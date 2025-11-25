crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Protective order violation arrest

On Nov. 12, Torrington GA 18 probation staff notified Troop B that Patrick John Jr. Piljar, 31, with a Canaan P.O. Box, had arrived at court for a check in and had an outstanding warrant out of Troop B for an incident dated to Oct. 15 of this year on Main Street in North Canaan. He was processed for violation of a standing criminal protective order, and was held on a $10,000 cash bond before being brought to his arraignment.

Vehicle drives through road closure gate, flees

Sometime between 3 p.m. Nov. 12 and 5:45 a.m. Nov. 13, an unknown vehicle drove through a gate on Old Colony Road that was posted due to ongoing construction. The vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820.

Criminal mischief arrest

Just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 13, troopers were dispatched to a West Main Street address in North Canaan on the report of an active disturbance. After investigating, troopers arrested Evan Clarke, 23, of North Canaan for third degree criminal mischief. He was issued a misdemeanor summons on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 24.

Disorderly conduct arrest

On Nov. 15, troopers served an active arrest warrant to Conner Benson, 31, of North Canaan for an incident dating to Aug. 29 of this year on College Hill Road. He was processed for disorderly conduct, and was subsequently released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. He was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 17.

Speeding in adverse weather accident

On the evening of Nov. 15, Christopher Porter, 36, of Southbury, Connecticut was traveling on Route 4 near the intersection with West Woods Road in Sharon when he swerved into the opposite lane to avoid a downed tree. He lost control and struck an embankment on the westbound shoulder of the road. Porter’s Jaguar F-Type S was damaged in the incident and was towed from the scene. He reported minor injuries but declined medical intention. He was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com

