Goshen real estate sales remain steady

Built in 2003, 20 Ashley Drive was sold in July 2023 for $560,000 and two years later for $645,000 on 0.84 acres with a four car garage in Woodridge Lake community.

GOSHEN — In October, all four single-family residential transfers recorded in Goshen were located in the Woodridge Lake development.

The town’s 12-month median sale price held steady at $642,400 — close to September’s record 12-month median of $649,700, which remains the all-time high.

At the end of November, 12 single-family homes were on the market, reflecting the town’s continued tight inventory. Five were listed above $1 million, including two “to-be-built” homes in the Meadow Crest Lane development. Only four homes were priced below the current median of $642,400.

197 West Hyerdale Drive — 4 bedroom/3 bath lakeside Woodridge Lake home on 0.9 acres sold by Lloyd J. and Arlene Streisand to David Mandelbaum and Moira J. Dolan for $1,875,000.

20 Ashley Drive — 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home in Woodridge Lake sold by Jennifer and Jon Alex Sheaffer Sr. to Kelly and Michale Santoro for $645,000.

3 Equestrian Drive — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 0.95 acres in Woodridge Lake sold by Sheryl A. and Daniel P. Nemergut to Bryan D. and Elaina J. Fealy for $575,000.

172 Bentley Circle — 5 bedroom/3 bath home in Woodridge Lake sold by Judith A. Juliano to Johanna C. and Toby G. Geiger for $465,000.

* Town of Goshen real estate transfers recorded as sold between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, 2025, provided by Goshen Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag closed sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

CARE GIVER NEEDED: Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

SNOW PLOWER NEEDED: Sharon Mountain. 407-620-7777.

Anne Day is a photographer who lives in Salisbury. In November 2025, a small book titled “Les Flashs d’Anne: Friendship Among the Ashes with Hervé Guibert,” written by Day and edited by Jordan Weitzman, was published by Magic Hour Press.

The book features photographs salvaged from the fire that destroyed her home in 2013. A chronicle of loss, this collection of stories and charred images quietly reveals the story of her close friendship with Hervé Guibert (1955-1991), the French journalist, writer and photographer, and the adventures they shared on assignments for French daily newspaper Le Monde. The book’s title refers to an epoymous article Guibert wrote about Day.

Writer and performer Nurit Koppel
In 1983, writer and performer Nurit Koppel met comedian Richard Lewis in a bodega on Eighth Avenue in New York City, and they became instant best friends. The story of their extraordinary bond, the love affair that blossomed from it, and the winding roads their lives took are the basis of “Apologies Necessary,” the deeply personal and sharply funny one-woman show that Koppel will perform in an intimate staged reading at Stissing Center for Arts and Culture in Pine Plains on Dec. 14.

The show humorously reflects on friendship, fame and forgiveness, and recalls a memorable encounter with Lewis’ best friend — yes, that Larry David ­— who pops up to offer his signature commentary on everything from babies on planes to cookie brands and sports obsessions.

