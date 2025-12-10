environment

Kent wetlands dispute nears settlement agreement

KENT — A year-and-a-half-long legal dispute over an unpermitted roadway and dock built through wetlands on North Spectacle Pond is approaching a resolution. The town’s Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and the entity KenMont and KenWood LLC. are close to reaching a mutually acceptable agreement.

The conflict began after the IWWC denied a retroactive application in March 2024 for the road and dock, which were constructed without town approval sometime last decade. The Commission found both structures violated town regulations, leading the entity to file a legal appeal.

KenMont and KenWood LLC, which was formed roughly two decades ago by the camp’s former owner — who later sold the camp, is not connected to the present-day summer camp. The dispute concerns a separate 63-acre parcel off Kenmont Road where the roadway and dock were constructed.

Although most deliberations occurred in executive session, IWWC Chair Lynn Werner announced at the Commission’s Nov. 24 meeting that both sides had found a path forward. “We’ve come to a place where both sides are in agreement,” she said.

The Commission then voted unanimously to approve the settlement, which must now be submitted to the court for final approval. During the meeting, the Commission’s legal counsel, attorney Michael Ziska, explained that KenMont and KenWood had agreed to terms that would prohibit vehicle traffic on the road, require invasive-species management around it, and allow the IWWC to conduct regular inspections.

Ziska noted the roadway was built largely of logs that are now degrading into the wetland. Expert consultants for both KenMont and KenWood and the IWWC have advised allowing the roadway to be naturally reclaimed by the landscape, with light management to ensure several culverts beneath the structure remain functional.

“I believe that this settlement agreement protects the Commission’s interests,” Ziska said. “[It] recognizes the unique aspects of this particular violation – the number of years it’s been in place...and the fact that the consultants have said things should probably be left as is for the time being. All of that commends itself to this draft settlement that we have proposed.”

HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

Sharon Center School

File photo

SHARON — A Sharon Center School staff member discovered a “facsimile firearm” behind a file cabinet around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, prompting an immediate response from State Police and a same-day notification to parents, according to police officials and an email obtained by The Lakeville Journal.

Melony Brady-Shanley, the Region One Superintendent, wrote in the email that, upon the item’s discovery, “The State Police were immediately notified and responded to the building.”

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

The Stone Round Barn at Hancock Shaker Village.

Jennifer Almquist

My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.

Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist

