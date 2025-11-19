real estate

October real estate sales in Sharon

October real estate sales in Sharon

The home at 10 Williams Road was built around 1860 and sold for $815,000.

Christine Bates

SHARON — The six transfers during the month of October in Sharon represented the end of the real estate season as these properties typically went under contract during the late summer.

Median home prices calculated on a 12-month basis hit a high for the year at $610,000 but still lower than last year’s October median of $677,500. Homes for sale remain at a steady level of around 20 with the median price per square foot rising to $368.

In mid-November there were 18 homes listed for sale with 13 asking more than $1 million and only two less than the median of $610,000.

Transactions

1 Skiff Mountain Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1799 plus a ranch plus 7.44 acres sold by Wilmington Savings Fund FSBTrust Residential Credit Opportunities Trust in foreclosure for $400,000 to 1 Skiff LLC.

258-260 Gay Street — 2 bedroom/1 bath ranch on 1.24 acres sold by Shirley A. Hoffkins to Holly Leibrock for $300,000.

10 Williams Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 1.26 acres built in 1860 sold by Rodger L. Hicks to Steven R. Krog for $815,000.

86 Douglas Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath ranch on 0.57 acres sold by Felix I and Jeanmarie E Bustillo and to Theodore Scott Moore for $375,375.

276 Gay Street — Ranch on 114.21 acres sold by James Digangi to Poconnuck Land Partners LLC for $2,050,000.

Caray Hill Road — 28.06 acres sold by YS Connecticut Holdings LLC to Maryanne T. and Alexander C. Toppan for $735,000.

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded as transferred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2025, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details from Sharon tax cards. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Infosparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

real estate

Latest News

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

The newest video by Eric Veden follows a tour of town led by Bill Beebe, pictured above, and Judy Jacobs.

Provided

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden’s 36th installment of his Falls Village video series includes an October 2024 Housatonic Heritage walk through downtown Falls Village led by Judy Jacobs and Bill Beebe.

In the video, participants gather at the Depot, home of the Falls Village–Canaan Historical Society. As the group sets out along Railroad Street, Jacobs notes that the Depot was constructed between 1842 and 1844 to serve the newly established railroad.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge
Duo al Rouh (Rabbi Zachi Asher, left, and Zafer Tawil) will explore the crossroads of art and justice, music and spirituality at The Gratitude Festival at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield.
Provided

With the property up for sale and its future uncertain, programming is winding down at the iconic Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. But there are still events on the calendar designed to carry music lovers through the winter and into spring.

From Friday, Nov. 21, to Monday, Nov. 24, Race Brook Lodge will hold its Fall Gratitude Festival. Celebrating the tail end of fall before the colder depths of winter, the festival features an eclectic mix of music from top-notch musicians.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Holiday craft fairs and DIY workshops: a seasonal preview

Holiday craft fairs and DIY workshops: a seasonal preview

Ayni Herb Farm will be one of themany local vendors at Foxtrot’s Farm & Friends Market Nov. 22-23 in Stanfordville.

Provided

As the days grow shorter and the first hints of winter settle in, galleries, studios, barns, village greens and community halls across the region begin their annual transformation into warm, glowing refuges of light and handmade beauty.

This year’s holiday fairs and DIY workshops offer chances not just to shop, but to make—whether you’re mixing cocktails and crafting ornaments, gathering around a wreath-making table, or wandering markets where makers, bakers, artists and craftspeople bring their best of the season. These events are mutually sustaining, fueling both the region’s local economy and the joy of those who call it home.

Keep ReadingShow less
community