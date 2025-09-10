environment

Kent seeks applicants for downtown tree planting grants

The deadline to apply for Kent’s tree planting grant program is Sept. 15. Visit www.townofkentct.gov.

KENT — The Kent Conservation Commission is looking to revitalize the downtown canopy and is offering motivated residents and businesses the opportunity to take tree planting into their own hands.

The 2025 Street Tree Incentive Program offers up to $1,500 in the form of three reimbursement grants (up to $500 each) dedicated to filling Kent’s roadsides with trees, preferably the large and shady kind.

In an announcement to the town via email, the Commission bemoaned the loss of large trees in the town’s commercial sectors, and said that this program has the potential to bring about an even greener Kent.

Besides providing shade from the summer heat, a fuller canopy can offer a slew of environmental benefits, the Commission shared in its informational materials for the program. Healthy trees help sequester carbon from the air and improve air quality, provide food and habitat for wildlife, lower air conditioning costs by shading homes, and slow and filter stormwater runoff, among other boons to the landscape.

The grants are limited to planting plans for this fall in the Village Center or Flanders Historic District. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Sept 15.

A full informational packet can be found online under the “News & Announcements” tab on the town’s website, www.townofkentct.gov.

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Aradev LLC’s plans to redevelop Wake Robin Inn include four 2,000-square-foot cabins, an event space, a sit-down restaurant and fast-casual counter, a spa, library, lounge, gym and seasonal pool. If approved, guest room numbers would increase from 38 to 57.

LAKEVILLE — The public hearing for the redevelopment of Wake Robin Inn is over. Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission now has two months to make a decision.

The hearing closed on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after its seventh session.

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

The Weavery is Stanton Home’s oldest activity space, featuring a collection of vintage and modern floor looms. It offers opportunities for building dexterity, creative expression, and social connection through fiber arts.

Stanton Home is holding its annual Harvest Roast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Great Barrington, an evening of farm-to-table dining, live swing music, and community connection.

For nearly 40 years, Stanton Home has supported adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential programs, therapeutic services and skill-building activities.

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of ‘Die Mommie Die!’

Charles Busch wrote and stars in ‘Die Mommie Die!’ at Sharon Playhouse.
Following the memorable benefit reading last season of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-night-only staged reading of his riotous comic melodrama “Die Mommie Die!” on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

The production —a deliciously over-the-top homage to classic Hollywood mid-century thrillers — ­­continues the Playhouse’s artistic partnership with Busch, who reprises his iconic role of the glamorous yet troubled songstress Angela Arden.

