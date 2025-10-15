East Twin Lake tackles hydrilla, shares what worked
The Hydrilla Menace
Debra A. Aleksinas
“Forevermore we are going to have to be hyper-vigilant. It came in once and it could come in again.”
—Grant Bogle, president of Twin Lakes Association
SALISBURY — An aggressive and costly three-year battle to rid East Twin Lake of a genetically unique strain of hydrilla that chokes lakes and obliterates native plants appears to have finally paid off.
“The good news is, the hydrilla is pretty much gone. We have not found anything,” George Knoecklein of Northeast Aquatic Research (NEAR), the Twin Lakes Association’s limnologist, reported during its fall coalition meeting of local, state and federal scientists, environmentalists and stakeholders on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at O’Hara’s Landing Marina.
The meeting’s location — several yards from where the first strand of the pernicious plant was discovered at the marina in May of 2022 and where a large sign now warns boaters of the threat — was a fitting backdrop for the 90-minute coalition meeting focused on managing the aquatic invader.
It is believed that the invasive weed, known as the Connecticut River Hydrilla, was introduced by hitching a ride with an unsuspecting boater.
Coalition partners included scientists and officials from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, local lake associations, town and state officials and other stakeholders.
Three years ago East Twin became the first lake to discover the novel Connecticut River strain of hydrilla in its waters. Since then, it has been identified in 10 additional state lakes.
Coalition member Gregory Bugbee, associate scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station’s Office of Aquatic Invasive Species (CAES/OAIS), reported that an effort to inspect all 84 boat ramps in Connecticut this year yielded only one site where hydrilla was found.
The threat nonetheless has lake associations rattled. Several groups from around the Northwest Corner have turned to the TLA and its coalition for guidance, as hydrilla — once established — is notoriously difficult to eradicate.
Herbicide’s impact
The meeting centered on this past summer’s success as well as collateral damage to a native plant, water marigold, following the TLA’s whole-lake treatment with the herbicide fluoridone.
Domenic Meringolo, environmental engineer and project manager with SOLitude Lake Management, said this summer’s treatment with Sonar, SePRO’s flagship aquatic solution, was more successful than prior spot treatments using the systemic herbicide ProcellaCOR.
While the ProcellaCOR failed to kill hydrilla, it was “beautifully effective” on ridding the lake of Eurasian watermilfoil, said Knoecklein. “It became pretty clear that the whack-a-mole strategy wasn’t going to work” on hydrilla.
The SOLitude project manager noted that the two-to-five parts per billion (ppb) concentration of fluoridone used throughout this summer at East Twin was to selectively control hydrilla while minimally affecting native aquatic plants at low concentration.
While the Sonar destroyed the hydrilla, it had an unintended ecological impact on one of the lake’s native aquatic species, Bidens beckii, commonly known as water marigold. The Bidens is a state protected plant that had been growing profusely in East Twin.
“This year, we couldn’t find it,” reported NEAR’S Knoecklein.
Of the 54 species of aquatic plants documented in East Twin Lake, the Bidens beckii was the only one adversely affected by the treatment, he explained. “We have more of it in Middle Twin, and there’s a very good indication that nothing else was impacted here.”
Knoecklein said he has been in contact with DEEP’s Natural Diversity Database (NDDB) regarding the loss of Bidens beckii.
“It was not completely unexpected, but we’ll be watching very closely next year,” he said. “I am hoping for some recovery.”
A diver is expected to re-inspect the lake this week.
“The hydrilla game has really become both surface visualization and looking for hydrilla in deeper waters,” said Knoecklein. “You can’t combat hydrilla in a lake without using these strategies.”
The TLA limnologist noted that prior dives found both young hydrilla plants and larger established ones.
“My suspicion is that this has been in the lake for four years and turned into a fort during that time, with massive plants six feet tall and lots of shoots. We had to move water lilies to find hydrilla growing under those plants.”
A sign warning boaters of the hydrilla threat at O’Hara’s Landing Marina stands in the location where the invasive weed was discovered at East Twin Lake in May of 2022. Debra A. Aleksinas
Lessons learned, lessons shared
The forum touched on the soaring costs of lake management, a concern to the TLA as well as smaller lake groups with limited funds and resources.
TLA’s annual lake management expenditures have increased tenfold — from about $50,000 per year to as much as $500,000 for the foreseeable future — as the association continues its intensive monitoring, testing, and prevention efforts.
Despite those costs, officials emphasized that East Twin’s experience offers valuable lessons for other lakes confronting hydrilla for the first time or preparing for an invasion.
Representatives from the Lake Wononscopomuc Association and Mt. Riga Inc., in Salisbury, attended the fall coalition meeting, along with officials from Mudge Pond Association in Sharon and Doolittle and Benedict Pond in northeastern Norfolk.
Christina Astrove, lake board president representing Doolittle and Benedict, was a first-time attendee. She was hoping to learn about how the TLA has been dealing with hydrilla and what steps are being taken to control and eradicate the worrisome weed.
While her lake community is private and prohibits motorboats, she is “very concerned” about the looming threat.
“I attended a Connecticut Federation of Lakes meeting this spring and have taken several webinars” on the topic, noted Astrove. “It’s scary.”
Mudge Pond representative Andrew Cahill said his group is bracing for hydrilla’s arrival due to high boat traffic.
“We have everything but hydrilla at this point, but I’m sure we will have it at some point.”
TLA President Grant Bogle said he is pleased to share information from lessons learned. “The goal is not only to support Twin Lakes, but to spread the word. It takes a village, literally, to address this threat.”
TLA officials said they have been fielding calls from lake associations throughout the United States seeking advice and guidance, and they are happy to share.
CAES’ Bugbee praised the Twin Lakes group’s aggressive response to the hydrilla threat, swift creation of its coalition of advisors and for sharing their collective knowledge. “This organization is second to none. It’s almost like a poster child for how things should be done.”
Knoecklein said despite vigilant surveillance of boat ramps and closing lakes off to the public, the hydrilla threat persists.
“In my opinion all possible vectors are on the table,” including recreational fishing and birds flying overhead dropping plant fragments.
Grant Bogle, TLA association president, agreed that “surveillance is key.”
“While we have good news to report in terms of hydrilla, this isn’t over. Forevermore we are going to have to be hyper-vigilant, no matter what happens down the road. It came in once and it could come in again.”
LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.
Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, George, include son, George R. DelPrete II, daughter, Jena DelPrete Allee, and son Stephen P. DelPrete. Grandchildren; Trey, Cassidy, and Meredith DelPrete, Jack, Will and Finn Allee, and Ali and Nicholas DelPrete.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Church, Lakeville, on Saturday, Oct. 4. May she Rest in Peace.
Ryan Funeral Home, 255 Main St., Lakeville, is in care of arrangements.
To offer an online condolence, please visit ryanfhct.com
SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.
Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.
She was raised on her parents’ poultry farm (Odge’s Eggs, Inc.).
After graduating from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she worked at Litchfield County National Bank and Colonial Bank.
She married the love of her life, John, on Aug. 16, 1969, and they lived on Sharon Mountain for more than 50 years.
Shirley enjoyed creating the annual family Christmas card, which was a coveted keepsake.She also enjoyed having lunch once a month with her best friends, Betty Kowalski, Kathy Ducillo, and Paula Weir.
In addition to John, she is survived by her three children and their families; Sarah Medeiros, her husband, Geoff, and their sons, Nick and Andrew, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Shelby Diorio, her husband, Mike, and their daughters, Addie, Lainey and Lyla, of East Canaan, Connecticut,Jeffrey Perotti, his wife, Melissa, and their daughters, Annie, Lucy and Winnie, of East Canaan. Shirley also leaves her two brothers, Edward Wilbur and his wife Joan, and David Wilbur; two nieces, three nephews, and several cousins.
At Shirley’s request, services will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Sharon Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 283, Sharon, CT 06069.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.
Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.
Ronnie is survived by her daughter, Jaime Silvernale (Wm. MacDaniel, Sr.) of Millerton, her beloved grandson, Wm. MacDaniel, Jr.; two special nieces, Shannon and Rebecca and a special nephew Sean Hosier. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Bradley C. Hosier, Jr. and her dear friend Ruth Fullerton of Millerton.
Visitation was private. A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Ronnie’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.
This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.
For those unfamiliar with Crescendo, the award-winning organization was founded in 2003 and brings lesser-known works from the Renaissance and Baroque periods — along with contemporary fusion pieces — to new life. Its performances often blend classical composition with nontraditional instrumentation for a refreshing new take on an established body of work.
Gevert, who is German, Chilean and American, is a conductor, keyboardist and musical scholar. As the multi-national, multi-lingual (German, Spanish and English) creative director, she is a veritable whirlwind of talent, professionalism and inspiration who conceives of new musical treats for her audiences. She also hires and nourishes local talent, sources internationally known vocal and instrumental professionals, and provides her audiences with well-researched program notes for each concert, packaged in lush, full-color programs that resemble illuminated manuscripts.
“It is the excitement about and dedication to the music, along with the prerequisite vocal and instrumental talent, that characterizes a Crescendo member,” said Gevert. “I don’t care about things like how old or young you are or where you’re from — it’s all about bringing these performers together to provide unforgettable musical experiences for its audiences.”
“Traditional audiences for classical music performances tend to skew older,” Gevert continued. “For that reason, I’ve embarked on an effort to reach younger listeners, and have done things like taken a Crescendo choral group to perform at Housatonic Regional High School. I’ve also launched an effort to recruit and train young singers in Baroque singing techniques so they can perform with our existing choral group.”
The upcoming 2025-26 season includes, among other performances, a solo recital and benefit concert on Nov. 22 by the international Baroque opera star and countertenor Nicholas Tamagna. The curated program will include works by Handel, Vivaldi, and Monteverdi.
Two dazzling Christmas concerts follow: on Dec. 6 and 7, Crescendo presents J.S. Bach’s “Sweet Comfort” cantata and Mass in G minor, featuring the full chorus and soloists with a period instrument orchestra. On Dec. 21, the annual Holiday Concert will be presented: “A Tapestry of Traditions: Unraveling the History of Christmas Carols,” with the entire Crescendo vocal ensemble and Gevert on organ.
For the full schedule, concerts details and ticket information, visit: www.crescendomusic.org