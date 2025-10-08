Sharon Audubon bird seed sale returns this fall

SHARON — The Sharon Audubon Center, located at 325 Cornwall Bridge Road is once again offering Lizzie Mae’s brand bird seed to customers at a special discounted price through a fall pre-order bird seed sale in order to stock up for feeding the birds over the winter.

Seed varieties include a special custom Northwest Corner Blend, black oil sunflower, sunflower chips, finch favorite, woodpecker favorite, cardinal favorite, chickadee and nuthatch favorite, shell-free medley, in-shell peanuts, and various types of suet cakes. Descriptions of each variety can be found on the online order form.

Orders can be made online through the link on the Sharon Audubon Center website (audubon.org/sharon) and Facebook page, or by mailing in a completed form and payment. All orders and payments must be received by Oct. 20.

Additional bags may be purchased on the day of pick-up but will be sold at regular price.

Customers will be notified by phone or email when the orders are in, and seed can then be picked up during Audubon’s current regular business hours (Thursday to Saturday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.) or by appointment by making arrangements in advance with a staff member.

All pre-ordered seed must be picked up by Nov. 29.

Contact Wendy at 860-364-0520 x105 or wendy.miller@audubon.org.