Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Asleep at the wheel accident

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Koriann Wiggins, 19, of East Canaan fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Route 7 near the intersection with Route 112. Her GMC Sierra K2500 struck a stone wall and came to a final rest on its passenger side. She was transported to Sharon Hospital by Salisbury EMS services for knee pain. Wiggins was issued an infraction for “failure to drive right.”

Motorist breaks utility pole, flees

On the morning of Nov. 9, troopers were dispatched to a low hanging utility wire over Route 41 in Salisbury. Upon arriving, they found that a vehicle had struck a utility pole, breaking it in half, and subsequently fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper DaSilva #915 at joshua.dasilva@ct.gov or through Troop B’s phone line at 860-626-1820.

Motorist flees after damaging property

At about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, an unidentified vehicle drove off of Route 272 near the town green in Norfolk, traveling across the lawn of the residence of 2 Memorial Green, striking a boulder and bushes. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Trooper Montano #1010 using the Troop B phone line, 860-626-1820.

Harassment, protective order violation arrest

On Nov. 10, troopers arrested Patrick Redmond, 37, of North Canaan for a warrant regarding an incident dated Sept. 26 of this year on Ethan Allen Street in Salisbury. He was processed for second degree harassment and violation of a protective order. He was released on a $10,000 cash bond and was scheduled to be seen at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 12.

Pedestrian struck by passing car mirror

At around noon on Nov. 11, David Kurish, 78, of Sharon was driving on Main Street in Sharon when he became distracted and veered into the shoulder. The mirror of his Audi A6 hit one of two pedestrians walking on the shoulder, a minor, who was subsequently taken to Sharon Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Kurish was found to be at fault and was issued infractions for failure to drive in proper lane, distracted driving other than the use of a handheld device, and failure to carry an insurance card.

9-1-1 hang up yields arrest

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, troopers were dispatched to a Church Street address in North Canaan on the report of a hung up 9-1-1 call. Troopers arrested Jeffrey Beatrice, 34, on disorderly conduct and third degree harassment charges. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 13.





The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com