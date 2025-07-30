ancram center

Ancram Center marks a decade with star-studded summer bash

The Farm at Pond Lily in Elizaville will be the site of The Ancram Center’s 10th Anniversary bash.

The Ancram Center for the Arts is marking a milestone this summer with a celebration of its 10th Anniversary Season. The Anniversary Bash will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Farm at Pond Lily in Elizaville, promising an unforgettable evening of performance, community, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Hosted by honorary co-chairs Joan Osofsky of Hammertown and Taylor Mac, the evening will spotlight a lineup of celebrated guest performers including David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh, Kate Douglass, Maria Christina Oliveras, and a possible appearance by Taylor Mac himself.

A vibrant roster of emcees will guide the festivities, featuring longtime Ancram favorites James Occhino, Danielle Skraastad, Drew Ledbetter, Andrus Nichols, and MaConnia Chesser.

Adding to the evening’s excitement is a silent auction packed with unique experiences, from a curated night out in NYC and a private pontoon party on Copake Lake to a stay-and-play trip to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and an exclusive Santa Fe opera getaway.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to the Ancram Center, this anniversary celebration promises a night of heartfelt performances, community spirit, and generous surprises in a stunning setting.

For tickets and more information, visit www.ancramcenter.org

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Yuja Wang performs with the TMCO and Andris Nelsons.

Hilary Scott

Sunday, July 20 was sunny and warm. Nic Mayorga, son of American concert pianist, the late Lincoln Mayorga, joined me at Tanglewood to hear Yuja Wang play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16. I first saw Wang on July 8, 2022, when she filled in for Jean-Yves Thibaudet on the opening night of Tanglewood’s summer season. She virtually blew the shed down with her powerful and dynamic playing of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nic was my guest last season on July 13, when Wang wowed us with her delicate interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. We made plans on the spot to return for her next date in Lenox.

