Condo developers resubmitapplication for Sharon project

SHARON ­— Gold Dog LLC has reapplied to Planning and Zoning for approval for the construction of a village center residential housing development near Sharon Hospital. The initial application for this project was previously withdrawn in March 2023.

At the Jan. 8, 2025, P&Z meeting the commission voted to accept the application, which encompasses one parcel at 67 Hospital Hill Road and another at 82 Amenia Road, as a single application.

As a condition of approval, the parcels would be merged to form a single property of 8.02 acres, spanning the terrain between the two roads. The vote was not an approval of the application, but rather enabled the commission to review it as a unified project.

The proposed development, which the applicant has labeled “Hospital Hill Village Housing,” consists of the construction of a 24-unit condominium on the property, as well as the demolition of an existing single-family home at 67 Hospital Hill Road. The site would be accessed via an entrance across the street from the hospital, and would be served by municipal sewer and water.

P&Z moved to hold a site visit at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19, which will be weather dependent and open to the public, followed immediately by a public hearing at 5 p.m. at Sharon Town Hall.

Land Use Administrator Jamie Casey called for civility during the public proceedings. “If anybody is out of line, we halt the site visit,” Casey said at the Jan. 8 meeting.

The application is available now for public viewing, and may be accessed as a PDF by emailing the Land Use Office at landuse@sharonct.gov, or as a paper copy, which will cost $10 per page for black and white and $15 per page for color. Casey asked that those who wish for a paper copy submit a written request so that the office has time to copy the large document. The public is also invited to visit the Land Use Office during business hours and take pictures of the document.

Casey emphasized that interested civilians will have ample time to review the application, as the public hearing doesn’t open until Feb. 19, after which it may continue for an additional 65 days. Planning & Zoning will not be able to review the application until the applicant delivers their presentation at the public hearing.