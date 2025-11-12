Salisbury’s October real estate sales

SALISBURY — Only four single family homes were recorded as sold in Salisbury in October ranging in price from $470,000 to $1,150,000.

The median price for homes sold in the past 12 months fell to $750,000, the lowest point this year, compared to May’s all-time high of $1,145,000.

There is ample current inventory in Salisbury with 33 single family homes listed for sale: 21 are over $1 million and none are indicating price adjustments.

Of the available rentals, eight are furnished seasonal rentals and two are offered unfurnished on an annual basis.

Transactions

285 Millerton Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 1.9 acres sold by Vicki Horton to Paul E. and Allison R. Bryant for $470,000.

215 Taconic Road — 13.05 acres of residential vacant land sold by Josh and Stephanie Weismer to Brett and Stacie Smith for $950,000.

60 White Hollow Road — Garage condo unit sold by LRP Garages LLC to Douglas J., Cushnie for $250,000.

15 Lakeview Avenue — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 0.7 acre lot sold by Janet K. Graaff to 15 Lakeview LLC for $1,150,000

143 White Hollow Road — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home built in 1890 on 10.82 acres sold by Eleanor A. Sternlof Estate to 143 White Hollow LLC for $875,000.

55 Woodland Drive — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.14 acres sold by Jacqueline A. Rice to Sarah Lankton and Eliza Statile for $595,000.

40 Stateline Road — 2.32 acres of vacant residential land sold by Richard Horton and Ellen L. S. Palmer to Amy Yang for $119,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between October 1, 2025, and October 31, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Market information from CT MLS and infosparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.