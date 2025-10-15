Spotted Lanternfly presence more of a nuisance than a threat

The Spotted Lanternfly, an insect native to Asia and first found in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014, has made its way into northeast Dutchess County, New York, and the Northwest Corner of Connecticut.

Brent Boscarino, Coordinator of the Lower Hudson Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, explained that the lanternfly is a nuisance pest, but it’s not quite dangerous enough to trees and plants to kill them.

“Response is going to vary depending on where it is discovered,” Boscsarino said. He said the insects don’t pose a threat to humans or even that large of a threat to local trees and plants except for vineyards and timber lots.

Spotted Lanternflies will breed and congregate in massive groups in a tree or a collection of vines, feeding on the plants leaves and stems with special mouths that pierce and suck out the insides. During this process the insects secrete a sticky substance known as honeydew. The added moisture can propagate sooty mold on the bark of trees and plants.

But the insect is rarely solely responsible for killing its host plants, Boscarino said, and if they’re out of sight there’s no need to go search out the bug to eradicate it. Instead, focus on areas where large populations of the bug might be causing a nuisance, like in trees nearby to regular gathering areas.

“If you’ve got a big canopy tree that hangs over your deck or a pool or a place where you congregate with your family, that is the area to focus on,” Boscarino said.

Suggested management strategies focus on trapping the insect in its nymph stage, when it’s flightless and continually falls off and climbs back up the trunk of its host tree.

Sticky traps can be used, but additional measures should be used to prevent mammals and birds from becoming stuck to the trap, according to information published by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. CAES also has information about funnel-style traps, where a mesh is wrapped around the trunk of the tree to route the bugs through a funnel into a container.

Spotted Lanternflies prefer to congregate in the invasive Tree of Heaven, and removing that tree from property can go a long way in discouraging the insects, according to the CAES.