HVA Auction for the Environment draws a full house — and its youngest guest yet

“Amid ongoing climate concerns, we have an opportunity to act now and protect this beautiful place so many people love.”

— Christine Baranski, auction chair

MORRIS — The Housatonic Valley Association’s (HVA) annual Auction for the Environment returned to South Farms on Nov. 22 with a packed house, spirited bidding and a special appearance by one of the Northwest Corner’s newest residents.

Hosted once again by Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Christine Baranski, who resides in Litchfield County, the evening was co-chaired by her daughter Lily Cowles and Salisbury realtor Elyse Harney Morris.

The benefit, which features a live and silent auction, is one of HVA’s largest fundraisers of the year, supporting land and water conservation efforts across the tri-state Housatonic watershed.

But this year, Harney Morris had a co-chair of a different sort — her 7-week-old granddaughter, Elyse, who made her unofficial debut at the event. The newborn attended tucked snugly into a swaddling carrier worn by her mother, Brittany Sneed, who arrived with proud father Tanner. The Sneed family resides in Lakeville.

“This is her first auction,” said Brittany, who noted that baby Elyse is the namesake of both her great-grandmother, Salisbury real estate maven Elyse Harney, as well as her grandmother. And that’s not all. “She is the fourth generation,” the proud mom explained.

Lively bidding and local star power

The live auction, once again featuring auctioneer Sherry Truhlar, brought both laughter and vigorous paddles in the air as guests competed for a series of celebrity-connected experiences.

One of the most sought-after items was a VIP experience with comedian, writer, television host, and actor Seth Meyers, another Litchfield County resident. The package drew fast-paced bidding, with guests cheering each escalation.

Also up for grabs were a Willamette Valley winery retreat; a pre-show, behind-the-scenes tour with Chris Hayes; a night on the town with Baranski; a lake house evening with Christine and Lily; a curated getaway to Chattanooga’s historic Southside; a long weekend in Chatham’s Old Village; four nights in Venice; and a long weekend at Stratton Mountain.

Included in the live auction was a dinner party for four couples at the winner’s home, with Warren General Store’s John Favreau doing the cooking.

The silent auction featured a treasure trove of items, getaways and services generously donated by local businesses, residents and supporters of the environment. Among donors were The Travelers Championship, Foxwoods, YardScape Landscape Professionals, Litchfield Paddle, Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust, Merryall Center, The Silo, Lily & Vine Floral Design, plus a plethora of theatrical and musical venues, vineyards, inns and eateries.

An evening of community and support

Organizers said the turnout reflected both enthusiasm for the cause and the strong community spirit that has long sustained the association’s work.

“Amid ongoing climate concerns, we have an opportunity to act now and protect this beautiful place so many people love, and HVA’s auction is a fun and meaningful way to help,” said Baranski, who also is an HVA director and has been chairing the auction for more than a decade.

As baby Elyse slept contentedly throughout the event, the bids kept rising, and HVA closed the evening once again with a strong show of support for the region’s forests, rivers and wildlife corridors.

The Housatonic Valley Association expects to release fundraising totals in the coming days.