Winter sports season approaches at HVRHS

Winter sports season approaches at HVRHS

Mohawk Mountain was making snow the first week of December. The slopes host practices and meets for the HVRHS ski team.

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — After concluding a successful autumn of athletics, Housatonic Valley Regional High School is set to field teams in five sports this winter.

Basketball

Berkshire League basketball tips off Tuesday, Dec. 14. HVRHS’s girls' and boys' squads will face Nonnewaug High School to start the season. The boys' varsity team is under new leadership this year with the addition of head coach Bobby Chatfield. The boys will be out for revenge in the season opener at Nonnewaug, which knocked HVRHS out of the BL postseason tournament last year.

The girls will be at home Dec. 14 for the first league game of the basketball season. Coach Jake Plitt returns for his fourth season at the helm. Last year, the HVRHS girls were eliminated in the semifinals of the BL tournament by Northwestern Regional High School on their way to repeating as champions.

Hockey

Ice hockey players have joined a co-op team this year with New Milford High School. Two HVRHS athletes will be on the team: Logan Miller and Melanie Rundall.

Games and practices will be held at Canterbury School’s O’Neil Arena. The first official hockey game of the 2025-26 season will be Dec. 17 at home against the Newtown-New Fairfield co-op.

The Housatonic co-op team that was previously led by coach Dean Diamond disbanded after last season due to a player shortage. The New Milford co-op is led by coach Hank Dietter.

Swimming

The HVRHS swim team will begin the season with a road stretch. The first meet will be held Dec. 18 at Shepaug Valley High School, followed by meets at Northwestern and then Lakeview High School. The first home meet for the swim team will be Jan. 14 against Nonnewaug, held at The Hotchkiss School’s pool.

New to the team this year is freshman Phoebe Conklin, who competed at the YMCA National Long Course Swimming Championships in Ocala, Florida, this past summer. Conklin qualified for nationals in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly. The HVRHS swim team is coached by Jaqueline Rice.

Skiing

The HVRHS ski team practices and competes at Mohawk Mountain ski area in Cornwall. Competition will hit the slopes beginning with a group meet at home Wednesday, Jan. 14.The HVRHS ski team is coached by Bill Gold.

Indoor track

The last winter sport to get underway will be indoor track. Silas Tripp was the lone Mountaineer to sign up for the sport. He will represent HVRHS in meets, but travel with Lakeview athletes to meets. The first scheduled event will be at Bethel the weekend of Feb. 6 to Feb. 8.

Latest News

Bears headline DEEP forum in Sharon; attendees call for coexistence, not hunting

Bears headline DEEP forum in Sharon; attendees call for coexistence, not hunting

A mother bear and her cubs move through a backyard in northwest Connecticut, where residents told DEEP that bear litters are now appearing more frequently.

By James H. Clark

SHARON — About 40 people filled the Sharon Audubon Center on Wednesday, Dec. 3, to discuss black bears — and most attendees made clear that they welcome the animals’ presence. Even as they traded practical advice on how to keep bears out of garages, porches and trash cans, residents repeatedly emphasized that they want the bears to stay and that the real problem lies with people, not wildlife.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) convened the meeting as the first in a series of regional Bear Management Listening Sessions, held at a time when Connecticut is increasingly divided over whether the state should authorize a limited bear hunt. Anticipating the potential for heated exchanges, DEEP opened the evening with strict ground rules designed to prevent confrontations: speakers were limited to three minutes, directed to address only the panel of DEEP officials, and warned that interruptions or personal attacks would not be tolerated.

Keep ReadingShow less

Kent unveils two new 'smart bins' to boost composting efforts

Kent unveils two new 'smart bins' to boost composting efforts

Rick Osborne, manager of the Kent Transfer Station, deposits the first bag of food scraps into a new organics “smart bin.” HRRA Executive Director Jennifer Heaton-Jones stands at right, with Transfer Station staff member Rob Hayes at left.

By Ruth Epstein

KENT — Residents now have access to around-the-clock food-scrap composting thanks to two newly installed organics “smart bins,” unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, Dec. 1.

Rick Osborne, manager of the Kent Transfer Station, placed the first bag of food scraps into the smart bin located at 3 Railroad St. A second bin has been installed outside the Transfer Station gate, allowing 24/7 public access even when the facility is closed.

Keep ReadingShow less

Cornwall selectmen prioritize housing, healthcare in new two-year goals

Cornwall selectmen prioritize housing, healthcare in new two-year goals

Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway

File photo

CORNWALL — Housing and healthcare topped the list of 15 goals the Board of Selectmen set for the next two years, reflecting the board’s view that both areas warrant continued attention.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway and Selectmen Rocco Botto and John Brown outlined their priorities during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2. On housing, the board discussed supporting organizations working to create affordable options in town, and Botto said the town should also pursue additional land acquisitions for future housing.

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - December 4, 2025

Classifieds - December 4, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER NEEDED: Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

SNOW PLOWER NEEDED: Sharon Mountain. 407-620-7777.

Keep ReadingShow less