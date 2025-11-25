real estate

Kent home prices hit year’s high as sales volume slows

The antique colonial home at 310 South Kent Road — 2,596 square feet with hand-hewn beams and a three-car garage — sold for $540,000. Photo by Christine Bates.

Christine Bates

In October, single-family home sales in Kent reached a median price of $565,000 — the highest so far this year, though still below the 2024 summer peak of $753,000

Over September and October, the town clerk recorded 10 property transfers: one vacant lot, two condominiums and seven single-family homes. Three of those homes sold for more than $1 million, while four closed below $500,000.

The volume of closed sales has slowed notably compared to the pandemic boom, when Kent saw 11 to 12 home sales per month.

In 2025, monthly sales have generally fallen to four or fewer. Inventory also remains tight, particularly in the more affordable range. Of the 11 homes currently on the market, eight are listed above $1 million and just one is priced below $500,000.

Transactions

South Kent Road – 2.71 acres of vacant land sold by Leslie S Fink to Charles W and Charlene A Weigel for $148,000

12 Spectacle Ridge Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 8.33 acres sold by Avi Rosenbluth and Ilana Grossman to Philip Degisi and Alanna Hynes for $1,124,000

15 Woodin Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 9.71 acres sold by Jana Kolpen to A Room of Ones Own LLC for $1,335,000

80 North Main Street, Unit 5B5 – 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo sold by Kelli J Baldrick to Kevin R Alger for $439,000

28 Davis Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 1 acres sold by Cheryl M and Edward Burke Jr. to Santiago Martinez Govela Trustee, David Road Trust and JeanetteOsterhout Trustee for $450,000

73 Kent Cornwall Road – 2 bedroom/1 bath cottage on 1.8 acres sold by Colleen McGrath to Jason Drozd for $381,000

310 South Kent Road – 5 bedroom/3 bath home on .42 acres sold by Hosanna A Fox and David P Markowski to Virginia A and Pierfilippo De Santis for $540,000

7 Pheasant Run, Unit 1 – 3 bedroom/1.5 bath condo sold by Christina Marie Woodard to Ashley Joanne Obrien for $315,000

128 South Kent Road – 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.39 acres sold by John J and Jenifer S Kelly to Daniel D Palumbo for $410,000

15 Stonewall Road – Newly constructed 4 bedroom/3.5 bath homes on 12.93 acres sold by Whitehall Construction LLC to Daniel and Melissa Fuschillo for $1,350,000 – the highest sale in September and October.

* Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded as sold between September 1, 2025, and October 31, 2025, provided by Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Property details from CT Vision tax cards. Current market listings and market data from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Keep ReadingShow less
