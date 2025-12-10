Salisbury November real estate sales

SALISBURY — With the Thanksgiving holiday shortening the month, Salisbury logged just seven property transfers in November, among them two more Lime Rock Park garages and two luxury homes exceeding $2.5 million.

The median price of a single family residence turned upward again to $925,000 from $875,000 in October, while inventorylevels have grown throughout the year.

In the beginning of December, there were 29 single family residences for sale, with only five listed under November’s median of $925,000.

Transactions

17 Lawson Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 5.6 acres sold by Sofia and Jacques P Chappuis to Stacy B and Scott B Gordon for $2,800,000 the highest sale recorded in November.

91 Main St. — 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 3 acres sold by David J. Shillingford and Catriona L. Pike to Kathryn Ilana Frucher and Jennifer Ada Naylor for $2,755,000.

56 Undermountain Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath cape on 3 acres sold by Robert A. Smith Jr. to Caleb M. White for $190,000.

Garage Unit 12 at 60 White Hollow Road — sold by LRP Garages LLC to John Deveraux for $250,000.

Garage Unit at 60 White Hollow Road — sold by LRP Garages LLC to Gregory G. Galdi for $250,000.

87 Canaan Road Unit 3H — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath town house condo sold by Maureen L. Tesoro to Ross Francis for $731,000.

7 Grove St. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 0.18 acres sold by Angela Engle to Danielle Francoline for $649,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Market information from Connecticut MLS and infosparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.