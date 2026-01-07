Unlock Full Access To The Lakeville Journal Digital Edition

You've reached content that is exclusively available to our subscribers. By subscribing, not only do you gain full access to high-quality, local journalism, but you also support our mission to keep our community informed and connected.

Stay informed and enjoy news of your community, in-depth analysis, and special features.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Log in here

The Lakeville Journal - January 8, 2026

Download directlyDownload directly

Latest News

Austin Howard Barney

Austin Howard Barney

SHARON — Austin Howard Barney — known simply as “Barney” to many, of Sharon, age 87, died on Dec. 23, after his heroic battle with the black breath, hanahaki disease, cooties, simian flu and feline leukemia finally came to an end.

Austin was born on July 26, 1938, son of Sylvester and Iva Barney.

Keep ReadingShow less

Francis J. Schell

Francis J. Schell

FALLS VILLAGE — Francis J. “Bosco” Schell of Falls Village passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, at East Mountain House in Lakeville surrounded by members of his family.

Born in Kosice, Slovakia, in 1934 to a family of landowners in their ancestral home, he came to the United States in 1947 following the wreckage of the Second World War.

Keep ReadingShow less

Gerald Blakey

CORNWALL — A good man has passed. Gerald “Jerry” Blakey, 89, of Cornwall, passed on Dec. 20, 2025.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernestine L. Blakey and Burt Blakey of West Cornwall, his brother Tom Blakey of Falls Village, and his daughter Karen B. Fisher of Cornwall.

Keep ReadingShow less