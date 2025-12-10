Kent wetlands dispute nears settlement agreement

Latest News
HVRHS releases honor roll
FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.
Highest Honor Roll
Grade 9
Katelyn Holst-Grubbe (North Canaan), Meriel Hughes (Salisbury), Noell Laurry (Kent), Keely Malone (Sharon), April Puerto (Salisbury), Solomon Schmidt (Salisbury), Alastair Schnepf (Wassaic), Olivia Simonds (North Canaan), Marisol Vaughn (Kent), Emery Wisell (Kent).
Grade 10
Mia Belter (Salisbury), Louise Faveau (Salisbury), Addison Green (Kent), Aryanna Horton (Salisbury), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Lily McCabe (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Schuyler Thompson (Falls Village), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury).
Grade 11
John DeDonato (Salisbury), Natasha Dennis (North Canaan), Adelyn Diorio (North Canaan), Sydney Howe (North Canaan), Daniel Lesch (Cornwall), Finian Malone (Sharon), Meadow Moerschell (Kent), Ishaan Tantri (Salisbury).
Grade 12
Lily Beurket (Cornwall), Ryder Conte (Falls Village), Shanaya Duprey (North Canaan), Evelyn Flores-Hernandez (North Canaan), Madelyn Johnson (North Canaan), Alexa Meach (North Canaan), Ibby Sadeh (Falls Village), Alex Woodworth (Salisbury).
High Honor Roll
Grade 9
Anna Ayer (Salisbury), Cody Bodwell (Cornwall), Lainey Diorio (North Canaan), Emma Duffy (Sharon), Carter Finney (North Canaan), Elden Grace (Salisbury), Joanna Haratyk (Torrington), Ava Humes (North Canaan), Tyler LaPlante (North Canaan), Sawyer Margerelli (Salisbury), Lola Miller (Falls Village), Grace O’Brocki (Salisbury), August Olson (Falls Village), Elexis Petkovich (North Canaan), Donald Polk (Cornwall), Justin Sorell (North Canaan), Gia Torzilli (Gaylordsville), Scarlett Visconti (North Canaan), Jaxon Visockis (Salisbury).
Grade 10
Krystin Ackerman (North Canaan), Paige Beeman (North Canaan), Max Bochnovich (Salisbury), Nico Bochnovich (Salisbury), Logan Bronson (Cornwall), Lucius Bryant (Cornwall), Zaira Celso-Cristobal (Sharon), Winter Cheney (Cornwall), Tess Churchill (Salisbury), Niki Clark (Salisbury), Caitlin Devino (North Canaan), Luca Floridis (Salisbury), Samuel Garcia Pulido (North Canaan), Beatrice Gifford (Kent), Angel Gonzalez (Salisbury), Kartel Henry (North Canaan), Paul Losh (Falls Village), Wyatt Merwin (Salisbury), Logan Miller (Falls Village), Sadie Morales Chapell (Salisbury), Nova Pratt (North Canaan), Karmela Quinion (North Canaan), Vilija Salazar (Kent), Juliette Trabucco (Kent), Payton Wagner (North Canaan), Olivia Whitney (North Canaan).
Grade 11
Adelaide Almeida (Salisbury), Hayden Bachman (Falls Village), Byron Bell (Cornwall), Sophia Camphouse (Sharon), Olivia Claydon (North Canaan), Georgie Clayton (Salisbury), Sophia DeDominicis Fitzpatrick (Sharon), Christian DeDonato (Salisbury), Layla DiDomenico (Kent), Carmela Egan (Salisbury), Kellie Eisermann (Salisbury), Levi Elliott (Millerton), Lydia Fleming (North Canaan), Guadalupe Flores-Hernandez (North Canaan), Grace Graney (Falls Village), Alexa Hoadley (Kent), Jonas Johnson (North Canaan), Aiden Krupa (Torrington), Makenzie Lidstone (Salisbury), Francisco Mendoza Ratzan (North Canaan), Daniel Moran (Norfolk), Jackson Olson (Falls Village), Logan Padelli (North Canaan), Gustavo Portillo (North Canaan), Darwin Wolfe (Falls Village), Nathan Zani (Ashley Falls), Ivy Zheng (North Canaan).
Grade 12
Hayden Bell (Cornwall), Genesis Bravo Guilcashina (North Canaan), Olivia Brooks (Salisbury), Victoria Brooks (Salisbury), Mia DiRocco (Cornwall), Anthony Foley (North Canaan), Anna Gillette (Salisbury), Julissa Gonzalez (Cornwall), Kierra Greene (North Canaan), Adam Hock (Kent), Sara Ireland (Salisbury), Hannah Johnson (North Canaan), Riley Mahaffey (Amenia), Simon Markow (Cornwall), Madeline Mechare (Falls Village), Madison Melino (Austerlitz), Daphne Paine (North Canaan), Celeste Trabucco (Kent), Silas Tripp (Falls Village), Ayden Wheeler (Amenia).
Honor Roll
Grade 9
Jonathan Bindley (Cornwall), Cullen Bonis (Kent), Phoebe Conklin (Salisbury), Connor Crane (North Canaan), Isabella Curtis (Norfolk), Jessica Davis (North Canaan), Ciri Dean (North Canaan), Lyla Diorio (North Canaan), Patrick Hafner (Falls Village), Ryan Hinman (North Canaan), Harrison Morey (North Canaan), Jenaveeve Wagner (North Canaan).
Grade 10
Lyla Banffy (Kent), Jackson Brammer (Sharon), Peyton Bushnell (Falls Village), Alisa Christiansen Madsen (North Canaan), Lilliana Hurley (North Canaan), Chase Kading (Millerton), Ayden Lemmy (Falls Village), McKenzie Lotz (Ashley Falls), Christopher Piscitello (North Canaan), Camila Sanchez Guerrero (Cornwall), Henry Skuza (Millbrook), Giovani Solorzano-Lemus (North Canaan), Nathan Young (Cornwall).
Grade 11
Bennett Wyatt Bayer (Salisbury), Sofia Bindley (Cornwall), Selena Black (Cornwall), Karen Chavez-Sanchez (Salisbury), Riley Heady (Sharon), Carson Riva (North Canaan), Ryan Segalla (Salisbury), Alanna Tatro (North Canaan), Juan Xeche Coche (North Canaan).
Grade 12
Peter Austin (Kent), Katherine Crane (North Canaan), Richard Crane (North Canaan), Nicholas Crodelle (Sharon), Mollie Ford (Falls Village), Nicolas Gonzalez (Salisbury), Maureen Graney (Falls Village), Taylor Green (Kent), Marc Hafner (Falls Village), Chloe Hill (Salisbury), Abram Kirshner (Kent), Logan Labshere (North Canaan), Eric Lopez Espinosa (Salisbury), Owen Riemer (North Canaan), Ava Segalla (Salisbury), Cole Simonds (North Canaan).
NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.
Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.
The board also filled a two-year vacancy by unanimously appointing Christian Allyn, who was sworn in immediately by Town Clerk Jean Jacquier.
Members then reviewed several budget line items that have exceeded their appropriations and will require the approval at a town meeting.
First Selectman Jesse Bunce, who attended the meeting, said the Board of Selectmen will likely call for that town meeting when it convenes on Monday, Dec. 15.
SHARON — A Sharon Center School staff member discovered a “facsimile firearm” behind a file cabinet around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, prompting an immediate response from State Police and a same-day notification to parents, according to police officials and an email obtained by The Lakeville Journal.
Melony Brady-Shanley, the Region One Superintendent, wrote in the email that, upon the item’s discovery, “The State Police were immediately notified and responded to the building.”
A canine team was brought in to sweep the building to confirm no additional items were present, “and the building has been fully cleared. The State Police consider this an isolated incident and not criminal in nature,” Brady-Shanley wrote.
State Police explained, “Troopers from Troop B - North Canaan were dispatched to the Sharon Center School for reports of a firearm located in a closet. The firearm was determined to be a non-firing, replica firearm... There was no threat to the school or the public.”
Brady-Shanley emphasized in the e-mail that “the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority at all times. We will continue to follow and strengthen our safety protocols to ensure that our schools remain secure, supportive environments for learning.”
Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village
My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.
Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist
Originally founded in England, the Shakers brought their communal religious society to the New World 250 years ago. They sought the perfection of heaven on earth through their values of equality and pacifism. They followed strict protocols of behavior and belief. They were celibate and never married, yet they loved singing and ecstatic dancing, or “shaking,” and often adopted orphans. To achieve their millennialist goal of transcendental rapture, we learned, even their bedclothes had to conform: One must sleep in a bed painted deep green with blue and white coverings.
Shakers believed in gender and racial equality and anointed their visionary founding leader, Mother Ann Lee, an illiterate yet wise woman, as the Second Coming. They embraced sustainability and created practical designs of great utility and beauty, such as the mail-order seed packet, the wood stove, the circular saw, the metal pen, the flat broom and wooden clothespins.
Burning coal smelled acrid as the blacksmith fired up his stove to heat the metal rod he was transforming into a hook. Hammer on anvil is an ancient sound. My husband has blacksmithing skills and once made the strap hinges and thumb latches for a friend’s home.
Shaker chairs and rockers are still made today in the woodworker’s shop. They are well made and functional, with woven cloth or rush seats. In the communal living space, or Brick Dwelling, chairs hang from the Shaker pegs that run the length of the hallways, which once housed more than 100 Shakers.
A Shaker chair.Jennifer Almquist
In 1826, the 95-foot Round Stone Barn was built of limestone quarried from the land of the 3,000-acre Hancock Shaker Village. Its unique design allowed a continuous workflow. Fifty cows could stand in a circle facing one another and be fed more easily. Manure could be shoveled into a pit below and removed by wagon and there was more light and better ventilation.
Shakers called us the “people of the world” and referred to their farm as the City of Peace. We take lessons away with us, yearning somehow for their simplicity and close relationship to nature. One Shaker said, “There’s as much reverence in pulling an onion as there is in singing hallelujah.”
A sense of calm came over me as I looked across the fields to the hills in the distance. A woman like me once stood between these long rows of herbs — summer savory, sage, sweet marjoram and thyme — leaned on her shovel brushing her hair back from her eyes, watching gray snow clouds roll down the Berkshires.
More information at hancockshakervillage.org
The Shakers embraced practical designs of great utility and beauty.Jennifer Almquist