October real estate sales in Sharon

SHARON — The six transfers during the month of October in Sharon represented the end of the real estate season as these properties typically went under contract during the late summer.

Median home prices calculated on a 12-month basis hit a high for the year at $610,000 but still lower than last year’s October median of $677,500. Homes for sale remain at a steady level of around 20 with the median price per square foot rising to $368.

In mid-November there were 18 homes listed for sale with 13 asking more than $1 million and only two less than the median of $610,000.

Transactions

1 Skiff Mountain Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1799 plus a ranch plus 7.44 acres sold by Wilmington Savings Fund FSBTrust Residential Credit Opportunities Trust in foreclosure for $400,000 to 1 Skiff LLC.

258-260 Gay Street — 2 bedroom/1 bath ranch on 1.24 acres sold by Shirley A. Hoffkins to Holly Leibrock for $300,000.

10 Williams Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 1.26 acres built in 1860 sold by Rodger L. Hicks to Steven R. Krog for $815,000.

86 Douglas Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath ranch on 0.57 acres sold by Felix I and Jeanmarie E Bustillo and to Theodore Scott Moore for $375,375.

276 Gay Street — Ranch on 114.21 acres sold by James Digangi to Poconnuck Land Partners LLC for $2,050,000.

Caray Hill Road — 28.06 acres sold by YS Connecticut Holdings LLC to Maryanne T. and Alexander C. Toppan for $735,000.

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded as transferred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2025, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details from Sharon tax cards. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Infosparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.