.

