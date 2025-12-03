housing

Lamont signs controversial housing bill into law

Lamont signs controversial housing bill into law

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) speaks at a press conference on thehousing bill in East Hartfordin November. He has since signed the bill into law.

Katy Golvala / CT Mirror

After months of negotiations and debate, Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a controversial omnibus bill that aims to address Connecticut’s dire lack of affordable housing.

Lawmakers passed House Bill 8002 during the special session in mid November, and Lamont signed it into law on Nov. 26.

The bill expands fair rent commissions, eliminates most off-street parking requirements for smaller housing developments and requires towns to create housing growth plans, among other measures.

Lamont vetoed a similar bill that his office had worked to negotiate in June, after the regular session. The governor said he wanted to see a bill that had more town buy-in and called a two-day special session last month to give lawmakers time to work on revising the legislation.

After months of negotiations, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and Council of Small Towns stood alongside Lamont at a press conference a few weeks ago to support the new bill.

“This bill tells mayors and first selectmen ‘What do you want your town to look like in five or 10 years? Start planning accordingly. Where do you want that housing to go? Are you going to zone accordingly? What else do you need? We want to be your partner,’” said Lamont at the press conference.

While some Democratic lawmakers said the negotiated bill wasn’t as strong as the one they originally passed, they think it will go a long way toward addressing the affordable housing need in Connecticut.

Homelessness has increased over the past few years, and rent prices have risen. Most studies estimate the state lacks more than 100,000 units of housing that are affordable and available to its low-income renters.

The bill has sparked fierce opposition from groups that say it weakens local control and puts onerous burdens on towns.

Republican lawmakers voted against the bill and criticized the process of passing a bill in special session, which they said did not incorporate enough input from the public.

Classifieds - December 4, 2025

Classifieds - December 4, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER NEEDED: Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

SNOW PLOWER NEEDED: Sharon Mountain. 407-620-7777.

Legal Notices - December 4, 2025

Legal Notices - December 4, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN/FALLS VILLAGE

‘Les Flashs d’Anne’: friendship, fire and photographs

Anne Day is a photographer who lives in Salisbury. In November 2025, a small book titled “Les Flashs d’Anne: Friendship Among the Ashes with Hervé Guibert,” written by Day and edited by Jordan Weitzman, was published by Magic Hour Press.

The book features photographs salvaged from the fire that destroyed her home in 2013. A chronicle of loss, this collection of stories and charred images quietly reveals the story of her close friendship with Hervé Guibert (1955-1991), the French journalist, writer and photographer, and the adventures they shared on assignments for French daily newspaper Le Monde. The book’s title refers to an epoymous article Guibert wrote about Day.

Nurit Koppel brings one-woman show to Stissing Center

Writer and performer Nurit Koppel
Provided

In 1983, writer and performer Nurit Koppel met comedian Richard Lewis in a bodega on Eighth Avenue in New York City, and they became instant best friends. The story of their extraordinary bond, the love affair that blossomed from it, and the winding roads their lives took are the basis of “Apologies Necessary,” the deeply personal and sharply funny one-woman show that Koppel will perform in an intimate staged reading at Stissing Center for Arts and Culture in Pine Plains on Dec. 14.

The show humorously reflects on friendship, fame and forgiveness, and recalls a memorable encounter with Lewis’ best friend — yes, that Larry David ­— who pops up to offer his signature commentary on everything from babies on planes to cookie brands and sports obsessions.

