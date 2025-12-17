real estate

Sharon real estate sales in November

Built in 1870 on 0.3 acres, 10 Dunbar Road was purchased for $575,000 in 2021 and sold again for $695,000 in November 2025.

Christine Bates

SHARON — Median homes prices continued to rise in Sharon to a yearly high of $680,000, still lower than the historic August 2024 12-month median of $880,000 for this town.

In Mid-December there were 18 single family homes listed for sale, including two condos. Only one condo and one house were asking below the 12-month median of $680,000 and 13 were above the million dollar mark.

Transactions

91 Lambert Road — 3 lots on 94 acres sold by Lambert Road LLC to MDB Sharon LLC for $2,850,000.

156 Millerton Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath contemporary home sold by Estate of Keith R. Johnson to Andrew Quale III and Jessica Moore for $710,000.

152 East Street — 3 bedroom/ 3 bath/3 half bath brick home on 12.48 acres sold by Maureen L. Tesoro to Stone Hill LLC for $2,230,000.

27 Morey Road — 1.5 acre lot sold by MOS Holdings LLC to 27 Morey LLC for $320,000.

37 East Street — 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Estate of Linda Eurard to Janet Liles and Andre Georges for $370,000.

1 Holland Drive — 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage built in 1935 on 0.2 acres sold by Todd W. Saxe to Julia Anderson for $275,000.

10 Dunbar Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Marguerite B. Merli to Terry Hubbs for $695,000.

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded as transferred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2025, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details from Sharon tax cards. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Infosparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

real estate

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

The Community Closet at HVRHS is open for students to take clothes for any reason during the school day.

Anna Gillette

What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.

The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.

community

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Sophomore Eliana Lang enjoys her Housy Shack cookie.

Ibby Sadeh

Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.

The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.

hvrhs