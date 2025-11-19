Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Asleep at the wheel accident

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Koriann Wiggins, 19, of East Canaan fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Route 7 near the intersection with Route 112. Her GMC Sierra K2500 struck a stone wall and came to a final rest on its passenger side. She was transported to Sharon Hospital by Salisbury EMS services for knee pain. Wiggins was issued an infraction for “failure to drive right.”

Motorist breaks utility pole, flees

On the morning of Nov. 9, troopers were dispatched to a low hanging utility wire over Route 41 in Salisbury. Upon arriving, they found that a vehicle had struck a utility pole, breaking it in half, and subsequently fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper DaSilva #915 at joshua.dasilva@ct.gov or through Troop B’s phone line at 860-626-1820.

Motorist flees after damaging property

At about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, an unidentified vehicle drove off of Route 272 near the town green in Norfolk, traveling across the lawn of the residence of 2 Memorial Green, striking a boulder and bushes. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Trooper Montano #1010 using the Troop B phone line, 860-626-1820.

Harassment, protective order violation arrest

On Nov. 10, troopers arrested Patrick Redmond, 37, of North Canaan for a warrant regarding an incident dated Sept. 26 of this year on Ethan Allen Street in Salisbury. He was processed for second degree harassment and violation of a protective order. He was released on a $10,000 cash bond and was scheduled to be seen at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 12.

Pedestrian struck by passing car mirror

At around noon on Nov. 11, David Kurish, 78, of Sharon was driving on Main Street in Sharon when he became distracted and veered into the shoulder. The mirror of his Audi A6 hit one of two pedestrians walking on the shoulder, a minor, who was subsequently taken to Sharon Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Kurish was found to be at fault and was issued infractions for failure to drive in proper lane, distracted driving other than the use of a handheld device, and failure to carry an insurance card.

9-1-1 hang up yields arrest

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, troopers were dispatched to a Church Street address in North Canaan on the report of a hung up 9-1-1 call. Troopers arrested Jeffrey Beatrice, 34, on disorderly conduct and third degree harassment charges. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 13.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com

Latest News

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

The newest video by Eric Veden follows a tour of town led by Bill Beebe, pictured above, and Judy Jacobs.

Provided

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden’s 36th installment of his Falls Village video series includes an October 2024 Housatonic Heritage walk through downtown Falls Village led by Judy Jacobs and Bill Beebe.

In the video, participants gather at the Depot, home of the Falls Village–Canaan Historical Society. As the group sets out along Railroad Street, Jacobs notes that the Depot was constructed between 1842 and 1844 to serve the newly established railroad.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge
Duo al Rouh (Rabbi Zachi Asher, left, and Zafer Tawil) will explore the crossroads of art and justice, music and spirituality at The Gratitude Festival at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield.
Provided

With the property up for sale and its future uncertain, programming is winding down at the iconic Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. But there are still events on the calendar designed to carry music lovers through the winter and into spring.

From Friday, Nov. 21, to Monday, Nov. 24, Race Brook Lodge will hold its Fall Gratitude Festival. Celebrating the tail end of fall before the colder depths of winter, the festival features an eclectic mix of music from top-notch musicians.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Holiday craft fairs and DIY workshops: a seasonal preview

Holiday craft fairs and DIY workshops: a seasonal preview

Ayni Herb Farm will be one of themany local vendors at Foxtrot’s Farm & Friends Market Nov. 22-23 in Stanfordville.

Provided

As the days grow shorter and the first hints of winter settle in, galleries, studios, barns, village greens and community halls across the region begin their annual transformation into warm, glowing refuges of light and handmade beauty.

This year’s holiday fairs and DIY workshops offer chances not just to shop, but to make—whether you’re mixing cocktails and crafting ornaments, gathering around a wreath-making table, or wandering markets where makers, bakers, artists and craftspeople bring their best of the season. These events are mutually sustaining, fueling both the region’s local economy and the joy of those who call it home.

Keep ReadingShow less
community