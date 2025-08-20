Health advocates across the state brace for fallout from Medicaid cuts
Nick Youngson, Alpha Stock Images
Between 100,000 and 200,000 Connecticut residents could lose health insurance coverage from HUSKY Health, the state’s Medicaid program, over the coming years, severely impacting seniors, healthcare and eldercare facilities, particularly in rural communities.
That assessment from state Comptroller Sean Scanlon, which would impact an estimated one in five people, came on the heels of the passage of H.R.1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law on July 4.
On July 22, Scanlon released a “Special Examination” on the piece of legislation to aid businesses, individuals and families with information on how it will impact them and their lives in the months and years to come.
Included in the comptroller’s 36-page report is a section on Medicaid, in which the state comptroller outlined expected negative impact to not only Medicaid recipients, but also to providers who serve large Medicaid populations, such as hospitals, health care centers and nursing homes.
According to Scanlon, “A significant number of low-income residents in Connecticut are expected to lose eligibility for government benefits under the law and will feel the cuts acutely.”
Rural areas in particular are expected to be hard hit, according to state and local healthcare advocates.
Joanne Borduas, CEO of Community Health & Wellness Center with operations in North Canaan, Winsted and Torrington, noted that rural health centers already face significant and unique challenges.
“Add to this Medicaid cuts expected to be a trillion dollars over the next 10 years and these challenges become a crisis,” she noted. “When the patient population you care for is approximately 55 to 60 percent, Medicaid cuts can be devastating to both enrolled patients and providers who the program reimburses for care.”
She further noted that as people become uninsured, “that will make it increasingly difficult for patients to afford their care and for providers like us to be able to offer it.”
The cuts, Borduas explained, “will cause financial hardship, and potential health care staffing shortages at an even greater rate than what we see today, reduced access to care, inappropriate emergency room utilization and uncompensated care stays in our rural hospitals. This could lead to eliminating services and closing doors.”
Natashea Winters, director of programs and learning at the nonprofit Foundation for Community Health (FCH) in Sharon, said an estimated 187,000 state residents could lose their HUSKY health coverage from all federal changes.
“In Sharon, Salisbury, North Canaan, Canaan, Norfolk, Goshen, Kent, Warren and Cornwall, we could see roughly 1,000 people losing their health insurance.”
One in 25 live in a rural area
As of January, 928,986 people, or 22% of the state’s population, were enrolled in Medicaid/Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), representing a 10% increase from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, according to data from KFF Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker.
Of that number, approximately one in 25, or 4% of Medicaid enrollees, live in a rural area.
HUSKY Health includes residents in the Northwestern CT region, where 20.8% of the population is aged 0-17 and 18.5% is aged 65 and older. The Medicaid program serves as a safety net for individuals and families below a certain income threshold who qualify.
That safety net, according to state and local health officials in the rural Northwest Corner, is now threatened.
OBBBA imposes an 80-hour per month work requirement for the first time, increases eligibility checks to twice annually instead of once and imposes new cost-sharing for HUSKY D enrollees.
Also, those with incomes above the federal poverty level will face new co-pays that could deter care, according to the state comptroller’s report.
Connecticut is expected to face $20 million to $50 million in new costs for technology, staffing, assessing and tracking work requirement compliance and exemptions, administering co-pays for certain enrollees and other staffing, the report notes.
Although the legislation does provide some implementing funding for states, the state share of benefit costs could drop by $50 million to $100 million per year due to lower enrollment, according to the state’s assessment.
Changes to work requirements
FCH’s Winters noted that changes to work requirements represent the biggest source of federal savings, followed by restricting provider taxes and repealing enrollment rules.
“To understand what’s coming, it’s worth looking at what happened when Arkansas implemented Medicaid work requirements in 2018. One in four people subject to the rules lost their health coverage within seven months,” she said, noting that “only one in 10 got their coverage back the next year.”
Most people didn’t lose coverage because they weren’t working, Winters noted. “They lost it due to paperwork and reporting problems. A third hadn’t heard about the new rules, and nearly half weren’t sure if they applied to them.”
“Limited internet access for online reporting, seasonal work, multiple part-time jobs without regular paystubs and caregiving responsibilities,” are challenges in our area, noted FCH’s Winters.
“Documenting 80 hours of work monthly can be difficult even for people who are working. When people lose health insurance, they still get sick and have emergencies,” she said.
“They show up at medical facilities without coverage, creating a ripple effect. Individuals delay care until conditions worsen and cost more to treat. Hospitals absorb uncompensated care costs, which get passed to everyone else through higher medical bills and insurance premiums.”
This directly affects our local hospitals, which serve many Medicare patients alongside those losing HUSKY coverage, noted Winters. “While the federal legislation includes a $50 billion rural hospital relief fund over five years, experts say this won’t offset the much larger Medicaid cuts.”
Medicaid beneficiaries may face reduced services or longer travel distances for care. “The new requirement takes effect in December 2026, giving us two years to prepare,” said Winters, noting that “the Arkansas experience shows what we can expect, and what our residents, healthcare providers and local officials should plan for now.”
Impact on Sharon Hospital
Sharon Hospital president Christina McCulloch described the facility as a “mission-driven organization, which takes all-comers, regardless of a person’s ability to pay for the care provided.”
She estimated that slightly more than 10% of patients are covered by Medicaid, according to a 2023 OHS report of the financial status of the hospital, the last audited financial year available.
“While our affiliation with Northwell Health best positions us to navigate the new legislation, these deep funding cuts will significantly affect rural hospitals like Sharon Hospital, which has long faced financial strain due to chronic underpayment by government payers,” said McCulloch.
“Leaders in Connecticut await further clarity on the rollout and implementation, but early indications point toward an anticipated annual impact of approximately $1 billion over the next decade. As always, we remain committed to welcoming all those who need our care, improving patient health, maintaining essential services and keeping our community informed.”
Threat to eldercare
Eldercare is also an area that could be severely impacted by OBBBA, according to health officials, particularly in the Northwestern Connecticut region, where 18.6% of the population is aged 65 and older.
At the Geer Village Senior Community in North Canaan, CEO Shaun Powell noted that it’s “business as usual for now, but I think all of that is going to be unfolding over the upcoming year or two.” He predicted, however, that for a number of people, and the facilities caring for them, “the impacts could be huge.”
In June, more than 700 long-term care advocates descended on Capitol Hill in opposition to the then-proposed H.B. 1 legislation.
According to a survey from the American Health Care Association (AHCA), an overwhelming majority of nursing home providers expressed deep concern about potential Medicaid reductions. More than one-quarter of respondents reported that reductions would force them to close.
The survey, conducted by AHCA in May 2025 of 363 nursing home providers, reflected growing concerns by long term care professionals across the country as congress debated the budget reconciliation package that included federal spending reductions to Medicaid.
Of the respondents, 52 percent identified as independent, single-facility operators and 60 percent are from rural areas.
Clif Porter, president and CEO of AHCA, said at the time that “any reductions to Medicaid would be devastating to seniors, caregivers and communities.”
CORNWALL — Clyde Perham Weed, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in West Cornwall, Connecticut on Sunday, August 17.
Clyde was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jeanne and Herbert Weed. He was the grandson and namesake of Clyde E. Weed, Chairman of the board of Anaconda Copper.
Clyde was a gifted scholar. He did his undergraduate work at Vassar College, his Master’s and PhD at Columbia University. He was a wonderful Professor of Political Science and taught at Colgate University, Baruch College and spent the last 20 years of his career as a tenured Professor of Political Science at Southern Connecticut State University.
Clyde had remarkable energy and a vivacity that is hard to explain! Through his teaching, kindness and mentorship he touched so many lives.
He also wrote two important works on political realignment theory, “The Nemesis of Reform: The Republican Party during the New Deal,” published by Columbia University Press; and “The Transformation of the Republican Party 1912-1936 from Reform to Resistance”. At the time of his death, he was completing a manuscript on the political thought of Walter Lippmann during the New Deal.
Clyde loved nature and all animals. He spent many happy years walking and loving the natural beauty in West Cornwall.
Clyde leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Amy Weed, and brother Michael Weed of Los Altos, California, sister- in-law, Patricia Hurley, nieces, Emily and Maggie Weed, Brielle Cleary and nephews Jesse Weed, Daniel and Teagen Cleary. He also leaves behind his beloved Scottish Terrier “Hoover.”
Calling hours will be at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069 on Wednesday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7.p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending contributions to The Little Guild of St. Francis, an animal shelter, 285 Sharon Goshen Tpke, West Cornwall, CT 06796.
Clyde was much loved and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
In light of rising local interest in the centuries-old game of Backgammon, Wednesday afternoon backgammon instruction and play sessions are being offered at The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon. The first such session was held on Wednesday, Aug. 13, attracting two enthusiastic participants, both of whom resolved to return for the weekly sessions.
Expert player and instructor Roger Lourie of Sharon, along with his equally expert wife, Claude, led the session, jumping right into the action of playing the game. Claude chose to pair with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury, a moderately experienced player looking to improve her skills, while Lourie teamed himself with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, who was new to the game.
In 2023, Lourie formed Backgammon of Northwestern Connecticut with two objectives: to promote the game in the northwest corner of the state and to teach it to children and adults interested in learning. In addition to the Wednesday sessions at The Hotchkiss Library, an informal, casual group meets at Le Gamin in Sharon every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
Acting as co-chairman is Ed Corey who leads the Le Gamin sessions, offering advice and instruction. Both Corey and Lourie play competitively and have distinguished themselves by winning tournaments. There are no fees for participation at either Hotchkiss or Le Gamin. Children, ages 8 and up, are welcome to come and learn the game, along with adults of any experience level.
Lourie says that he can teach a person to play competitively in three lessons.
Sessions at The Hotchkiss Library will continue until the end of the year and perhaps beyond, depending on interest. Lourie will be the instructor until mid-November, when expert player Ed Corey will assume responsibility for the sessions at the Hotchkiss Library.
“We’re hoping for more people and also to see youngsters participating and learning the game,” Lourie said.
“The beginner can be the expert with the right dice,” said Lourie, explaining that it is a game combining chance and strategy. An understanding of mathematics and probability can be helpful.
Lourie summarized the randomness of dice and the strategy of poker. “I want to know the proper etiquette,” Kaufman offered, intent on knowing more about the proper moves, although her play indicated a credible level of skill.
Stopping in to observe the Hotchkiss session, executive director of the library, Gretchen Hachmeister said, “We know that people come to library game sessions. People love games, getting together to learn something new.”
Lourie learned the game under extremely unusual circumstances — as a detainee in a Soviet prison during the1960s missile crisis, while working in Naval Engineering to decipher code for the U.S. Office of Technological Security.
Imprisonment was not terrible, he said. There was predictable questioning by day when he repeated daily the details of his cover story. But at night, the guards — many the same age as the detainees — had finished their shifts and of interrogation.They unplugged the cameras to brew tea and the backgammon games would begin. That was how Lourie learned the game and became an expert.
Board games date back 5,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia. Modern backgammon goes back to 17th-century England, having evolved from a 16th-century game called “Irish.”It grew in popularity in the 1960s, leading to formation of a World Backgammon Club in Manhattan. And then in 2023, Backgammon of Northwestern Connecticut came to be.
To learn more about the Backgammon sessions at The Hotchkiss Library, visit: www.hotchkisslibraryofsharon.org or contact Lourie directly at Rlourie@gmail.com.
You are invited to celebrate the opening of Dugazon, a home and lifestyle shop located in a clapboard cottage at 19 West Main Street, the former site of The Edward in Sharon. The opening is Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.
After careers in the world of fashion, Salisbury residents Bobby Graham and his husband, Matt Marden, have curated a collection of beautiful items that reflect their sense of design, love of hospitality, and Graham’s deep Southern roots. Dugazon is his maternal family name.
“My Louisiana roots come from my mother’s family in Baton Rouge via New Orleans where many of my memories of cooking, food, antiquing, flea markets, hospitality, entertaining, originate,” Graham said.“Being raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, enhanced the importance of community, family, friends and regional cultures, forming the essence of Dugazon.”
Graham and Marden sat on the front porch telling the story of their shop’s evolution. With its wicker loveseats and geraniums in bloom, the old porch invites visitors to linger.
Matt Marden and Bobby Graham open Dugazonat 19 West Main St.in Sharon on Aug 27. Jennifer Almquist
“Bobby has been talking about Dugazon ever since our first date 21 years ago,” Marden said smiling. “I could not be more thrilled that his dream has finally become our reality.”
Graham laughed, then shared their hope that Dugazon embodies the spirit of lagniappe, a French concept of “adding a little extra to bring unexpected kindness, generosity and delight into everyday life.”
Marden worked at Staley-Wise Gallery in New York City. “Town & Country” recruited him to cover men’s fashion. He became fashion director of “Details” magazine and later style director for “Esquire” magazine.
Graham spent 24 years at Condé Nast as a Fashion and luxury advertising sales executive for “Vogue,” “GQ,” “Vanity Fair,” “AD,” and “The New Yorker.”
Within their light-filled shop, unique antiques and vintage cookbooks mix with kitchen necessities such as wooden spoons and cutting boards. Dugazon is bursting with elegant and functional items ranging from designer John Derian treasures to Louisiana hot sauce, luxurious table linens from Milan-based La Double J, and pantry essentials including Café Du Monde beignet mix, Mam Papaul’s jambalaya fixings, and various jams.
Scandinavian 19-inch tapered candles from creators ester & erik are available in 30 colors. Other offerings include vivid naïve paintings by New Orleans-born artist Alvin Batiste, who now works out of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and paper goods designed by Marden’s first cousin, Carey Marden Shaulus.
Alvin Batiste paintings and ester& erik candles on display at Dugazon.Jeff Holt
“Dugazon becoming a reality has been a lifelong dream that comes from deep in my creative soul,” Graham said.“My experiences and memories from my roots, family and friends is what Dugazon is all about. Being able to share this with the world means everything to us.”
Dugazon opens Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Phone: 860-397-5196
Instagram:@dugazonshop
Website:www.dugazonshop.com