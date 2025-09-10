‘Internal loading’ a major concern for Mudge Pond
Alec Linden
SHARON — A new report prepared by the Northwest Conservation District found it’s not only recent agricultural runoff that impacts the water quality of Mudge Pond, but pollution from bygone farms of decades ago.
The reason for this is a process called “internal loading,” stated the report, which was prepared by NWCD Natural Resource Specialist Kelsey Sudol and presented to the Board of Selectmen at its August 26 meeting by selectwoman Lynn Kearcher. Drawing from the findings of a February 2025 study (researched in 2024) by environmental consultancy Northeast Aquatic Research, Sudol’s memo declares that “internal loading is the main major water quality concern for Mudge Pond currently.”
Internal loading is the release of harmful particulates that were once entombed in the lake bottom back into the water column. It results from a layer of anoxic or hypoxic — water either entirely or almost entirely devoid of dissolved oxygen – sitting on the lake bottom for longer than usual.
It’s normal for this to happen for a period in New England’s freshwater lakes during the summer when they’re “stratified” (i.e. when warmer, less dense water sits above cooler, denser water). In this state, the layers don’t mix and the deeper water is unable to receive additional oxygen from the well-oxygenated layers above.
Warmer winters, however, can cause this process to begin earlier, especially with a shortened ice season. These extended anoxic periods, which were confirmed by several readings taken during the Northeast Aquatic Research study, allow harmful pollutants that may have been sitting on the lake bottom for decades to reappear and cause damage. Nitrogen and especially phosphorus are two such products of historic agricultural runoff that pose a risk to Mudge Pond.
The NWCD report upholds that “within watersheds that have a long history of agriculture, which Mudge Pond does, this release of historic pollution is common.” There is an urgency to remedying this issue, the report went on, given that “the stressors that are worsening this internal loading, like warmer winters, are not projected to improve.”
The report recommends aeration, a technology which artificially inputs oxygen into deeper water, as the most promising remediation tactic. The suggestion follows the Northeast Aquatic Research study which declared that “the lake is an excellent candidate for artificial aeration.” Northeast Aquatic Research would not suggest a specific method by which to implement the solution, however, until it had completed further research, stating the group would be able to present “state-of-the-art” options to the town by the spring of 2026.
Neither the town nor the Mudge Pond Association — the lake’s newly-formed recreation and protection authority — have stated whether an aeration solution will be pursued, although the Association has indicated a commitment to weigh all possible protective measures.
While the reappearance of old pollutants presents the greatest water quality risk, current runoff also poses a threat. The Northeast Aquatic Research report located a high concentration of nitrogen at certain times of the year near an inlet that enters the lake on its eastern shore, downslope from Low Road. The feeder streams flow through a wetland before reaching the lake at the inlet, which is a cause for concern as wetlands usually act as “biofilters” that remove nutrients from the water, stated Northeast Aquatic Research.
The NWCD offered to conduct a stream-walk to locate the sources of these nutrients that would help develop a “watershed monitoring program.” The group would also help the town educate property owners and farmers within the watershed on erosion control and nutrient runoff management. Such practices have worked before, the NWCD correspondence stated: according to historic reports from 1999, 2000 and 2001, once newly-established best management practices were adopted in area farms in the 1980s and 1990s, Mudge Pond’s water quality drastically improved.
The NWCD also offered to conduct a volunteer event to remove invasive water chestnut, sending out flotillas of kayakers to hand-pull the water weed in a minimally invasive procedure. Earlier in the summer, an effort by the Mudge Pond Association and local consultancy New England Aquatic Services to hand-pull the plant was stymied by a much-greater amount of organic material than anticipated. A bigger team could help, the NWCD recommended in the memo.
The Mudge Pond Association said it is carefully weighing NWCD’s many suggestions, and is working on next steps.
LAKEVILLE — The public hearing for the redevelopment of Wake Robin Inn is over. Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission now has two months to make a decision.
The hearing closed on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after its seventh session.
Michael Klemens, chair of P&Z, had warned at the opening of the proceedings that “this might be a long night” due to a last-minute influx of material from experts hired by Wells Hill Road residents William and Angela Cruger to oppose the project, but this turned out not to be the case.
These 11th hour submissions set a sour tone to the start of the meeting, with commissioner Robert Riva stating that it was “not very professional to pull this stunt on this Commission.” Riva said he had diligently reviewed the already substantial documentation provided by both the applicant and the opposing experts, and was surprised to find a “dump” of additional information submitted just hours before the meeting’s start time at 6 p.m.
Tensions were quickly eased, however, when William Cruger offered his concise summation of his platform’s opposition to the expansion, which is the second iteration of the project after an earlier version was withdrawn late last year.
“It’s important for you all to hear from me that there was never any disrespect intended to the Commission, the commissioners, and to the process,” Cruger said. He defended the last-minute submissions as an effort on the part of the experts to be thorough in their analysis: “Our intention… has been and remains to do our best to get whatever we think will be helpful in your deliberations into the record.”
The Crugers formally entered the hearing process as intervenors for the first application from Aradev LLC, the applicant, in the fall of 2024, meaning they and their hired consultants had full party status in the hearing proceedings. During this cycle, however, they chose not to petition for intervenor status, yet during this round of hearings their role has been similar. Klemens described them as having “almost intervenor status — not quite.”
William Cruger summarized the consultant’s findings for Aradev’s revised application, noting they found it to be “virtually identical in scale to the previous proposal.”
“Our position is that the proposed expansion would absolutely negatively impact the usefulness, enjoyment and value of the surrounding properties,” he said.
Aradev’s attorney Joshua Mackey countered by saying that the special permit conditions would elevate the currently non-conforming hotel in the zone, describing it as a “community asset that is improved, regulated, and safeguarded for generations to come.” He characterized Aradev as “the next steward of this storied property.”
After Mackey and Aradev co-founder Steven Cohen concluded their remarks, Klemens closed the hearing with no public comment, which he had stated would be the case at last week’s hearing session on Thursday, Sept. 4. Klemens said that P&Z will begin deliberating the proposal in early October after the commissioners have had the chance to review the information in the record.
A total of 45 letters, including the Crugers’ experts’ testimony, were submitted since the Sept. 4 meeting alone, alongside hundreds of pages of application materials and additional testimony.
As the Commission deliberates and reviews, all of this information is available for public viewing on the “Meeting Documents” subpage under P&Z’s section on the town website, www.salisburyct.us.
The Commission must issue a decision on the application by Nov. 13, the end of the statutorily defined deliberation window.
Stanton Home is holding its annual Harvest Roast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Great Barrington, an evening of farm-to-table dining, live swing music, and community connection.
For nearly 40 years, Stanton Home has supported adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential programs, therapeutic services and skill-building activities.
“Here in the Berkshires, adults with diverse abilities often face barriers like limited housing, tricky transportation, and fewer opportunities for meaningful work,” said Executive Director Peter Stanton. “Stanton Home flips that script. Our mission is to partner with adults to pursue healthy, self-determined lives.”
The Harvest Roast features locally grilled meats, roasted vegetables from Stanton’s own gardens, warm apple crisp with SoCo Creamery ice cream, and beverages —all set to the swing and gypsy jazz rhythms of the Lucky 5 Band.
“The Harvest Roast is a celebration of what makes our community strong, inclusive, and vibrant,” Stanton said. “Every ticket and sponsored table supports programs that make a lasting difference.”
Guests will begin in the gardens with a signature cocktail before gathering at long farm tables for a shared meal and celebration.
“Though this night matters, the work is year-round,” Stanton added. “People can help by shopping locally at the farm store or buying handmade weavery goods, pitching in with time or skills, gardening, lending a hand at events or by partnering with Stanton’s programs like composting or sourcing local goods. Folks can also speak up for inclusion in their workplace or community circle. Even the smallest action helps keep the mission alive.”
Tickets are $125 per person. Proceeds support Stanton Home’s inclusive programs. Reserve at donorbox.org/events/771775/steps/choose_tickets or call 413-441-0761.
Following the memorable benefit reading last season of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-night-only staged reading of his riotous comic melodrama “Die Mommie Die!” on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.
The production —a deliciously over-the-top homage to classic Hollywood mid-century thrillers — continues the Playhouse’s artistic partnership with Busch, who reprises his iconic role of the glamorous yet troubled songstress Angela Arden.
The playwright and performer is no stranger to the Playhouse and, luckily, he’s supported by a truly stellar powerhouse cast of top-notch comic actors — some returning to the Playhouse stage, and some making their debut. The cast includes Richard Kind; two-time Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen, who was part of the original New York cast; Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger; Andrew Keenan-Bolger; and Claybourne Elder.
The production also marks a fortuitous alignment of talent and history. It is directed by Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress, who performed in the play’s Los Angeles premiere in 1999.
“I have a long and happy history with this particular show,” Andress said. “At the Sharon Playhouse, we’re thrilled to offer unforgettable, one-of-a-kind live experiences. With Charles Busch and this phenomenal cast, ‘Die Mommie Die!’ will surely light up the Olsen Stage with laughter, wit and glamour.”
The original music is by Lewis Flinn, whose score for the 2007 Off-Broadway production is being adapted specially for this event.
The play is a classic Charles Busch concoction that, like all his work, lovingly and intelligently spoofs some of the greatest talents and tropes of stage and screen. The original production was praised by critics as his “funniest, most accomplished and, without question, raunchiest work.”
In 2003, Busch won the Best Performance award at the Sundance Film Festival for the film version of “Die Mommie Die!” His indelible contributions to American theater have been recognized with countless awards and he was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.
The event promises to be an unforgettable night of laughter, glamour and theatrical fun, with all proceeds going to benefit Sharon Playhouse’s productions and educational programs. The funds will help ensure that the Playhouse continues to thrive as a cultural destination for audiences and artists alike.
For tickets, visit: sharonplayhouse.org. Running time: 90 minutes.
Richard Feiner and Annette Stover have worked and taught in the arts, communications, and philanthropy in West Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, and New York. Passionate supporters of the arts, they live in Salisbury and Greenwich Village.