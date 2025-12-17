Jean Jacquier returns to Town Hall to finish term as town clerk

NORTH CANAAN — After months away from Town Hall amid what she described as a “toxic” work environment, North Canaan Town Clerk Jean Jacquier has returned to the clerk’s office to complete the remainder of her term, which by law runs through Jan. 5 following her victory in the 2023 election.

Asked whether she felt comfortable being back, she was clear. “I certainly am,” Jacquier said. “I have nothing to hide, nothing to be ashamed of.”

She has worked in the town clerk’s office for more than three decades, beginning as assistant town clerk in 1993 before becoming town clerk in 2017. “I love that job,” Jacquier said. “I know everybody.”

Her return follows an extended period of conflict at Town Hall that began in early 2024, when then–First Selectman Brian Ohler filed a complaint with the state attorney general alleging misconduct. The investigation found evidence of misconduct but did not result in disciplinary action. It did recommend procedural changes.

In February 2025, Jacquier walked out of her office, citing ongoing conflicts with Ohler and an employee in the town’s Building Office. Her departure came within a week after a judge ruled she was not eligible for reimbursement of legal fees accrued in the investigation.

Jacquier said she attempted to return over the summer and fall. She arrived to find the locks had been changed and she was ordered out of Town Hall by state troopers.

Jacquier said her return was made possible after newly elected First Selectman Jesse Bunce and the Board of Finance reinstated her pay and asked whether she would like to finish her term.

“They reached out to me,” Jacquier said. “They asked me if I would like to finish my term. And I said, absolutely.”

Jacquier is now working alongside Krysti Segalla, who recently began serving as assistant town clerk and will assume the role of town clerk on Jan. 6, following her election victory in November.

Jacquier said the two share a long-standing personal connection and work well together.

“I’ve known her since she was a baby,” Jacquier said. “We get along wonderfully. It’s been great.”

During her remaining weeks in office, Jacquier said her focus is on completing the daily work of the clerk’s office and assisting with the transition.

“Whatever comes through that office that needs to be done, between Krysti and I, we do it,” she said. “Hopefully, it’s helping her learn a little bit more about the job. It takes years to learn.”

Jacquier said she is not seeking another town position after her term ends. Asked what she hopes to accomplish in her final weeks in office, Jacquier said her goal is simple.

“Nothing, in particular,” she said. “Just finishing my term.”