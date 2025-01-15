housing

Condo developers resubmitapplication for Sharon project

SHARON ­— Gold Dog LLC has reapplied to Planning and Zoning for approval for the construction of a village center residential housing development near Sharon Hospital. The initial application for this project was previously withdrawn in March 2023.

At the Jan. 8, 2025, P&Z meeting the commission voted to accept the application, which encompasses one parcel at 67 Hospital Hill Road and another at 82 Amenia Road, as a single application.

As a condition of approval, the parcels would be merged to form a single property of 8.02 acres, spanning the terrain between the two roads. The vote was not an approval of the application, but rather enabled the commission to review it as a unified project.

The proposed development, which the applicant has labeled “Hospital Hill Village Housing,” consists of the construction of a 24-unit condominium on the property, as well as the demolition of an existing single-family home at 67 Hospital Hill Road. The site would be accessed via an entrance across the street from the hospital, and would be served by municipal sewer and water.

P&Z moved to hold a site visit at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19, which will be weather dependent and open to the public, followed immediately by a public hearing at 5 p.m. at Sharon Town Hall.

Land Use Administrator Jamie Casey called for civility during the public proceedings. “If anybody is out of line, we halt the site visit,” Casey said at the Jan. 8 meeting.

The application is available now for public viewing, and may be accessed as a PDF by emailing the Land Use Office at landuse@sharonct.gov, or as a paper copy, which will cost $10 per page for black and white and $15 per page for color. Casey asked that those who wish for a paper copy submit a written request so that the office has time to copy the large document. The public is also invited to visit the Land Use Office during business hours and take pictures of the document.

Casey emphasized that interested civilians will have ample time to review the application, as the public hearing doesn’t open until Feb. 19, after which it may continue for an additional 65 days. Planning & Zoning will not be able to review the application until the applicant delivers their presentation at the public hearing.

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

MILLERTON — Donald Francis “Frank” McNally Jr., passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025, after a short illness. Frank was a resident of Millerton since 1996. He was born on Jan. 27, 1955, in Cold Spring, New York, at Butterfield Hospital and was raised in Garrison, New York, where he enjoyed exploring and camping in the wilderness of the Hudson Valley, participating in the Boy Scouts as a bugler, and competing as captain of his high school wrestling team.

He was a graduate of James I. O’Neill High School in Highland Falls class of ‘74 and SUNY Cobleskill class of ‘76 where he majored in animal husbandry, specializing in equine science. He then proudly volunteered for the United States Peace Corps where he accepted an assignment to his host country of the Philippines, where he met his wife. Frank would then pursue his lifelong passion for horses and horseback riding on several horse farms in Dutchess County. Later he would work for New York state where he would then retire, spending his time caring for animals, reading, fishing and taking photographs. Frank enjoyed a good laugh with family and friends, while also occasionally winning a game of RISK. Frank was an avid reader, often reading several books a week while in the constant company of his cat.

Florence Eugenia Cooper

NORFOLK — Florence Eugenia Cooper died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 92 at Geer Lodge in Canaan, Connecticut where she had been a resident for 2 ½ years. She also spent a couple of days a week at the home of her daughter, the artist Hilary Cooper and her husband Chris Crowley, in Lakeville.

Florence (neé Muhas) was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Greek immigrants. She went to local public schools and then to college at Barnard where she was mentored by Professor of Religion Ursula Niebuhr, wife of the philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr, who urged her to go to her alma mater St Hugh’s College, Oxford University where she earned a D. Phil degree. Later, she received an M.A. in foreign policy with a specialty in China, at the London School of Economics.

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

WEST CORNWALL — Frederick Ralph Scoville II, 72, of 243 Town St., died Jan. 7, 2025, at the Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fred was the husband of 45 years to Lynn (Pollard) Scoville. Fred was born in Torrington, son of the late Ralph and Thalia (Hicock) Scoville.

Fred spent his whole life in West Cornwall. He attended Cornwall Consolidated and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The only time he left was to attend the University of Connecticut for animal science. After school he came home to work with his father on the family farm taking over full-time in 1996 milking dairy cattle and selling hay. His life passion was the farm. He could always be found tinkering on equipment or surveying the neighborhood on his golf cart. The only thing that rivaled the farm was his love of his family. His wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren meant the world to Fred.

Violet Leila Woods

MILLERTON — Violet Leila Woods, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on Jan. 23, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York. Following birth, Violet resided in Millerton, New York, where she lived until moving to Jacksonville, Florida following her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Woods; her parents, Henry George Rice and Eurie Marion Rice; her ten siblings; Audrey, Glendon, Joseph, George, Robert, Gordon, Beulah, Marion, Edith, and Betty. Violet, more commonly known as “Vi” lived a long, fulfilling, and wonderful life spent with family and friends.

Day to day, Violet spent time playing sudoku puzzles and was an avid reader, finding joy in exchanging books with friends. She also found great joy playing bingo, pinnacle, poker, and had a lifelong passion for knitting and crocheting, which she learned from her mother. Many friends or relatives have received sweaters, blankets, and afghans hand-made by Vi. Her handmade gifts truly touched the lives of many.

