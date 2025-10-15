nature

Spotted Lanternfly presence more of a nuisance than a threat

Spotted Lanternfly presence more of a nuisance than a threat

An adult lanternfly and nymphs in the final stage just before entering adulthood.

Public domain image from USDA

The Spotted Lanternfly, an insect native to Asia and first found in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014, has made its way into northeast Dutchess County, New York, and the Northwest Corner of Connecticut.

Brent Boscarino, Coordinator of the Lower Hudson Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, explained that the lanternfly is a nuisance pest, but it’s not quite dangerous enough to trees and plants to kill them.

“Response is going to vary depending on where it is discovered,” Boscsarino said. He said the insects don’t pose a threat to humans or even that large of a threat to local trees and plants except for vineyards and timber lots.

Spotted Lanternflies will breed and congregate in massive groups in a tree or a collection of vines, feeding on the plants leaves and stems with special mouths that pierce and suck out the insides. During this process the insects secrete a sticky substance known as honeydew. The added moisture can propagate sooty mold on the bark of trees and plants.

But the insect is rarely solely responsible for killing its host plants, Boscarino said, and if they’re out of sight there’s no need to go search out the bug to eradicate it. Instead, focus on areas where large populations of the bug might be causing a nuisance, like in trees nearby to regular gathering areas.

“If you’ve got a big canopy tree that hangs over your deck or a pool or a place where you congregate with your family, that is the area to focus on,” Boscarino said.

Suggested management strategies focus on trapping the insect in its nymph stage, when it’s flightless and continually falls off and climbs back up the trunk of its host tree.

Sticky traps can be used, but additional measures should be used to prevent mammals and birds from becoming stuck to the trap, according to information published by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. CAES also has information about funnel-style traps, where a mesh is wrapped around the trunk of the tree to route the bugs through a funnel into a container.

Spotted Lanternflies prefer to congregate in the invasive Tree of Heaven, and removing that tree from property can go a long way in discouraging the insects, according to the CAES.

nature

Latest News

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

Keep ReadingShow less

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.

Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less

Veronica Lee Silvernale

Veronica Lee Silvernale

MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.

Keep ReadingShow less

Crescendo launches 22nd season

Crescendo launches 22nd season
Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo
Steve Potter

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.

This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts