Salisbury’s October real estate sales

Built around 1900, the home at 15 Lakeview Avenue has been renovated while retaining its historic charm. The 2,739-square-foot property on 0.7 acres sold for $1.15 million, marking Salisbury’s highest-priced sale in October.

Christine Bates

SALISBURY — Only four single family homes were recorded as sold in Salisbury in October ranging in price from $470,000 to $1,150,000.

The median price for homes sold in the past 12 months fell to $750,000, the lowest point this year, compared to May’s all-time high of $1,145,000.

There is ample current inventory in Salisbury with 33 single family homes listed for sale: 21 are over $1 million and none are indicating price adjustments.

Of the available rentals, eight are furnished seasonal rentals and two are offered unfurnished on an annual basis.

Transactions

285 Millerton Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 1.9 acres sold by Vicki Horton to Paul E. and Allison R. Bryant for $470,000.

215 Taconic Road — 13.05 acres of residential vacant land sold by Josh and Stephanie Weismer to Brett and Stacie Smith for $950,000.

60 White Hollow Road — Garage condo unit sold by LRP Garages LLC to Douglas J., Cushnie for $250,000.

15 Lakeview Avenue — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 0.7 acre lot sold by Janet K. Graaff to 15 Lakeview LLC for $1,150,000

143 White Hollow Road — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home built in 1890 on 10.82 acres sold by Eleanor A. Sternlof Estate to 143 White Hollow LLC for $875,000.

55 Woodland Drive — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.14 acres sold by Jacqueline A. Rice to Sarah Lankton and Eliza Statile for $595,000.

40 Stateline Road — 2.32 acres of vacant residential land sold by Richard Horton and Ellen L. S. Palmer to Amy Yang for $119,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between October 1, 2025, and October 31, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Market information from CT MLS and infosparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Chris Ohmen (left) held the flag while Chris Williams welcomed Salisbury residents to a Veterans Day ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — About 30 people turned out for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Chris Ohmen handled the colors and Chris Williams ran the ceremony.

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

Eden Rost, left, shakes hands with Sergeant Nicholas Gandolfo, veteran of the Korean War.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Students at North Canaan Elementary School saluted servicemen and servicewomen at a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Eighteen veterans were honored, many of whom attended the ceremony and were connected to the school as relatives of students or staff.

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years
Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

