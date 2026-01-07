Art and entertainment in 2025
Aly Morrissey
In 2025, the pages of Compass tracked the steady hum of creativity across the Northwest Corner. Here’s a look at some of the highlights that shaped the year.
ART
The Hotchkiss School marked 50 years of co-education with The Art of Joy Brown, a sweeping retrospective honoring the internationally celebrated sculptor. Opening Feb. 22 in the Tremaine Art Gallery, the exhibition traced Brown’s five-decade journey from her early pottery training in Japan to the large-scale bronze figures now installed around the world — and newly on the Hotchkiss campus.
Millbrook School hosted the first-ever Firefly student artist showcase in February, bringing together young artists and bird enthusiasts from schools across New York and Connecticut.
The David M. Hunt Library’s Art Wall continued to feature local artists, including Jon Kopita, who displayed a decade of his meticulous, repetitive hand-lettering exploring order and identity.
A collaboration between The Nutmeg Fudge Company, artist Gerald Incandela, and Saint John Paul the Great Academy resulted in a vibrant student-designed mural in Torrington.
Great Barrington marked a major milestone this year with the unveiling of a life-sized bronze sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois in front of the Mason Public Library. Created by National Sculpture Society honoree Richard Blake, the piece anchors a redesigned public plaza.
The Wassaic Project received a $100,000 multi-year operating grant from Foundations for Community Health and Amy Wynn stepped down Oct. 31 as the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in Winsted.
Sculptor Richard Blake in his studio at work on his sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois.Provided
BOOKS
We welcomed new freelance writers Laurie Fendrich and Olivia Prager who covered the region’s robust literary scene. Highlights included Ann Temkin at Cornwall Library; Ruth Franklin at Congregation Beth David; Elias Weiss Friedman (AKA “The Dogist”) at Troutbeck; Gwen Strauss at the White Hart Speaker Series; and the return of the Haystack Book Festival in Norfolk.Books & Blooms celebrated its tenth anniversary in June with a two-day celebration of gardens, art and the rural beauty of Cornwall.
FILM
The Triplex in Great Barrington hosted screenings, festivals and conversations throughout the year, from a Bob Dylan biopic talkback with Seth Rogovoy to student screenings of “Selma,” benefit events and the launch of the Queer Cinema Club. The Stissing Center expanded film programming with a new projector and a short-film festival featuring local artists and the Moviehouse in Millerton continued its incredible programming.
Legendary civil rights activist Dolores Huerta sat down with The Journal in October in advance of the screening of “Dolores” in Norfolk, the documentary by Peter Bratt and executive producer Carlos Santana that presents an unflinching portrait of a woman whose voice, body and will shaped the political terrain of the United States.
Morgan James performing at the new Indigo Room at the Mahaiwe.Christina Lane
MUSIC
From brass bands and local musicians at street fairs and green spaces to classical and chamber music series presented by organizations from Music Mountain to Tanglewood, music was a staple of the Compass calendar.
The Twelve Moons Coffeehouse in Falls Village continues its once-a-month series that consists of a robust open mic followed by a featured performer.
The American Mural Project’s live music and Happy Hour Piano Series was also a monthly anchor that featured a multitude of styles of music.
The Indigo Room, a new performance space connected to The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, opened in the beautifully restored historic firehouse next door, offering a smaller space for intimate performances. The Mahaiwe continued to delight with programming that included greats like Old Crow Medicine Show, Paquito D’Rivera, Natalie Merchant, Roseanne Cash and many more.
Crescendo, the award-winning organization that brings works from the Renaissance and Baroque periods to new life, launched its 22nd season with performances at Saint James Place in Great Barrington and Trinity Church in Lakeville.
Rufus Wainwright performed a benefit concert for Out for Dutchess at The Stissing Center.The beloved Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield hosted its final Fall Gratitude Festival before closing its storied doors.
Martha Stewart at Trade Secrets.Christine Bates
COMMUNITY
Trade Secrets celebrated its 25th anniversary with record crowds. The annual event, benefiting Project SAGE, featured over 50 vendors and special attractions like a signing of Martha Stewart’s gardening book, following a day of local garden tours.
Scenic bike routes were explored in these pages and Kerri Lee Mayland’s offerings on design are a delightful new feature. Dee Salomon’s column “The Ungardener” continues to inform and delight and community events such as the Farm Fall Block Party at Rock Steady Farm in Millerton kept readers connected to local farm life.
THEATER
The Sharon Playhouse delivered a lively season of classic musicals, sharp comedies and community-centered work. Highlights included “Million Dollar Quartet,” a popular run of “Annie,” A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia” and a fall staging of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” The Writers Playground Festival championed new short plays by local writers, while the YouthStage program mounted family favorites like “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Finding Nemo Jr.” and “101 Dalmatians Kids,” giving young performers steady opportunities onstage. The Playhouse also welcomed new managing director, Meghan Flanagan.
The Ancram Center for the Arts celebrated its 10th anniversary. Highlights included the “Real People Real Stories” series, the regional premiere of “Where the Mountain Meets the Sea,” and Plein Air Plays 3.0, which brought original short plays to surprise outdoor locations. The Center also advanced new work through its Play Lab Residency, featuring David Cale’s “Blue Cowboy” and “Framed,” a new musical by Ancram local Mary Murfitt with music by Murfitt and Pam Drews Phillips.
In May, Richard Maltby Jr.’s “About Time” opened at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre. He spoke with us about the deeply personal revue, describing it as a meditation on aging, memory and the strange clarity of life’s “third act.”
The Stissing Center continued to expand its theatrical footprint in 2025, presenting a mix of classic drama, new work and intimate staged readings. Highlights included Theatre On the Road’s atmospheric “Dracula,” a summer run of the off-Broadway musical “Kafkaesque!,” and Tangent Theatre Company’s reading of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal.”
Highlights of theater at Hotchkiss in 2025 included a spring premiere of “R.I.P. Lunch,” an original play by alumna Mallory Jane Weiss, and a lively fall production of the musical “Pippin.” Housatonic Valley Regional High School also had a strong theater year in 2025, highlighted by a spring production of “Urinetown” that earned statewide recognition, summer performances through the Grumbling Gryphons Theater Arts Camp, and student apprenticeships at Sharon Playhouse. We also welcomed new writers Annette Stover and Richard Feiner who have beautifully expanded our theater coverage.
I was very optimistic as winter loosened its grip in the early part of 2025. I had a couple new rods to play with, my rotator cuff problem on my casting arm was resolved in a satisfactory manner, and I joined a private fishing club in the Catskills and was looking forward to exploring new water.
Some of the exploring and trying new things with new rods happened, but a lot of it did not. I blame Nature.
(Listening to anglers complain about the weather is as tedious as it gets, so feel free to skip the next bit.)
Just for laughs I plotted out the Housatonic flow from April 1 to Nov. 22 on the United States Geological Survey website. What I got back was an inverse bell curve, with high flows at the extremes and a long period of very low flows in between.
Amazingly, this corresponds to the rain, or lack thereof, between April 1 and Nov. 22. It’s just science.
So, looking back at the Tangled archives and my own hastily scribbled journal notes, I see that I started out when the snow and ice were still on the ground on the Blackberry in North Canaan and Macedonia Brook in Kent.
I do remember trying out a short rod, 6-feet 10-inches, from Zen Tenkara. I used it with two-fly rigs, including weighted flies, which should not work in theory, but it did in practice. The biggest problem was when a guy in the parking lot asked me what it was. I said, “It’s a Hachi” and the guy said, “Gesundheit.”
Eddie Curtis of New Jersey amused himself catching little smallmouth bass in the Housatonic during a Trout Unlimited event in August.Patrick L. Sullivan
I had an interesting encounter with a couple of DEEP guys who were putting some brown trout fry in the Blackberry, since they had them to spare and were wondering what would happen. I suggested that they would get eaten up fairly quickly by the adult trout and they agreed but did it anyway.
The private water was a bust. There’s no other way to put it. I got there three times all year, and by the beginning of July the drought had settled in and the stream was nothing but a trickle.
I’m going to reup because I enjoyed meeting my fellow club members and the nice landowners who allow us to barge around their properties This year I’m going to hit it often and hard in May and June, circumstances allowing.
My Catskill fishing buddy Gary Dodson has got the big fish bug bad. We went back to Pulaski in late April and I caught a steelhead using a decadent and depraved method called “plugging.” I’m glad to have done it once and feel zero need to do it again.
I’ve had an 11-foot-4 weight switch rod kicking around for a few years. I never knew how to rig it up. In the two-handed rod world, the line weight designation means diddly. It’s all about grains and different tips and all this stuff that I just don’t want to learn.
Since Gary was already down in that rabbit hole I just gave him the rod, a big inexpensive Redington reel and asked him to get the appropriate lines and tips and set it up for me. Which he did, for about $150.
And I got to deploy it on the water precisely once in September before…
My right hip got the Gang Gong from the medical profession.
Yep. By the time this is published, I will have had my new right hip for about a month.
At this rate I’m going to be about 40% after-market parts.
So the entire autumn fishing routine, normally a happy and productive time, was shot to hell. My hip worked just enough to let me know that the kind of aggressive and active fishing I like to do was out of the question.
So apart from fiddling around in a half-hearted way with the fall stockies on the Blackberry in October, I spent the fall and early winter sitting around watching YouTube fish videos and plotting and scheming for all the excellent fishing adventures I will have with my new right hip.
Long before we moved to Litchfield County, there had been a flood on the property caused by the breakup of a beaver dam miles away from the house, near the top of the state forest on Sharon Mountain. There, beavers have a pond whose dam usually slows the run of a stream that journeys down the mountain, under Route 7, through our property and empties into the Housatonic River. Who knows what other damage the water did on its way down from the broken dam, but the resulting flooding left a watermark about knee-high on the inside of our old cottage, now painted over.
What do beavers have to do with ungardening? At its core, ungardening is about restoring native habitats and increasing the diversity of native plants and animals in an ecosystem — aka biodiversity — which we must accomplish because, frankly, our lives depend on it.
For all their practical nuisance to humans, beavers are central to maintaining ecosystems across a large portion of the U.S. They are considered a keystone species: As with the keystone in an arch, an ecosystem will fall apart without its support. In the 18th and 19th centuries, beavers were killed nearly to extinction by trappers who sold their fur. Their return is helping to repair the areas surrounding their habitats. The homes they cleverly engineer filter pollutants, boost plant and animal biodiversity and create resilience to climate change — and they do this quickly.
Most negative human experiences with beavers result from blocked culverts and dammed streams that create the beavers’ ideal pool-like environment. This causes flooding upstream of the blockage and drought downstream.
“We need to find ways to live with beavers,” said Sandy Carlson, a teacher and poet who recently completed the Beaver Institute’s BeaverCorps Wetland Professional training in Southampton, Massachusetts.
“When beavers hear the trickle of water flowing out from a pond or stream, it triggers their instinct to block this release by building a dam. This insight led to a rather low-tech innovation that has allowed beavers and humans to more happily coexist. Cleverly called the Beaver Deceiver, the device lowers the water level of the pond without triggering the beavers’ water-trickle instinct.”
The Beaver Deceiver is a 6-foot-diameter wire mesh cage protecting one open side of a PVC pipe. It is installed in the deepest part of the pond, with the pipe running over the beaver dam — where it can be camouflaged — and into the water on the other side. Water is drawn out of the pond, lowering the water level upstream while maintaining flow downstream.
Carlson has apprenticed with Diane Honer of Beaver & Wildlife Solutions, based in Chester, Connecticut, performing site assessments and installing pond-leveler devices so beavers and humans can coexist. “People are happy because the water level is low, and the beaver thinks the water level is fine,” she said.
Last year, a family of beavers moved in nearby, building a low-profile home against the side of a large tree trunk that had fallen into a relatively deep part of the Housatonic. This created a small, pond-like area on the downriver side of the trunk.
I wasn’t aware of these creatures until one day, while walking along the river, I stopped in my tracks. Like one of those puzzles where you’re meant to spot the differences between two images, something was missing. A weeping willow we had planted a decade earlier, flourishing on the riverbank, had disappeared from view. Up close, the unmistakable V-shape of a beaver-hewn trunk was almost cartoonlike — yet not at all funny. That tree was one of the few nonnative species we planted, and I had imagined it fulfilling the romantic “leaf cascade over the water” look willows do so well.
My son told me beavers seek out willow for its salicylic acid content — the active ingredient in aspirin. I imagine they had a drug-addled willow fest at our expense.
The solution to this particular beaver problem is even more low-tech than the Beaver Deceiver: installing wire mesh or a plastic cage around trees you want to protect from beaver teeth. It also helps to know which woods beavers prefer. Their favorites include aspen, poplar, willow, alder, birch and maple. Protect those first, before hardwoods and conifers.
Let’s welcome the beaver and its ecosystem-restoration superpowers.
Dee Salomon ‘ungardens’ in Litchfield County.
NORTH CANAAN — Jesse Bunce’s victory for first selectman was as narrow as elections get in town politics: a two-vote margin that required a recount and ushered in a transition period that, by Bunce’s own description, “has not been perfect.”
Bunce, 38, assumed the town’s top job after only a few years in local government and following a period of friction on the Board of Selectmen, where he served alongside former First Selectman Brian Ohler, whom he narrowly defeated and who remains on the board.
Asked whether he was surprised he beat Ohler, Bunce said he expected a close finish. “I put in a lot of work in the campaign, so I did think the numbers were going to be close,” he said. “I didn’t know where it was gonna go, though, honestly.” He added that the result wasn’t really an upset because “it was just so close.”
Now, Bunce is framing his first term as a reset — a push to reduce divisions, rebuild trust and keep the town focused on practical needs.
“That’s my hope,” he said when asked about North Canaan’s next chapter, adding that working together is essential in a town with limited resources.
“We don’t have the tax base like some of our surrounding towns, but we do have a lot of people willing to volunteer, come together and get things done,” he said. “And I feel that’s our key to success.”
Bunce grew up in North Canaan and went through local schools before attending Oliver Wolcott Technical High School in Torrington. He lives in town with his wife, Kim, and two young boys. A third child is due in late January.
He began working for an electrical company while still in high school and stayed in the trade after graduating, shifting careers after the 2008 economic downturn.
“I had an excavation landscape business that I would do on the weekends and at night. So I just went on to that,” he said.
The excavation business dates back to his grandfather, who moved to North Canaan from Massachusetts. “My grandfather actually started it in 1964,” Bunce said, noting that he later bought out his father.
Bunce said that experience will help him fulfill his priorities at Town Hall, particularly improving infrastructure, maintaining and pricing equipment, and estimating costs for grant applications.
“That’s definitely one of my strong suits coming in [as first selectman] — with road work, infrastructure and equipment,” he said.
His path into politics began with town boards, starting as a zoning alternate after navigating the process himself. “I came and had to go through a few meetings, so I saw the process of it and wanted to get involved,” he said.
Bunce was elected to the Board of Selectmen for the first time a little over two years ago with the endorsement of the Democratic Town Committee, despite being a Republican. He said he had established a strong working relationship with the committee prior to its backing and emphasized that party labels matter little in the day-to-day work of local government.
The DTC also supported him in the first selectman race.
“We need to think what’s best for the town [not party affiliation] and try and move forward with that.”
That message of what’s best for the town was tested early, with a bumpy transition that included technology problems and operational delays, including disruptions tied to the town’s online tools and a delayed payroll at the elementary school.
At his first Board of Selectmen meeting as first selectman in December, Bunce acknowledged “early bumps,” telling residents, “This process has not been perfect. We are working through it all.”
Ohler, who sat along side him at the meeting, pledged cooperation. “You have my assurance. I will give you my full support when it is of benefit to the town,” he said, adding that discussions “will be professional” and “based on substance, not rhetoric.”
Bunce said steady communication with staff, department heads and residents will be key. He plans to be in Town Hall frequently, aiming for Mondays in the office “all day” and shorter visits throughout the week.
Asked how he would measure success when his term ends in two years, Bunce said, “If the town is flowing well, if we can achieve some of these grants… if our board is working well together.”
His policy priorities focus on improving town assets and maintaining existing infrastructure.
He said the town pool is “in really bad shape” and described plans to seek a state STEAP (Small Town Economic Assistance Program)grant to refurbish the pool house, improve accessibility and refresh athletic facilities, with construction possible in “summer of 2026.”
He also cited road and bridge repairs, saying “a lot of our roads have been neglected over the years,” and pointed to needed work on West Main Street.
Beyond infrastructure, Bunce said he wants to explore more programs for children and working families, including expanded after-school athletics.
He said property taxes are high and affordability is a concern, reinforcing his goal of keeping costs down and reducing long-term expenses.
Bunce said progress will depend on collective effort.
“I think everybody wants to be a part of making the town better,” he said.