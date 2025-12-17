Jean Jacquier returns to Town Hall to finish term as town clerk

North Canaan Town Hall.
North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — After months away from Town Hall amid what she described as a “toxic” work environment, North Canaan Town Clerk Jean Jacquier has returned to the clerk’s office to complete the remainder of her term, which by law runs through Jan. 5 following her victory in the 2023 election.

Asked whether she felt comfortable being back, she was clear. “I certainly am,” Jacquier said. “I have nothing to hide, nothing to be ashamed of.”

She has worked in the town clerk’s office for more than three decades, beginning as assistant town clerk in 1993 before becoming town clerk in 2017. “I love that job,” Jacquier said. “I know everybody.”

Her return follows an extended period of conflict at Town Hall that began in early 2024, when then–First Selectman Brian Ohler filed a complaint with the state attorney general alleging misconduct. The investigation found evidence of misconduct but did not result in disciplinary action. It did recommend procedural changes.

In February 2025, Jacquier walked out of her office, citing ongoing conflicts with Ohler and an employee in the town’s Building Office. Her departure came within a week after a judge ruled she was not eligible for reimbursement of legal fees accrued in the investigation.

Jacquier said she attempted to return over the summer and fall. She arrived to find the locks had been changed and she was ordered out of Town Hall by state troopers.

Jacquier said her return was made possible after newly elected First Selectman Jesse Bunce and the Board of Finance reinstated her pay and asked whether she would like to finish her term.

“They reached out to me,” Jacquier said. “They asked me if I would like to finish my term. And I said, absolutely.”

Jacquier is now working alongside Krysti Segalla, who recently began serving as assistant town clerk and will assume the role of town clerk on Jan. 6, following her election victory in November.

Jacquier said the two share a long-standing personal connection and work well together.

“I’ve known her since she was a baby,” Jacquier said. “We get along wonderfully. It’s been great.”

During her remaining weeks in office, Jacquier said her focus is on completing the daily work of the clerk’s office and assisting with the transition.

“Whatever comes through that office that needs to be done, between Krysti and I, we do it,” she said. “Hopefully, it’s helping her learn a little bit more about the job. It takes years to learn.”

Jacquier said she is not seeking another town position after her term ends. Asked what she hopes to accomplish in her final weeks in office, Jacquier said her goal is simple.

“Nothing, in particular,” she said. “Just finishing my term.”

Latest News

Ohler, Bunce strike cooperative tone at Board of Selectmen meeting

Ohler, Bunce strike cooperative tone at Board of Selectmen meeting

Brian Ohler, left, and Jesse Bunce await the results of the Nov. 10 recount for first selectman in North Canaan. Bunce won by two votes.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — About 100 residents attended North Canaan’s Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night — with more than 40 joining remotely and roughly 60 filling the meeting room — marking Jesse Bunce’s first such meeting since being elected first selectman.

Bunce, who took office from Brian Ohler following last month’s close election, acknowledged that the transition has included some early bumps and thanked town officials and staff for their work during a period he said has not been without challenges. “I’d like to thank Brian for all the efforts that he’s put in in this transition,” Bunce said at the meeting. “This process has not been perfect. We are working through it all.”

Keep ReadingShow less

School lunch prices to rise at select District No. 1 schools

School lunch prices to rise at select District No. 1 schools

Housatonic Valley Regional High School, where the price of school lunch will increase to $4.00 beginning Jan. 5.

Nathan Miller

FALLS VILLAGE -- School lunch prices will increase at select schools in Regional School District No. 1 beginning Jan. 5, 2026, following a deficit in the district’s food service account and rising food costs tied to federal meal compliance requirements.

District officials announced the changes in a letter to families dated Monday, Dec. 15, signed by Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley and Business Manager Samuel J. Herrick

Keep ReadingShow less

North Canaan Santa Chase 5K draws festive crowd

North Canaan Santa Chase 5K draws festive crowd

Runners line up at the starting line alongside Santa before the start of the 5th Annual North Canaan Santa Chase 5K on Saturday, Dec. 13.

By John Coston

NORTH CANAAN — Forty-eight runners braved frigid temperatures to participate in the 5th Annual North Canaan Santa Chase 5K Road Race on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Michael Mills, 45, of Goshen, led the pack with a time of 19 minutes, 15-seconds, averaging a 6:12-per-mile pace. Mills won the race for the third time and said he stays in shape by running with his daughter, a freshman at Lakeview High School in Litchfield.

Keep ReadingShow less

Regional trash authority awarded $350,000 grant to expand operations

Regional trash authority awarded $350,000 grant to expand operations

The Torrington Transfer Station, where the Northwest Resource Recovery Authority plans to expand operations using a $350,000 state grant.

By Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — The Northwest Resource Recovery Authority, a public entity formed this year to preserve municipal control over trash and recycling services in northwest Connecticut, has been awarded $350,000 in grant funds to develop and expand its operations.

The funding comes from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection via its Sustainable Materials Management grant program. It is intended to help the NRRA establish operations at the Torrington Transfer Station as well as support regional education, transportation, hauler registration and partnerships with other authorities.

Keep ReadingShow less