Critter time at Hunt Library

From left, Eli Sher, Noah Sher and Samuel Leers examined scat samples and other interesting items from the animal kingdom at the David M. Hunt Library July 26.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — A toad stole the show at the David M. Hunt Library Saturday morning, July 26.

The occasion was a visit from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Elisa Black.

Black works at the Kellogg Environmental Center and Osborne Homestead Museum in Derby and puts on educational events at schools and libraries around the state.

This one was based on a children’s book, “Around the Pond: Who’s Been Here?” written and illustrated by Lindsay Barrett George.

In the book two children take a walk to a pond in search of blueberries and discover signs of eight different wild creatures that live in and around the pond.

Black had a couple of big canvas pieces covered with large colored circles spread out on the lawn. (It was reminiscent of a game of Twister.)

The children could recreate the pond walk, using props Black brought along, such as scat from different animals (some real, some replica), various hides and pelts, and bones, including skulls and jaws.

Black also had the tools of the wildlife spotter’s trade, such as magnifying glasses and wildlife and plant guidebooks.

The latter came in handy. The children were about to gather in a semicircle around Black, who was set to read the book to them.

But young Samuel Leers spotted something hopping in the grass.

It was a toad.

The toad allowed itself to be gathered by Samuel, and the group clustered together to admire it.

Black asked that the toad be put back down so it could be on its way.

The toad showed no inclination to escape to a quieter place.

Instead it hopped right into the center of the semicircle.

Black alertly put down the children’s book and grabbed a field guide instead.

The next several minutes were devoted to a discussion of toads, their general habits, and hopping ability as compared to frogs.

Eventually the toad declared “mission accomplished” and hopped away, and the regularly scheduled program resumed.

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Yuja Wang performs with the TMCO and Andris Nelsons.

Hilary Scott

Sunday, July 20 was sunny and warm. Nic Mayorga, son of American concert pianist, the late Lincoln Mayorga, joined me at Tanglewood to hear Yuja Wang play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16. I first saw Wang on July 8, 2022, when she filled in for Jean-Yves Thibaudet on the opening night of Tanglewood’s summer season. She virtually blew the shed down with her powerful and dynamic playing of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nic was my guest last season on July 13, when Wang wowed us with her delicate interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. We made plans on the spot to return for her next date in Lenox.

