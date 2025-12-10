real estate

Salisbury November real estate sales

Built in 1950, 7 Grove St. is a 1,612-square-foot home with 3 bedrooms, two baths and solar panels. In 2010 it sold for $365,000 and in November 2025 for $649,000.

Christine Bates

SALISBURY — With the Thanksgiving holiday shortening the month, Salisbury logged just seven property transfers in November, among them two more Lime Rock Park garages and two luxury homes exceeding $2.5 million.

The median price of a single family residence turned upward again to $925,000 from $875,000 in October, while inventorylevels have grown throughout the year.

In the beginning of December, there were 29 single family residences for sale, with only five listed under November’s median of $925,000.

Transactions

17 Lawson Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 5.6 acres sold by Sofia and Jacques P Chappuis to Stacy B and Scott B Gordon for $2,800,000 the highest sale recorded in November.

91 Main St. — 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 3 acres sold by David J. Shillingford and Catriona L. Pike to Kathryn Ilana Frucher and Jennifer Ada Naylor for $2,755,000.

56 Undermountain Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath cape on 3 acres sold by Robert A. Smith Jr. to Caleb M. White for $190,000.

Garage Unit 12 at 60 White Hollow Road — sold by LRP Garages LLC to John Deveraux for $250,000.

Garage Unit at 60 White Hollow Road — sold by LRP Garages LLC to Gregory G. Galdi for $250,000.

87 Canaan Road Unit 3H — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath town house condo sold by Maureen L. Tesoro to Ross Francis for $731,000.

7 Grove St. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 0.18 acres sold by Angela Engle to Danielle Francoline for $649,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Market information from Connecticut MLS and infosparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

Mountaineers fly high in preseason basketball

Ryan Segalla takes a fadeaway shot over a defender.

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s boys basketball team defeated Pine Plains High School 60-22 in a scrimmage Tuesday, Dec. 9. The non-league preseason game gave both sides an opportunity to run the court ahead of the 2025-26 varsity season.

HVRHS’s senior-heavy roster played with power and poise. The boys pulled ahead early and kept their foot on the gas through to the end.

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas. Accepting the donation are elves Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

