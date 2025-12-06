real estate

Jacob assumes leadership role at William Pitt Sotheby’s Litchfield Hills offices

Eddie Jacob was recently promoted to Assistant Brokerage Manager for four Litchfield Hills offices of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Photo provided

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has appointed Eddie Jacob as Assistant Brokerage Manager for its four Litchfield Hills offices, the company announced on Nov. 19.

In his new role, Jacob will support agents and help oversee operations in the firm’s Kent, Litchfield, Salisbury and Washington Depot brokerages.

He joined the company’s Litchfield office as a sales advisor in 2024 after more than a decade managing high-pressure workflows in the legal services and global translation industries.

Before moving into real estate, Jacob coordinated teams across New York, San Francisco, London and Hawaii, handling rapid-turnaround projects for law firms, federal agencies and international corporations.

“Real estate feels very similar,” said Jacob, who acted as the go-between for clients and linguists during eight deadlines and significant cases. “Buyers, sellers, attorneys and agents are often dealing with stressful situations, and my job is to keep things steady and moving forward.”

“The fast-paced environment I came from taught me how to stay calm, focused and organized—skills that will be instrumental in my new role.”

Jacob, who lives in Morris with his wife, Molly, said he was drawn to real estate as a way to more deeply engage with the Litchfield County community. The couple is expecting their first child this winter.

In Morris, Jacob serves as chairman of the town’s Ordinance Committee and has worked with regional partners, including South Farms, where he helped bring the brokerage on as a supporter of the venue’s summer music series.

He also previously co-managed a boutique entertainment company producing seasonal music events in New York City, an experience that further strengthened his ability to coordinate teams and community-facing programs.

Julie King, brokerage manager for William Pitt Sotheby’s, said Jacob’s promotion reflects his steady rise within the firm.

“Eddie has quickly distinguished himself as a thoughtful collaborator, a trusted resource for his peers and an engaged member of the community,” said King. “His professionalism, adaptability and commitment to supporting others have made him a natural fit for this leadership role.”

Jacob will assist in shaping strategy, strengthening office operations and supporting more than 100 agents across the Litchfield Hills region.

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.



