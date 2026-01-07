community

Eat your way to Jumpfest’s 100th anniversary

Jumpfest 2025

Lans Christensen

There’s just one month until Jumpfest’s 100th anniversary weekend of ski jumping in February, and the celebration is already underway. For the first time, Jumpfest organizers have launched a community restaurant month as part of the milestone event, running from Jan. 4 through Feb. 4, inviting locals and visitors alike to dine around town in the lead-up to the historic jumps.

The inaugural promotion includes 42 participating restaurants across the Northwest Corner, ranging from cafés to pubs. Participating spots include The White Hart Inn, Black Rabbit Bar & Grille, Roma’s Pizza, Sweet William’s Coffee Shop, The Boathouse, and The Woodland, among many others.

Diners can take part by downloading an entry form at jumpfest.org/100/one-month-to-the-jumps or picking one up at participating eateries. To be eligible to win, participants must visit as many participating restaurants as possible during the month-long promotion. The five diners who visit the most restaurants will each receive a free ticket to Jumpfest 2026, celebrating the event’s 100th year of ski jumping. Completed entry forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Salisbury General Store on Main Street, with winners announced the following day.

The all-volunteer Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA) has hosted ski jumping on Satre Hill in Salisbury since the 1920s, keeping alive one of the few Eastern U.S. ski jump venues and introducing generations to the sport.

So grab your appetite and eat your way to the jumps — no skis required.

Austin Howard Barney

Austin Howard Barney

SHARON — Austin Howard Barney — known simply as “Barney” to many, of Sharon, age 87, died on Dec. 23, after his heroic battle with the black breath, hanahaki disease, cooties, simian flu and feline leukemia finally came to an end.

Austin was born on July 26, 1938, son of Sylvester and Iva Barney.

Francis J. Schell

Francis J. Schell

FALLS VILLAGE — Francis J. “Bosco” Schell of Falls Village passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, at East Mountain House in Lakeville surrounded by members of his family.

Born in Kosice, Slovakia, in 1934 to a family of landowners in their ancestral home, he came to the United States in 1947 following the wreckage of the Second World War.

Gerald Blakey

Gerald Blakey

CORNWALL — A good man has passed. Gerald “Jerry” Blakey, 89, of Cornwall, passed on Dec. 20, 2025.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernestine L. Blakey and Burt Blakey of West Cornwall, his brother Tom Blakey of Falls Village, and his daughter Karen B. Fisher of Cornwall.

Joan Marie Wilbur

Joan Marie Wilbur

SHARON — Joan Marie Wilbur, 83, a seventy-two year resident of Sharon, died peacefully on Monday evening, Dec. 22, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur had a forty-year career as a licensed practical nurse in Sharon, she began at Sharon Hospital and subsequently worked for Dr. Brewer, Dr. Gott, Sharon Pediatrics, Dr. Rashkoff and ultimately finished her career caring for patients at Sharon Health Care Center.

Born Jan. 2, 1942, in Colchester, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Catherine (Casey) Bushey. On Sept. 14, 1963, in Lakeville, Connecticutshe married the love of her life, Edward Howard Wilbur, and their loving marriage spanned for over six decades. Mr. Wilbur survives at home in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur enjoyed playing golf, bowling, dancing, horses and caring for their beloved pets. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

