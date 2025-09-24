Fall is not lost: Tree warden hopeful for late season foliage boom despite drought, disease
Riley Klein
Glance up at the upland ridgelines, or down to the marshy lowlands, and you’re likely to see a familiar brilliant red beginning to glow amongst the still mostly-green canopy. Look through your kitchen window, however, and you may see your favorite maple’s treasured foliage showing jaundiced yellow, marred by cracked and crumpling brown edges, and perhaps even prematurely shedding some of those sickly leaves.
This is due to a condition called leaf scorch, explained Kent Tree Warden Bruce Bennett during a recent interview with The Lakeville Journal.
Leaf scorch happens when environmental factors cause undue evaporation from the leaves that the tree is unable to replenish due to low moisture in the soil. The abnormally dry conditions across the Northeast have primed trees, especially those vulnerable due to existing disease or other stressors, to leaf browning and early dropping.
Bennett looks to the previous leaf season as a beacon of hope for what we may expect in these abnormal years. Many of the region’s red and sugar maples, often the star for bright reds and oranges, were impacted by a fungus known as anthracnose that thrives in muggy weather. Last year’s hot and humid summer caused a proliferation of the disease across the Northwest Corner canopy, especially in the maples, causing leaves to brown and drop early.
But after those leaves dropped, “late fall turned out to be incredible,” Bennett said.
Having the diseased and damaged leaves out of the picture, the late-season showstoppers pulled through with a rich and deep tableau of yellows and golds, russet, ruby and even magenta. Tulips, birches, late-season red maple cultivars, ashes and oaks — especially scarlet oak — are to thank for that spectacular closing act.
Bennett expects a similar trajectory this fall, with a “musty brown, disease-y look earlier, and then later on we’re going to get some really good fall color.” This also gives the atmosphere more time to produce some much-needed rainfall, though the near-range forecast still looks relatively dry despite some predicted intermittent showers.
The Northwest Corner is lucky, though, compared to the rest of New England, the majority of which is experiencing drought conditions. Extreme drought, with some streams ranking at their lowest ever recorded flow, exists in parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Northern Connecticut has thus far avoided a drought classification due to last minute rain events that have “kept our grasses green,” as Bennett put it.
As the leaf season moves later in the fall due to the warming climate, tricky leaf seasons are becoming more common, Bennett said, meaning each year is more complex to predict. One topographic tip this year, he said, is to look for northern and eastern facing slopes, as they will have fared better than the hotter southern and eastern faces of mountains and hills during the dry weather. He recommended a drive down Route 44 towards Canton, where a healthy forest and high water table due to reservoirs usually allows for good foliage.
While we can hope for a late season show in the canopy, Bennett advised residents to keep their eyes on the yards and understory as well. “The hydrangea have been mind-boggingly beautiful,” he said, due to perfectly moist springtime growing conditions and a drier late summer. “The blooms were fantastic, and they just lasted forever and ever and ever, and even into the fall, they’re going to be there.”
“That’s going to be something that’ll add to the fall color.”
Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.
Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.
The Playhouse’s casting includes Dana Domenick of Falls Village who leads the cast as Mollie Ralston, the newlywed innkeeper with a secret. Reid Sinclair of Norfolk plays Giles, her husband and partner in hospitality — and maybe in something more sinister. Will Nash Broyles from Lakeville plays the eccentric and enigmatic Christopher Wren, and Sandy York of Sharon will play the role of the imperious Mrs. Boyle. Dick Terhune (Litchfield), Caroline Kinsolving (Salisbury), Ricky Oliver (Pawling), and Christopher McLinden (also Lakeville) round out the cast as the play’s increasingly suspicious guests — and one very determined detective.
As always, Sharon Playhouse has gathered a top-tier creative team to match its cast. The Swader brothers (Christopher and Justin) return with their signature scenic designs, while Kathleen DeAngelis’s costumes and Bobbie Zlotnik’s wigs promise to anchor us firmly in postwar England, even as the plot spirals into timeless psychological suspense. Lighting by Wheeler Moon and sound design by Graham Stone will help turn the cozy theater into a stage crackling with tension.
If you’ve never seen “The Mousetrap,” here’s what you need to know: it’s the murder mystery that truly defined the genre. Premiering in London’s West End in 1952 and still running strong over 30,000 performances later, Christie’s ingenious puzzle unfolds in a snowbound manor house where everyone has something to hide, and no one is safe from suspicion. Its final twist is famously kept secret by audiences — a tradition of theatrical discretion that only deepens the sense of shared experience.
“The enduring success of ‘The Mousetrap’ lies in its suspense, yes, but also in its structure,” said the Playhouse’s Artistic Director Carl Andress. “It’s a masterclass in storytelling. And with Hunter Foster leading this incredible cast of local artists, we know our audiences are in for an evening of mystery, laughter, and yes, plenty of gasps.”
Tickets are available now at SharonPlayhouse.org.
For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.
The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.
From Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, artists chosen from 100 entries around the country — representing diverse origins as far flung as Punjab, Berlin, and Peru — will set up their easels and spend the week recording the landscape, farms, historic buildings, and even restaurant interiors throughout the town. Artists such as Thomas Adkins, Yili Haruni, Katushka Millones, and Zufar Bikbov will participate.
“The French term plein air means ‘out of doors,’ referring to the practice of painting entire finished pictures in the open air. The plein air approach was pioneered by John Constable in Britain in the early 19th century,” according to The Tate Gallery in London.
Thursday, Oct. 2, is “Paint the Historic District Day,” when artists make paintings of early buildings.
Norfolk artist Sam Guindon will give a painting demonstration in the meadow by Tapping Reeve Law School at 82 South St. at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Nicole Carpenter, curator of the Litchfield Historical Society, will present “Landscape Visions: Artistic Depictions of Litchfield,” exploring the role artists play in documenting regional history, at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Oliver Wolcott Library at 160 South St. The talk is free, and all are welcome.
The public is also invited to the historic firehouse at Belden House at 6 p.m. for a free art show of the works created that day.
On Saturday, Oct. 4, Judge of Awards Eric Forstmann, a Litchfield County artist, will announce the winners at the Gala Art Show and Sale in the historic Firehouse property of Belden House & Mews, where all displayed artwork will be available for purchase.
Finally, on Sunday morning, Oct. 5,from 9 a.m. to noon, everyone is invited to a three-hour fun “Quick Paint” event. Open to artists of all levels, with additional prizes, the event will be held in the Tapping Reeve Meadow at 82 South St. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m.
Art Tripping was founded in 2018 by Michele Murelli, whose mission is to create community art events and show how art enhances quality of life. Murelli and her team of volunteers have organized Plein Air Litchfield, 2025.
Visit the PAL website, www.pleinairlitchfield.com for information and to purchase tickets to the Gala Art Show and Sale.